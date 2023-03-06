PSI Software : Logistics Presents Innovative Software Developments at LogiMAT 2023

[Link] PSI at the LogiMAT 2022. Source: PSI Logistics

Berlin, March 6, 2023 - PSI Logistics GmbH will present software products for the planning and control of logistics processes at the LogiMAT from 25 to 27 April 2023 at its new stand A41 in Hall 8 in Stuttgart. The focus will be on further developments in the warehouse management system PSIwms 2023, such as the newly available editions GO, FLEX and PRO for Omnichannel. The processes mapped therein address companies that serve warehouses of varying complexity or want to be flexibly positioned in the future.

The new PSIwms editions are available as GO in the standard version for a quick implementation, FLEX for smaller adjustments and PRO for the use of all existing and expandable solutions in PSIwms. If additional functionality is required, it is possible to migrate from GO to the customizable FLEX and PRO editions. All editions can be ordered in the cloud-based PSI App Store.

In addition, PSIglobal will be presented in the new release 2.8 with new functions and improvements. Specifically designed for the food industry, the software for intelligent supply chain network design can sustainably reduce the CO 2 footprint for multiple locations through transport and production optimization.

Both in strategic planning with PSIglobal and with the operational system for route planning and optimization PSItms, electric transports can be optimally planned and controlled with existing charging stations and actual power requirements. PSIglobal can also be used to determine at which locations additional charging stations can improve logistics processes. In addition, the cloud-based service PSIsrs (Smart Routing Services) will be presented, which enables intelligent and proactive route planning with highly precise routing results.

Moreover, new developments from the areas of ERP and MES will be shown.

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the cloud-based PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,200 people worldwide.

