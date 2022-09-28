Advanced search
PSI Software : Participates in the ELMAR Research Project as Part of a Partner Network

09/28/2022 | 05:26am EDT
Project partners during the ELMAR project kick-off on a tour through the mining operations of Nivelsteiner Sandwerke & Sandsteinbrüche GmbH. Photo: Martin Braun

Berlin, September 28, 2022 - PSI is participating with partners in the newly launched ELMAR research project with the aim of "integrating the use of electric heavy-duty transport machines in the raw materials industry". Within this framework, a partner network of top-class research and industry partners is working out how decarbonization of raw material extraction, and thus a sustainable reduction in CO2 emissions, can be holistically thought out and implemented. PSI supports the project with a software platform for monitoring and controlling production resources as well as with AI and cloud-based software products.

Within the ELMAR research project, the foundations are being created and implemented for the use of electric mobile heavy-duty transport machines to maintain process reliability in production and ensure electrical supply security, as well as coupling to renewable energy sources. On this basis, it is demonstrated that sustainability as well as climate neutrality for the sustainable supply of the economy and society begins with the extraction of raw materials and contributes to the achievement of climate protection goals and competitiveness.

The holistic data- and model-based Industry 4.0 approach enables a comprehensive optimization of existing and future operating concepts towards green raw material extraction.

The partner network is composed of two institutes of RWTH Aachen University, the Institute for Advanced Mining Technologies (AMT) and the Institute for Power Electronics and Electrical Drives (ISEA), as well as representatives from industry. These include Volvo Group Trucks Central Europe GmbH, Volvo Construction Equipment Germany GmbH, Volvo Autonomous Solutions AB (commissioned by VCE Germany GmbH) are participating as construction machinery and transport vehicle manufacturers and automation providers, Mineral Baustoffe GmbH (part of the STRABAG Group), Knauf Gips KG, Nivelsteiner Sandwerke & Sandsteinbrüche GmbH as mine operators, PSI Fuzzy Logik & Neuro Systeme GmbH and PSI Software AG as providers of AI- and cloud-based software, and TITUS Research GmbH as developers of autonomous monitoring systems.

The ELMAR project (FKZ 01MV22001*) runs from 01.08.2022 to 31.07.2025 and is funded by the BMWK under the funding guideline "Research and development in the field of electromobility" in the 5th funding call "Competition for electrified goods and passenger transport" with around 6 million euros out of a total volume of around 11 million euros.

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the multi-cloud PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,200 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI Software AG published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 09:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
