PSP Swiss Property : Report on the Annual General Meeting

Short report on the Annual General Meeting of PSP Swiss Property Ltd, Zug, of 5 April 2023, at Theater Casino Zug, starting at 3 p.m.

(translation of the prevailing German text)

105 shareholders attended this year's Annual General Meeting of PSP Swiss Property Ltd on 5 April 2023, 3 p.m., at Theater Casino Zug in Zug. 31'286'892 shares were represented (68.21% of the share capital); thereof 31'235'477 shares by the Independent Shareholder Representative.

All proposals of the Board of Directors regarding the agenda items have been approved by the necessary quorums (absolute majority of the votes represented) without discussion and by means of electronic voting. For the voting results, see the enclosure.

Annual activity report, financial statements and consolidated financial statements 2022, auditors' reports

The annual activity report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements 2022 were - after taking note of the auditors' reports - approved as proposed. Advisory vote on the compensation report 2022

The compensation report 2022 was accepted as proposed by a non-binding advisory vote. Appropriation of retained earnings 2022 and the statutory and regulative-decided retained earnings, dividend payment

The proposed appropriation of retained earnings 2022 and the statutory and regulative- decided retained earnings and the payment of a dividend of CHF 3.80 gross per share to the shareholders were approved. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board The members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board have been granted discharge for the 2022 business year "in globo" as proposed. Elections of the members of the Board of Directors

The five current members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election have been re-elected in individual elections for a term of office of one year each as proposed. The Board of Directors consists thus of:

Mr. Luciano Gabriel, current Mr. Henrik Saxborn, current Mr. Mark Abramson, current Ms. Corinne Denzler, current Mr. Adrian Dudle, current

