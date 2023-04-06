PSP Swiss Property : Report on the Annual General Meeting

GV 2023 - Abstimmungs- und Wahlresultate zu den einzelnen Traktanden
Abstimmungs- und Wahlresultate
Stimmen/
Ja/Yes
Nein/No
Enthaltung/
Votes
Abstention
Voting Results
- in % -
- in % -
- in % -
- in % -
Jahresbericht, Jahresrechnung und Konzernrechnung 2022, Berichte der
31'288'880
31'169'628
57'695
61'557
Revisionsstelle
1
Annual activity report, financial statements and consolidated financial statements 2022,
100%
99.62%
0.18%
0.20%
auditors' reports
2
Konsultativabstimmung über den Vergütungsbericht 2022
31'288'880
20'741'263
10'471'416
76'201
|
Advisory vote on the compensation report 2022
100%
66.29%
33.47%
0.24%
Verwendung des Bilanzgewinns 2022 und der statutarischen und
31'288'880
31'275'724
1'882
11'274
beschlussmässigen Gewinnreserven, Dividendenausschüttung
|
3
Appropriation of retained earnings 2022 and the statutory and regulative-decided retained
100%
99.95%
0.01%
0.04%
earnings, dividend payment
4
Entlastung der Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrats und der Geschäftsleitung
31'005'384
|
30'676'884
|
227'291
|
101'209
|
Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board
100%
98.94%
0.73%
0.33%
5
Wahlen der Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrats
|
Elections of the members of the Board of Directors
5.1
Wiederwahl von Dr. Luciano Gabriel (bisher)
31'288'880
30'067'619
1'193'181
28'080
Re-election of Mr. Luciano Gabriel (current)
|
|
|
|
|
5.2
Wiederwahl von Henrik Saxborn (bisher)
31'288'880
20'308'936
10'848'661
131'283
Re-election of Mr. Henrik Saxborn (current)
|
|
|
|
|
5.3
Wiederwahl von Mark Abramson (bisher)
31'288'880
30'790'067
467'637
31'176
Re-election of Mr. Mark Abramson (current)
|
|
|
|
|
5.4
Wiederwahl von Corinne Denzler (bisher)
31'288'880
29'167'320
1'919'625
201'935
Re-election of Ms. Corinne Denzler (current)
|
|
|
|
|
5.5
Wiederwahl von Adrian Dudle (bisher)
31'288'971
28'901'474
2'358'927
28'570
Re-election of Mr. Adrian Dudle (current)
|
|
|
|
|
6
Wahl des Präsidenten des Verwaltungsrats - Dr. Luciano Gabriel (bisher)
31'288'971
29'527'162
1'702'112
59'697
Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors - Mr. Luciano Gabriel (current)
|
|
|
|
7
Wahlen der Mitglieder des Vergütungsausschusses
|
Elections of the members of the Compensation Committee
|
7.1
Wiederwahl von Henrik Saxborn (bisher)
31'288'971
19'975'516
11'273'370
40'085
Re-election of Mr. Henrik Saxborn (current)
|
|
|
|
|
7.2
Wiederwahl von Corinne Denzler (bisher)
31'288'971
29'318'008
1'759'084
211'879
Re-election of Ms. Corinne Denzler (current)
|
|
|
|
|
7.3
Wiederwahl von Adrian Dudle (bisher)
31'288'971
28'703'632
2'548'407
36'932
Re-election of Mr. Adrian Dudle (current)
|
|
|
|
Genehmigung des maximalen Gesamtbetrags der Vergütungen des Verwaltungsrats
31'288'921
27'765'990
3'475'449
47'482
bis zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2024
|
8
Approval of the maximum total amount of compensations for the Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
until the Annual General Meeting 2024
Genehmigung des maximalen Gesamtbetrags der Vergütungen der Geschäftsleitung
31'288'871
26'922'113
4'316'258
50'500
für das Geschäftsjahr 2024
|
9
Approval of the maximum total amount of compensations
|
|
|
|
for the Executive Board for the 2024 business year
10
Wahl der Revisionsstelle - Ernst & Young AG (bisher)
31'288'871
30'989'726
265'111
34'034
Election of the Auditors - Ernst & Young AG (current)
|
|
|
|
Wahl der unabhängigen Stimmrechtsvertreterin -
31'288'871
31'263'651
18'562
6'658
11
Proxy Voting Services GmbH (bisher)
|
Election of the Independent Shareholder Representative -
|
|
|
|
Proxy Voting Services GmbH (current)
12
Statutenänderungen
|
Amendments to the Articles of Association
|
12.1
Aktienkapital und Aktien
31'288'871
31'236'526
10'638
41'707
Share Capital and Shares
|
|
|
|
|
12.2
Aktionäre und Generalversammlung
31'288'871
24'152'530
6'898'952
237'389
Shareholders and General Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
12.3
Führungsorganisation
31'288'871
27'674'713
3'561'219
52'939
Management Organisation
|
|
|
|
0.17%