@PSP Issue 9, february 2024

At PSP Swiss Property, we regularly organise information events for the entire workforce on current topics. The last "PSP Academy" in January focussed on goals, challenges and solutions relating to the greening of surrounding areas, roofs and facades of properties. Why is biodiversity and greening also important in cities, how can a real estate company like PSP Swiss Property contribute to this, and why is this worthwhile not just for plants and animals?

PSP Swiss Property - leading Swiss real estate company

PSP Swiss Property owns a real estate portfolio of CHF 9.7 billion in Switzerland's main economic areas; its market capitalisation amounts to CHF 5.2 billion. The 103 employees are based in Geneva, Basel, Zug and Zurich.

PSP Swiss Property has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since March 2000 (symbol: PSPN, security number: 1829415, ISIN CH0018294154).

