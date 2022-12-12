Advanced search
    PSAN   DE000A0Z1JH9

PSI SOFTWARE AG

(PSAN)
05:53 2022-12-12 am EST
22.60 EUR   +0.22%
05:53aPsi Software : participates with partners in the BaSys4Transfer research project
PU
12/09Cms : PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12/05Psi Software : Implements New Production Planning Software Solution at Alu-met
PU
PSI Software : participates with partners in the BaSys4Transfer research project

12/12/2022 | 05:53am EST
Group picture of the kick-off meeting. Source: Fraunhofer IESE

Berlin, December 12, 2022 - PSI Automotive & Industry GmbH, together with 13 partners from the scientific and business communities, has been working since October 2022 on the implementation of the existing Industry 4.0 toolbox in engineering solutions in the new BaSys4Transfer research project. This should make integration and thus the transformation to Industry 4.0 faster and easier in the future.

Led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Experimental Software Engineering IESE in Kaiserslautern, BaSys4Transfer follows on from two previous BaSys funded projects. In this third project, the middleware will be prepared for broad use. The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) is funding the project with 6.7 million euros over three years.

Basys4Transfer enables digital production lines and digital supply chains to be put into practice. In addition, the integration of BaSyx with existing plants will be improved. This will allow faster and easier integration and thus the transformation to Industry 4.0 in the future. A corresponding engineering environment will be provided for this purpose.

In this project, PSI Automotive & Industry is focusing on developing the graphical languages for manufacturing process orchestration (BPMN), the engineering and testing environment (simulation) and the integration of BaSyx with existing systems and safety concepts.

The BaSys4Transfer research consortium is composed of five scientific institutions (Fraunhofer Institute for Experimental Software Engineering IESE as consortium leader, German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence, FORTISS GmbH, HTW Berlin, Rheinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule (RWTH) Aachen, and nine commercial enterprises (Bosch Rexroth AG, EAW Relaistechnik GmbH, Festo AG & Co KG, Lenze Automation GmbH, Objective Partner AG, PSI Automotive & Industry GmbH, SMS group GmbH, XITASO GmbH).

The PSI Group develops its own software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industry (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). The industry-specific products, which are built from standard components, are sold both directly and via the cloud-based PSI App Store and can also be customized by customers and partners themselves. PSI was founded in 1969 and employs more than 2,200 people worldwide

Disclaimer

PSI Software AG published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 10:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
