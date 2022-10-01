PSI Software : Metals and Seresco Enter into Strategic Partnership to Cover New Local Markets

[Link] Source: PSI Metals

Berlin, September 30, 2022 - In July, PSI Metals signed a strategic partnership with Seresco, a Spanish software company. Within this partnership, Seresco will support the distribution of the PSImetals products and will launch them into new local markets.

With a worldwide presence in Europe and Latin America, Seresco forms an important service group for consultancy up to software development. With these years of know-how, the company intends to specialize in the steel sector. Thus, PSI Metals will support Seresco in building a center of excellence where resources for PSImetals solutions will always be available to customers globally.

Rubén Pérez Sobrino, Head of Business Development at Seresco, explains: "PSImetals is the best solution to support us in achieving this goal. As a global industry leader, PSI Metals allows us both to specialize and to establish us as a preferred supplier. The partnership is an excellent combination as both companies share the same values and have the same understanding of business and customer relationships."

The partnership emphasizes PSI Metals' commitment to providing customers with state-of-the-art and sustainable production management solutions through strong local presence, enabling enhanced services and responsiveness.

"PSI Metals is the leading provider for innovative production management solutions for steel and aluminum producers. This partnership fits into our 2030 business strategy, where our partners play an essential role in serving and being close to our customers. At the same time, we support them in their business growth as well as digitalization and decarbonization goals," adds Thomas Quinet, Managing Director of PSI Metals.

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the multi-cloud PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,200 people worldwide.