3 Appropriation of retained earnings 2023 and the statutory and regulative-decided retained earnings, dividend payment

Proposal of the Board of Directors: appropriation of retained earnings 2023 and the statutory and regulative-decided retained earnings as well as payment of a dividend of CHF 3.85 gross per share to the shareholders as follows:

Profit carried forward of previous period CHF 979 251.34 Annual Profit 2023 CHF 32 625 489.22 Retaind earnings as of 31 December 2023 CHF 33 604 740.56 Allocation from statutory and regulative-decided retained earnings CHF 143 000 000.00 Total available to the Annual General Meeting CHF 176 604 740.56 Dividend payment of CHF 3.85 gross per share CHF 176 591 380.35 Balance carried forward CHF 13 360.21

Comments: The Board of Directors proposes to allocate CHF 143 000 000.00 from the statutory and regulative-decided retained earnings to the retained earnings 2023 of CHF 33 604 740.56, and to pay - out of the resulting total of CHF 176 604 740.56 available to the Annual General Meeting - a dividend of CHF 3.85 gross per share or CHF 176 591 380.35 in total, respectively, and to carry forward CHF 13 360.21.

The proposed dividend of CHF 3.85 per share is CHF 0.05 higher than last year's dividend.

This represents a yield of 3.3 % on the 2023 year-end share price of CHF 117.60 and continues our shareholder-friendly dividend policy.

Upon approval of the proposal, the dividend of CHF 3.85 gross per share will be paid out net of 35 % withholding tax and presumably as of Wednesday, 10 April 2024, with ex-date on Monday, 8 April 2024. The proposed dividend payment is based on the outstanding 45 867 891 shares of the Company. Treasury shares owned by the Company, if any, are not entitled to dividends. The number of shares qualifying for dividend payment will be established on the payment record date. The total amount of the dividend payment as well as the resulting balance to be carried forward may thus vary accordingly.

4 Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board

Proposal of the Board of Directors: granting of discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board for the 2023 business year

Comments: In accordance with the Articles of Association, the Annual General Meeting resolves on the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board.