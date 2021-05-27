PSI Software : Strengthens Strategic Product Development in the Electrical Energy Business Field

[Link] Dr.-Ing. Andreas Kubis. Source: PSI Software AG

Berlin, May 27, 2021 - In the Electrical Energy business segment of the PSI Software AG, Dr.-Ing. Andreas Kubis will strengthen the Product Development Division, together with the long-standing Manager Andreas Scheurich. In addition, Dr. Kubis will continue to perform his previous function as Division Manager for Research & Development. The aim is to integrate the results of more than ten ongoing research projects even more quickly into product development.

Business Unit Manager Wolfgang Fischer explains: 'PSI's research and innovation projects have created a Europe-wide radiance and beyond innovation ecosystems with network operators, research institutions and other industrial partners. The secret of success lies in the focus on the actual challenges to be solved in grid operation with 100 percent renewable energies, which can only be achieved by pooling the partner's expertise. With the reinforcement of Dr. Kubis, we promote exactly this in order to define and coordinate our product strategy even closer with our customers. This step is groundbreaking in order to adapt PSI products to the requirements of volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous markets in a future-proof manner.'

'With the Java-based PSI platform, we have made our industry segment partner-ready, global and significantly more profitable. We deliver the products and upgrades fully web-enabled from the cloud to customers' private clouds and on-premise installations. Despite numerous special features such as high security and blackout risks, this will also be used for higher energy networks with our cloud low-voltage control systems and field force management system. We expect, this will result in higher economies of scale for common features so that our 500 energy network customers can spend more of their budgets for their unique selling propositions and climate future tasks,' explains Dr. Harald Schrimpf, CEO of PSI Software AG.

Dr. Andreas Kubis has been responsible for the research and innovation strategy of the PSI Electrical Energy business unit since 2019 and has been entrusted with the development and expansion of the Dortmund site since 2017. Since February 1, 2021 he is reinforcing the management of the Product Development Division. Dr. Kubis is author of more than 50 scientific publications and a committed member of VDE, ETG, IEEE as well as CIGRE and recipient of the CIGRE Award for Outstanding Contributions.

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide.