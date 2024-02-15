EQS-Ad-hoc: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Cyber attack on PSI



15-Feb-2024 / 20:25 CET/CEST

Berlin, February 15, 2024 - PSI Software SE discovered on February 15, 2024 that there had been a cyberattack on PSI's IT systems. In response, the company has proactively disconnected the systems from the Internet to prevent data breaches and data corruption. The IT systems and the extent of the impact are currently being reviewed. The utmost care is being taken to ensure data integrity. PSI Software SE is making every effort to ensure that the affected systems are available again as quickly as possible.



Contact:

PSI Software SE

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Germany



Tel. +49 30 2801-2727

