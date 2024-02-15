EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cyber attack on PSI
15-Feb-2024 / 20:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Berlin, February 15, 2024 - PSI Software SE discovered on February 15, 2024 that there had been a cyberattack on PSI's IT systems. In response, the company has proactively disconnected the systems from the Internet to prevent data breaches and data corruption. The IT systems and the extent of the impact are currently being reviewed. The utmost care is being taken to ensure data integrity. PSI Software SE is making every effort to ensure that the affected systems are available again as quickly as possible.
Contact:
PSI Software SE
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Tel. +49 30 2801-2727
End of Inside Information
15-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English
Company:
PSI Software SE
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Phone:
+49 (0)30 2801-0
Fax:
+49 (0)30 2801-1000
E-mail:
ir@psi.de
Internet:
www.psi.de
ISIN:
DE000A0Z1JH9
WKN:
A0Z1JH
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
PSI Software AG, formerly PSI Aktiengesellschaft fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie, is a Germany-based company that develops and integrates software for energy suppliers, manufacturers and infrastructure operators. It operates through three segments. The Energy Management segment serves utility companies in the electricity, gas, oil, water, district heating and combined energy sectors, and focuses on solutions for grid management, energy storage, energy trading and virtual power plants. The Production Management segment provides software for production planning, production control and logistics for the metal industry, machinery and plant engineering, the automotive industry and logistics. The Infrastructure Management segment develops control system software for the operation of infrastructure in the areas of rail and road transport and public safety with focus on operation-control technology, depot management and safety and telematics applications.