Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PSI Software AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-09-30 am EDT
19.62 EUR   +4.36%
06:34aPsi Software : Metals and Seresco Enter into Strategic Partnership to Cover New Local Markets
PU
09/28Psi Software : Participates in the ELMAR Research Project as Part of a Partner Network
PU
09/27Cms : PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PSI Software : Metals and Seresco Enter into Strategic Partnership to Cover New Local Markets

10/01/2022 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[Link]

Source: PSI Metals

Berlin, September 30, 2022 - In July, PSI Metals signed a strategic partnership with Seresco, a Spanish software company. Within this partnership, Seresco will support the distribution of the PSImetals products and will launch them into new local markets.

With a worldwide presence in Europe and Latin America, Seresco forms an important service group for consultancy up to software development. With these years of know-how, the company intends to specialize in the steel sector. Thus, PSI Metals will support Seresco in building a center of excellence where resources for PSImetals solutions will always be available to customers globally.

Rubén Pérez Sobrino, Head of Business Development at Seresco, explains: "PSImetals is the best solution to support us in achieving this goal. As a global industry leader, PSI Metals allows us both to specialize and to establish us as a preferred supplier. The partnership is an excellent combination as both companies share the same values and have the same understanding of business and customer relationships."

The partnership emphasizes PSI Metals' commitment to providing customers with state-of-the-art and sustainable production management solutions through strong local presence, enabling enhanced services and responsiveness.

"PSI Metals is the leading provider for innovative production management solutions for steel and aluminum producers. This partnership fits into our 2030 business strategy, where our partners play an essential role in serving and being close to our customers. At the same time, we support them in their business growth as well as digitalization and decarbonization goals," adds Thomas Quinet, Managing Director of PSI Metals.

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the multi-cloud PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,200 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI Software AG published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2022 10:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PSI SOFTWARE AG
06:34aPsi Software : Metals and Seresco Enter into Strategic Partnership to Cover New Local Mark..
PU
09/28Psi Software : Participates in the ELMAR Research Project as Part of a Partner Network
PU
09/27Cms : PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/20Psi Software : Hisert Polska Relies on Warehouse Management System PSIwms for E-Commerce
PU
09/19Cms : PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/19Psi Software : Polska Receives from Logistics Awards "Premiere of the Year" Award for Ware..
PU
09/19PSI Software AG(XTRA:PSAN) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/16Psi Software : PSIpenta/ERP is ERP System of the Year 2022 in the "High-Tech Manufacturing..
PU
09/14Psi Software : Presents New Basic System for Digitalization and Management of Bus Depots a..
PU
09/13Psi Software : Swedish Transmission System Operator Svenska kraftnät relies on PSIcontrol
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 262 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2022 18,4 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net cash 2022 72,4 M 71,0 M 71,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 305 M 299 M 299 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 266
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart PSI SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
PSI Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSI SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,62 €
Average target price 43,45 €
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harald Schrimpf Member-Management Board
Gunnar Glöckner Chief Financial Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG-57.62%299
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-29.38%1 736 943
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-44.77%53 688
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.09%46 716
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-31.69%46 049
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-12.30%44 759