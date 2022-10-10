Advanced search
PSI Software : PSIwms Successfully Implemented in New Distribution Center of LPP Logistics

10/10/2022 | 06:42am EDT
[Link]

Source: LPP Logistics

Berlin, October 10, 2022 - PSI Polska Sp. z o.o. has successfully implemented the Warehouse Management System PSIwms 2022 including the Warehouse Advanced Planning module in the new distribution center of LPP Logistics Sp. z o.o. in Brześć Kujawski. Accordingly, the Polish market leader for clothing operates another location with PSIwms.

From the new 75,000 square meter logistics center in Brześć Kujawski, LPP Logistics, a company of the LPP Group, delivers up to 8 million garments and accessories per week. Up to 1,000 items can be processed simultaneously via two sorters with a modern unloading station. The facility also has a racking system with a capacity of 40 million garments and 67,000 pallets.

Here, PSIwms controls not only the flow of goods, but also warehouse automation and workforce scheduling. The integrated Warehouse Advanced Planning module enables efficient end-to-end management of all processes, including warehousing, quality control, palletizing, buffering and various picking processes as well as packaging and shipping. The software also handles direct deliveries from manufacturers and suppliers, as well as from the distribution center in Pruszcz Gdański and the fulfillment centers for the e-commerce market. At these centers, orders are processed from the online stores of LPP Group brands in Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

The partnership between LPP and PSI Polska, which has existed since 2007, will be further expanded through the successive roll-out of PSIwms to support the dynamic expansion of the LPP network managed by LPP Logistics.

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the multi-cloud PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,200 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI Software AG published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 10:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
