PSI Software : Presents New AI-Based Software Product detect for Anomaly Detection in the Grid

Berlin, November 8, 2022 - At this year's "PSI EE Info Days," PSI's business unit Electrical Energy presents new software products and features for network control technology, network planning, and field force management. The conference will take place on November 16 and 17, 2022. It focuses on load and charging management, Redispatch 2.0, service monitoring, and detecting anomalies. For this, the new software product PSIdetect, which is based on PSI's own Qualicision AI technology, will be presented for the first time.

PSIdetect was developed jointly with E.ON and PSI. It systematically monitors the grid using Qualicision-based artificial intelligence specially designed for security applications. It currently detects anomalies at power feeders and transformers, individually and in a system context.

Training PSIdetect requires historical and synthetically generated data, current processes, and weather data during operation. The trained system PSIdetect permanently determines and compares a target state with the actual condition. Relevant deviations are detected, meaning anomalies that can result from a possible attack. It allows protective intervention at the earliest possible stage. In addition, detected faults improve the control system's secure operation.

Through an entirely Java-based PSI platform-specific user interface, administrators in the back office, service staff as well as system administrators receive their corresponding information and thus are able to carry out parameterizations.

