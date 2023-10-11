[Link] Source: bilstein group

Berlin, October 11, 2023 - PSI Logistics GmbH has delivered the software for analysis, planning and optimization of supply chains PSIglobal 2.7 to the bilstein group. Based on a digital twin, an improved level of service can be achieved in addition to higher transparency and sustainability in the supply chain.

As a supplier and manufacturer of cars and commercial vehicle spare parts, the bilstein group opted for PSIglobal in particular because of the powerful algorithms for handling large volumes of data. In addition, the high flexibility and possibilities for modeling the logistics network were decisive factors.

Furthermore, the logistics network routing integrated in PSIglobal can be used to optimize the flow of goods across the entire supply chain and thus across all transport stages. Service-optimized and emission-efficient deliveries to the target markets can be determined based on a multi-level warehouse structure, taking into account various product groups and shipment types via a digital twin. PSIglobal enables the reduction of the CO2 footprint through integrated calculation functions and supports the development of a sustainable supply chain management.

Initially, PSIglobal was used to set up a logistics network routing in France and Germany. This concept is now being rolled out step-by-step to other sales and procurement markets.

Under the umbrella of the bilstein group, Ferdinand Bilstein unites the well-known product brands febi, SWAG and Blue Print. In total, the bilstein group offers more than 70,000 different technical wear parts for professional vehicle repair. The internationally active group of companies supplies its products to over 170 countries. www.bilsteingroup.com

The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities (energy grids, energy trading, public transport) and industrial companies (metals production, automotive, mechanical engineering, logistics). As an independent software producer, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, mobility and production by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products are sold both directly and via the cloud-based PSI App Store. In fiscal year 2022, PSI generated annual sales of just under 250 million euros with more than 2,200 employees in 17 countries.

Photo Download (JPG, Source: bilstein group)