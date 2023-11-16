[Link] Charging stations from SWM. Source: Stadtwerke München

Berlin, November 16, 2023 - Stadtwerke München (SWM) have awarded PSI Energy Markets GmbH with the implementation of the flexible software solution PSImarket. Based on this solution, the billing processes at the charging stations as well as all aspects of electro mobility will be automated in the future.

SWM were faced with the challenge of offering their customers monthly kilowatt-hour billing for all charging processes, whereby the number of charging processes varies greatly. By using PSImarket, the billing processes for the transactions recorded in the system can be carried out efficiently. During the charging process, data such as charging duration and energy quantity are recorded and transmitted to the system. Based on this data and the predefined tariffs, the amount will be calculated and the invoice generated.

Stadtwerke München are one of the largest municipal supply and service companies in Germany. They supply Munich and the region with energy, drinking water, local transport and telecommunications and are working on the success of the regional energy, heating and transport transition. Their mobility subsidiary Münchner Verkehrsgesellschaft (MVG) ensures sustainable mobility in the city with its subway, bus, and streetcar and MVG bike services. SWM also build and operate e-charging stations to ensure the necessary infrastructure for electro mobility. In the spirit of the traffic turnaround, they are thus creating the basis for climate-friendly individual transportation in addition to local public transport.

The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,200 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, mobility and production by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products are sold both directly and via the cloud-based PSI App Store.