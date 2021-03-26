PSI Software : Logistics is Exclusive Partner at the FIR Digital Theme Day 2021

Berlin, March 26, 2021 - The FIR at the RWTH Aachen University and its Exclusive Partner PSI Logistics GmbH will jointly host the FIR Digital Theme Day 'Sustainable Supply-Chain Management' on April 15, 2021. The full-day event from the Smart Logistics Cluster on the RWTH Aachen University campus will be hosted as part of the 'Logistics Day'.

In expert presentations and interactive workshops, speakers from industry and research will highlight the success factors for designing sustainable value networks and provide insights into how to solve current tasks. The focus will be on questions relating to the competitiveness of value networks, the added value of sustainable technologies for a high-performance supply chain, and the design principles of end-to-end sustainable product manufacturing. In the interactive workshops, participants will exchange views on current sustainability topics and discuss possible solutions for realizing a value-added supply chain. Participation in the digital symposium is free of charge after prior registration.

'The event provides a practical illustration of how companies can align their supply chains for the future and what is important for designing a sustainable value network,' emphasizes Dr. Giovanni Prestifilippo. The Managing Director of PSI Logistics will outline the 'vulnerability of the supply chain' as a specialist speaker and highlight aspects of efficient risk management. Prof. Volker Stich, Managing Director of FIR e. V. at RWTH Aachen University, will kick off the event with a keynote address that will set the mood for the topics of the FIR theme day. In his presentation, Dr. Alexander Skorna, Head of Business Development Funk Group, will comment on the planned Supply Chain Act and its effects. 'The participants of the FIR Theme Day will get first-hand insights into the latest trends and findings as well as relevant information from business practice,' sums up Dr. Prestifilippo. 'A compact knowledge transfer of decisive success factors.'

PSI Group develops its own software products for integrated solutions to optimize the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide.