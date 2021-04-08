Log in
PSI Software : Receives Contract for PEAK Research Project

04/08/2021 | 04:58am EDT
Berlin, April 8, 2021 - PSI has been awarded the contract for the PEAK research project. This is to ensure the optimized integration of prosumers, who act both as energy producers and consumers, as well as electricity customers based on one energy platform. The research project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) and has a budget of 4 million euros. The start date was March 8, 2021, and the project will run for three years.

The PEAK project will develop a prototype of an integrated platform for peer-to-peer (P2P) electricity trading and active grid management with market-based use of flexibilities (PEAK platform). Distributed ledger technology, better known as 'blockchain' technology, is used to securely handle direct marketing via smart contracts. The growth of decentralized energy feed-in as well as the expansion of e-mobility and larger grid areas are given special consideration.

Distributed ledger technology will be used as the basic technology for the PEAK platform in order to securely document trading activities. The real testing of the PEAK platform will take place in a field test within the campus network of the University of Wuppertal. In the context of a 'virtual pilot', the growth of decentralized feed-in, expansion of e-mobility and larger grid areas will also be addressed.

The PEAK project bundles the expertise of PSI and scientific and industrial partners into a unique competence cluster for the development of new processes and services. As one of the few providers, PSI has in-depth process knowledge and mature algorithms and methods for increasing the efficiency of energy use, both in the energy industry and in the area of smart grids. In addition, the research project contributes to an economical and environmentally compatible energy supply with a high level of supply security at the same time.

PSI Group develops its own software products and integrated solutions to optimize the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

PSI Software AG published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 08:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
