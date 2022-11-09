PSP Projects : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Ref No: PSPPROJECT/SE/69/22-23 November 09, 2022 Corporate Relations Department Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Floor 25, P.J. Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip code: 540544 Scrip Symbol: PSPPROJECT

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meeting/Conference Call/Meet

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we would like to inform that in-person meeting of management of PSP Projects Limited ("Company") with various Analysts/Investors /Funds is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 09, 2022.

Notes: The aforesaid call/meeting/conference is subject to change in case of exigencies or change in schedule, if any, on the part of the organizer/analyst/institutional investor or the Company.

