PSI Software : participates with partners in the BaSys4Transfer research project

Berlin, December 12, 2022 - PSI Automotive & Industry GmbH, together with 13 partners from the scientific and business communities, has been working since October 2022 on the implementation of the existing Industry 4.0 toolbox in engineering solutions in the new BaSys4Transfer research project. This should make integration and thus the transformation to Industry 4.0 faster and easier in the future.

Led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Experimental Software Engineering IESE in Kaiserslautern, BaSys4Transfer follows on from two previous BaSys funded projects. In this third project, the middleware will be prepared for broad use. The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) is funding the project with 6.7 million euros over three years.

Basys4Transfer enables digital production lines and digital supply chains to be put into practice. In addition, the integration of BaSyx with existing plants will be improved. This will allow faster and easier integration and thus the transformation to Industry 4.0 in the future. A corresponding engineering environment will be provided for this purpose.

In this project, PSI Automotive & Industry is focusing on developing the graphical languages for manufacturing process orchestration (BPMN), the engineering and testing environment (simulation) and the integration of BaSyx with existing systems and safety concepts.

The BaSys4Transfer research consortium is composed of five scientific institutions (Fraunhofer Institute for Experimental Software Engineering IESE as consortium leader, German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence, FORTISS GmbH, HTW Berlin, Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule (RWTH) Aachen, and nine commercial enterprises (Bosch Rexroth AG, EAW Relaistechnik GmbH, Festo AG & Co KG, Lenze Automation GmbH, Objective Partner AG, PSI Automotive & Industry GmbH, SMS group GmbH, XITASO GmbH).

