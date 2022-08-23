Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  PSI Software AG
  News
  Summary
    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:02 2022-08-23 am EDT
25.05 EUR   +0.60%
PSI SOFTWARE : Presents Future-oriented IT Systems for Public Transport at InnoTrans
PU
PSI SOFTWARE : will Research the Use of Industrial Artificial Intelligence in Gas Grids
PU
PSI SOFTWARE : Polska Receives Order from Manufacturing Service Provider ROLF Sp. z o.o.
PU
PSI Software : Presents Future-oriented IT Systems for Public Transport at InnoTrans

08/23/2022 | 06:06am EDT
Source: Messe Berlin

Berlin, August 23, 2022 - PSI Transcom GmbH will be exhibiting innovative IT systems for public transport at the InnoTrans in Berlin (Hall 2.1 at Stand 520) from 20 to 23 September 2022. The sustainable software products support transport companies, for instance, with the implementation of their zero-emission strategy and ensure the availability of personnel and vehicles. The focus will be on PSI solutions for depot and charging management for zero-emission vehicles, train management, personnel dispatching as well as mobile switching support and control of rail power grids. In addition, the STAPL research project will be presented.

Depot and charging management system: Implementing a zero-emission strategy
The PSIebus depot and charging management system enables optimal dispatching of vehicles with different drive types. The new eDMS start solution provides a quick and easy introduction to digital depot management. The system is easy to configure and can be expanded on a modular basis as required.

Train Management System: Digitization makes complexity manageable
From vehicle provisioning to passenger information in regular and disruption cases, the train management system PSItraffic/TMS integrates vehicle and workshop dispatching with a train control system and train routing. It detects conflicts on the track and uses this information to steer trains fully automatically.

Personnel dispatching system: Ensuring personnel availability
The Profahr personnel scheduling system allows personnel requirements to be optimally organized and planned. The new modules vacation management, desired duty roster formation, duty and vacation exchange, and personnel forecasting will be shown at the trade fair.

Mobile switching support and control of rail power grids
For planned switching measures, the field force management system PSIcommand and especially the mobile switching support of on-site personnel by PSIgridmobile will be presented. For the economic management of traction current networks the control system PSIcontrol is used.

R&D STAPL: Reference architecture for vehicle data platforms
Data from vehicles offer numerous possibilities for optimizing operational processes. How this can be achieved when using vehicles from different manufacturers and the ownership of the data is one of the subjects of the STAPL research project. The partners of the project will also be present at the booth.

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the multi-cloud PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,200 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI Software AG published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 10:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
