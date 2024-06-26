EQS-News: PSI Software SE
26.06.2024 / 12:13 CET/CEST
PSI Streamlines the Group Structure
Merger of the German subsidiaries into PSI Software SE
Berlin, June 26, 2024 - PSI Group is streamlining its organizational structure by merging its German subsidiaries into the Group's parent company, PSI Software SE. The structural simplification facilitates the PSI-wide harmonization and streamlining of business processes, unlocks synergy potential and improves the overall scalability of the business.
With this important step, PSI is creating the organizational preconditions for the Group's positioning as a modern, integrated software company. At the same time, this streamlining supports the focus on profitable growth and strengthens the Group-wide PSI identity. Through this merger in Germany and its strong regional hubs at international locations, PSI is ideally positioned to continue its international growth on specific target markets.
For PSI customers, the relationship with the business units of PSI Software SE will not be affected by this step. They will benefit from an even stronger financial basis and an increased pool of integrated expert ressources.
The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, mobility and production by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud. www.psi.de
PSI Software AG, formerly PSI Aktiengesellschaft fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie, is a Germany-based company that develops and integrates software for energy suppliers, manufacturers and infrastructure operators. It operates through three segments. The Energy Management segment serves utility companies in the electricity, gas, oil, water, district heating and combined energy sectors, and focuses on solutions for grid management, energy storage, energy trading and virtual power plants. The Production Management segment provides software for production planning, production control and logistics for the metal industry, machinery and plant engineering, the automotive industry and logistics. The Infrastructure Management segment develops control system software for the operation of infrastructure in the areas of rail and road transport and public safety with focus on operation-control technology, depot management and safety and telematics applications.