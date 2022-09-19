Advanced search
    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
PSI Software : Polska Receives from Logistics Awards "Premiere of the Year" Award for Warehouse Intelligence Project

09/19/2022 | 06:20am EDT
Jerzy Danisz and Mikołaj Garbarek accepted the award on behalf of PSI Polska. Source: Logistics Awards / PSI Polska

Berlin, September 19, 2022 - Within the Logistics Awards Poland, PSI Polska Sp. z o.o. was awarded "Premiere of the Year in the Transport, Forwarding and Logistics Industry" for the Warehouse Intelligence project.

At the award ceremony on 12 September 2022 in Łódź, Jerzy Danisz, Head of the WMS Competence Center, and Mikołaj Garbarek, Director of Systems for Logistics and Public Transport, accepted the award on behalf of PSI Polska.

Warehouse Intelligence is an artificial intelligence-based platform for analyzing, planning and optimizing logistics processes. It analyzes thousands of warehouse operation scenarios every hour and provides optimization recommendations. For example, it can be used to significantly shorten picking paths, simulate the impact of additional new equipment on warehouse operations, or accurately identify any bottlenecks in the warehouse.

The pilot launch of the project is planned for early 2023 in the warehouse of logistics service provider LPP, where individual components of the project are already in use.

The Logistics Awards jury was made up of editors-in-chief from the magazines "Logistics Manager," "Transport Manager" and "Production Manager" as well as representatives from independent industries and academia.

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the multi-cloud PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,200 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI Software AG published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 10:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
