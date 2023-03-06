Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PSI Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:31:21 2023-03-06 am EST
25.05 EUR   +0.20%
08:50aPsi Software : Logistics Presents Innovative Software Developments at LogiMAT 2023
PU
03/01Psi Software : Polska Implements Warehouse Management System at Edu-Książka
PU
02/28Psi Software : and Rhebo Cooperate on Cybersecurity of Critical Infrastructures
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PSI Software : Logistics Presents Innovative Software Developments at LogiMAT 2023

03/06/2023 | 08:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[Link]

PSI at the LogiMAT 2022. Source: PSI Logistics

Berlin, March 6, 2023 - PSI Logistics GmbH will present software products for the planning and control of logistics processes at the LogiMAT from 25 to 27 April 2023 at its new stand A41 in Hall 8 in Stuttgart. The focus will be on further developments in the warehouse management system PSIwms 2023, such as the newly available editions GO, FLEX and PRO for Omnichannel. The processes mapped therein address companies that serve warehouses of varying complexity or want to be flexibly positioned in the future.

The new PSIwms editions are available as GO in the standard version for a quick implementation, FLEX for smaller adjustments and PRO for the use of all existing and expandable solutions in PSIwms. If additional functionality is required, it is possible to migrate from GO to the customizable FLEX and PRO editions. All editions can be ordered in the cloud-based PSI App Store.

In addition, PSIglobal will be presented in the new release 2.8 with new functions and improvements. Specifically designed for the food industry, the software for intelligent supply chain network design can sustainably reduce the CO2 footprint for multiple locations through transport and production optimization.

Both in strategic planning with PSIglobal and with the operational system for route planning and optimization PSItms, electric transports can be optimally planned and controlled with existing charging stations and actual power requirements. PSIglobal can also be used to determine at which locations additional charging stations can improve logistics processes. In addition, the cloud-based service PSIsrs (Smart Routing Services) will be presented, which enables intelligent and proactive route planning with highly precise routing results.

Moreover, new developments from the areas of ERP and MES will be shown.

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the cloud-based PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,200 people worldwide.

Photo download (JPG, Source: PSI Logistics)

Attachments

Disclaimer

PSI Software AG published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 13:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PSI SOFTWARE AG
08:50aPsi Software : Logistics Presents Innovative Software Developments at LogiMAT 2023
PU
03/01Psi Software : Polska Implements Warehouse Management System at Edu-Książka
PU
02/28Psi Software : and Rhebo Cooperate on Cybersecurity of Critical Infrastructures
PU
02/27Psi Software : Improves Interaction Design for Critical Infrastructure Network Control Cen..
PU
02/22Psi Software : LGI Logistics Relies on Warehouse Management System from PSI Logistics
PU
02/14Psi Software : Presents Basic Depot Management System at the 14th ElekBu 2023
PU
01/30Psi Software : Successful Go-live of PSImetals at Steel Manufacturer VAMA
PU
01/26Psi Software : Polska Belongs Again to “Forbes Diamond” Award Winners
PU
01/12Psi Software : Supports S-Bahn Hamburg in Further Digitalization
PU
2022PSI Software AG's Equity Buyback announced on May 13, 2022, has expired.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 253 M 269 M 269 M
Net income 2022 12,2 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net cash 2022 49,5 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 388 M 412 M 412 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 256
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart PSI SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
PSI Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSI SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 25,00 €
Average target price 37,20 €
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harald Schrimpf Member-Management Board
Gunnar Glöckner Chief Financial Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG11.36%412
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.45%1 900 329
SYNOPSYS INC.15.10%55 971
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.22.32%53 633
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.66%51 658
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION37.96%45 499