AFR: PSI Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
April 30, 2024 at 10:43 am EDT
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PSI Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
30.04.2024 / 16:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PSI Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 04, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Einzelabschluss_PSI_SE_2023.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 04, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_2023.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 04, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Report_2023.pdf
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_Q2_2024.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://www.psi.de/Bericht_Q2_2024.pdf
PSI Software AG, formerly PSI Aktiengesellschaft fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie, is a Germany-based company that develops and integrates software for energy suppliers, manufacturers and infrastructure operators. It operates through three segments. The Energy Management segment serves utility companies in the electricity, gas, oil, water, district heating and combined energy sectors, and focuses on solutions for grid management, energy storage, energy trading and virtual power plants. The Production Management segment provides software for production planning, production control and logistics for the metal industry, machinery and plant engineering, the automotive industry and logistics. The Infrastructure Management segment develops control system software for the operation of infrastructure in the areas of rail and road transport and public safety with focus on operation-control technology, depot management and safety and telematics applications.