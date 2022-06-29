Log in
    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:05 2022-06-29 am EDT
28.23 EUR   -4.00%
28.23 EUR   -4.00%
PSI Software : Swiss BKW Puts New PSIcontrol 4.9 Network Control System into Operation

06/29/2022 | 06:58am EDT
[Link]

Geo-referenced grid image of the BKW supply area. Source: PSI/BKW

Berlin, June 29, 2022 - As part of an extensive upgrade, the Swiss distribution grid operator BKW Power Grid has renewed the network control system PSIcontrol, which has been in use since 2009, and put it into operation on schedule. The future-oriented system, based on the version 4.9, offers innovative functions, such as those in the area of fault analysis.

With the new system, the causes of an interruption can be identified even more quickly and the power supply restored. The redundantly set up system is also suitable as a platform for integrating renewable energies such as photovoltaics or wind into the grid and thus meet the challenges of the energy transition.

In order to ensure maintenance for the next ten years, BKW has renewed not only the software but also the hardware. The implementation was completed within the planned three-year project schedule. This is the first stage of an extensive renewal at BKW. The implementation of further functional additions is planned for 2023.

The control center in Mühleberg centrally controls BKW's extensive power grid. At peak times, dispatchers monitor the approximately 22,000 kilometers of lines and the grid installations in the high and medium voltage areas of Switzerland's largest distribution grid, which is monitored and controlled by BKW Power Grid in the cantons of Jura, Bern and Solothurn, on 36 monitors.

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the multi-cloud PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,200 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI Software AG published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 10:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 274 M 288 M 288 M
Net income 2022 20,2 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net cash 2022 10,8 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 460 M 484 M 484 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 182
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart PSI SOFTWARE AG
Duration : Period :
PSI Software AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSI SOFTWARE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 29,40 €
Average target price 48,17 €
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harald Schrimpf Member-Management Board
Gunnar Glöckner Chief Financial Officer
Karsten Trippel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elena Günzler Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Wilhelm Jaroni Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PSI SOFTWARE AG-36.50%484
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.74%1 918 222
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.72%50 000
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-49.49%48 963
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.37%46 452
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-17.12%41 397