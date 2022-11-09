Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. PSP Projects Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540544   INE488V01015

PSP PROJECTS LIMITED

(540544)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-06
611.15 INR   -0.39%
10/18Transcript : PSP Projects Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 18, 2022
CI
10/18PSP Projects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/14PSP Projects Emerges as Lowest Bidder for Pilgrimage Project in Gujarat, India
MT
Summary 
Summary

PSP Projects : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

11/09/2022 | 12:01am EST
Ref No: PSPPROJECT/SE/69/22-23

November 09, 2022

Corporate Relations Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Floor 25, P.J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip code: 540544

Scrip Symbol: PSPPROJECT

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meeting/Conference Call/Meet

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we would like to inform that in-person meeting of management of PSP Projects Limited ("Company") with various Analysts/Investors /Funds is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 09, 2022.

Notes: The aforesaid call/meeting/conference is subject to change in case of exigencies or change in schedule, if any, on the part of the organizer/analyst/institutional investor or the Company.

Kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For PSP Projects Limited

PATEL

Digitally signed

by PATEL KENAN

KENAN

SURESHBHAI

SURESHBHAI Date: 2022.11.09 09:13:14 +05'30'

Kenan Patel

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

PSP Projects Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 05:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 20 248 M 249 M 249 M
Net income 2023 1 541 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
Net cash 2023 1 518 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 0,74%
Capitalization 22 001 M 271 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 345
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart PSP PROJECTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PSP Projects Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSP PROJECTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 611,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prahaladbhai Shivram Patel Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Hetal Patel Chief Financial Officer
Sanjay Kumar Rai Senior Manager-Information Technology
Mahesh Patel Vice President-Operations
Kenan Patel Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PSP PROJECTS LIMITED25.89%269
VINCI1.49%51 666
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.54%34 646
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.20%28 316
QUANTA SERVICES28.42%21 042
FERROVIAL, S.A.-14.62%17 013