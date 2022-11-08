Advanced search
PSI SOFTWARE AG

PSI Software : Presents New AI-Based Software Product detect for Anomaly Detection in the Grid

11/08/2022 | 07:14am EST
Signal light display of the various system states. Source: PSI Software AG

Berlin, November 8, 2022 - At this year's "PSI EE Info Days," PSI's business unit Electrical Energy presents new software products and features for network control technology, network planning, and field force management. The conference will take place on November 16 and 17, 2022. It focuses on load and charging management, Redispatch 2.0, service monitoring, and detecting anomalies. For this, the new software product PSIdetect, which is based on PSI's own Qualicision AI technology, will be presented for the first time.

PSIdetect was developed jointly with E.ON and PSI. It systematically monitors the grid using Qualicision-based artificial intelligence specially designed for security applications. It currently detects anomalies at power feeders and transformers, individually and in a system context.

Training PSIdetect requires historical and synthetically generated data, current processes, and weather data during operation. The trained system PSIdetect permanently determines and compares a target state with the actual condition. Relevant deviations are detected, meaning anomalies that can result from a possible attack. It allows protective intervention at the earliest possible stage. In addition, detected faults improve the control system's secure operation.

Through an entirely Java-based PSI platform-specific user interface, administrators in the back office, service staff as well as system administrators receive their corresponding information and thus are able to carry out parameterizations.

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the cloud-based PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,200 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI Software AG published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 12:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
