Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. PSP Swiss Property AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSPN   CH0018294154

PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG

(PSPN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:06:10 2023-04-06 am EDT
106.15 CHF   +1.19%
07:44aPsp Swiss Property : Report on the Annual General Meeting
PU
04/05Psp Swiss Property : Annual General Meeting of PSP Swiss Property Ltd approves all proposals
PU
04/05Press release
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PSP Swiss Property : Report on the Annual General Meeting

04/06/2023 | 07:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Short report on the Annual General Meeting of PSP Swiss Property Ltd, Zug, of 5 April 2023, at Theater Casino Zug, starting at 3 p.m.

(translation of the prevailing German text)

105 shareholders attended this year's Annual General Meeting of PSP Swiss Property Ltd on 5 April 2023, 3 p.m., at Theater Casino Zug in Zug. 31'286'892 shares were represented (68.21% of the share capital); thereof 31'235'477 shares by the Independent Shareholder Representative.

All proposals of the Board of Directors regarding the agenda items have been approved by the necessary quorums (absolute majority of the votes represented) without discussion and by means of electronic voting. For the voting results, see the enclosure.

  1. Annual activity report, financial statements and consolidated financial statements 2022, auditors' reports
    The annual activity report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements 2022 were - after taking note of the auditors' reports - approved as proposed.
  2. Advisory vote on the compensation report 2022
    The compensation report 2022 was accepted as proposed by a non-binding advisory vote.
  3. Appropriation of retained earnings 2022 and the statutory and regulative-decided retained earnings, dividend payment
    The proposed appropriation of retained earnings 2022 and the statutory and regulative- decided retained earnings and the payment of a dividend of CHF 3.80 gross per share to the shareholders were approved.
  4. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board The members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board have been granted discharge for the 2022 business year "in globo" as proposed.
  5. Elections of the members of the Board of Directors
    The five current members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election have been re-elected in individual elections for a term of office of one year each as proposed. The Board of Directors consists thus of:
    Mr. Luciano Gabriel, current Mr. Henrik Saxborn, current Mr. Mark Abramson, current Ms. Corinne Denzler, current Mr. Adrian Dudle, current

1/2

Short report on the Annual General Meeting of PSP Swiss Property Ltd of 5 April 2023 (cont'd)

  1. Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors
    Mr. Luciano Gabriel has been re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of office of one year as proposed.
  2. Elections of the members of the Compensation Committee
    The three current members of the Compensation Committee proposed for re-election have been re-elected in individual elections for a term of office of one year each as proposed.
    The Compensation Committee consists thus of:
    Mr. Henrik Saxborn, current Ms. Corinne Denzler, current Mr. Adrian Dudle, current
  3. Approval of the maximum total amount of compensations for the Board of Directors until the Annual General Meeting 2024
    The maximum total amount of compensations for the Board of Directors from the Annual General Meeting 2023 to the Annual General Meeting 2024 of CHF 800 000.- was approved as proposed.
  4. Approval of the maximum total amount of compensations for the Executive Board for the 2024 business year
    The maximum total amount of compensations for the Executive Board for the 2024 business year of CHF 4 150 000.- was approved as proposed.
  5. Election of the Auditors
    Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, has been re-elected as Auditors for the 2023 business year as proposed.
  6. Election of the Independent Shareholder Representative
    Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, has been re-elected as Independent Shareholder Representative for a term of office of one year as proposed.
  7. Amendments to the Articles of Association
    The amendments to the Articles of Association regarding Share capital and Shares (agenda item 12.1), Shareholders and General Meeting (agenda item 12.2) and Management Organisation (agenda item 12.3) have been approved as proposed.

The Board of Directors is constituted as follows: Mr. Henrik Saxborn is Vice Chairman. He chairs the Compensation Committee and the Nomination Committee. The Audit Committee is composed of Mr. Adrian Dudle (Chair) and Mr. Mark Abramson.

PSP Swiss Property Ltd, 5 April 2023

enclosures:Präsenzmeldung (in German) Voting results

Invitation of 14 March 2023 to the Annual General Meeting

2/2

Short Report, enclosure 1

Präsenzmeldung

s

Stand: 15.00 Uhr

Swiss Property

Anwesende Aktionäre

105

Vertretene Namenaktien bzw. Aktienstimmen

31 286 892

Vertretene Aktiennennwerte CHF

3 128 689.20

(entsprechend 68.21 % des Aktienkapitals)

Davon durch den unabhängigen Stimmrechtsvertreter vertreten:.

Vertretene Namenaktien bzw. Aktienstimmen

31 235 477

Vertretene Aktiennennwerte CHF

3 123 547.70

© PSP Swiss Property

Short Report, enclosure 2

GV 2023 - Abstimmungs- und Wahlresultate zu den einzelnen Traktanden

AGM 2023 - Voting results on the agenda items

Abstimmungs- und Wahlresultate

Stimmen/

Ja/Yes

Nein/No

Enthaltung/

Votes

Abstention

Voting Results

- in % -

- in % -

- in % -

- in % -

Jahresbericht, Jahresrechnung und Konzernrechnung 2022, Berichte der

31'288'880

31'169'628

57'695

61'557

Revisionsstelle

1

Annual activity report, financial statements and consolidated financial statements 2022,

100%

99.62%

0.18%

0.20%

auditors' reports

2

Konsultativabstimmung über den Vergütungsbericht 2022

31'288'880

20'741'263

10'471'416

76'201

Advisory vote on the compensation report 2022

100%

66.29%

33.47%

0.24%

Verwendung des Bilanzgewinns 2022 und der statutarischen und

31'288'880

31'275'724

1'882

11'274

beschlussmässigen Gewinnreserven, Dividendenausschüttung

3

Appropriation of retained earnings 2022 and the statutory and regulative-decided retained

100%

99.95%

0.01%

0.04%

earnings, dividend payment

4

Entlastung der Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrats und der Geschäftsleitung

31'005'384

30'676'884

227'291

101'209

Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board

100%

98.94%

0.73%

0.33%

5

Wahlen der Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrats

Elections of the members of the Board of Directors

5.1

Wiederwahl von Dr. Luciano Gabriel (bisher)

31'288'880

30'067'619

1'193'181

28'080

Re-election of Mr. Luciano Gabriel (current)

100%

96.10%

3.81%

0.09%

5.2

Wiederwahl von Henrik Saxborn (bisher)

31'288'880

20'308'936

10'848'661

131'283

Re-election of Mr. Henrik Saxborn (current)

100%

64.91%

34.67%

0.42%

5.3

Wiederwahl von Mark Abramson (bisher)

31'288'880

30'790'067

467'637

31'176

Re-election of Mr. Mark Abramson (current)

100%

98.41%

1.49%

0.10%

5.4

Wiederwahl von Corinne Denzler (bisher)

31'288'880

29'167'320

1'919'625

201'935

Re-election of Ms. Corinne Denzler (current)

100%

93.21%

6.14%

0.65%

5.5

Wiederwahl von Adrian Dudle (bisher)

31'288'971

28'901'474

2'358'927

28'570

Re-election of Mr. Adrian Dudle (current)

100%

92.37%

7.54%

0.09%

6

Wahl des Präsidenten des Verwaltungsrats - Dr. Luciano Gabriel (bisher)

31'288'971

29'527'162

1'702'112

59'697

Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors - Mr. Luciano Gabriel (current)

100%

94.37%

5.44%

0.19%

7

Wahlen der Mitglieder des Vergütungsausschusses

Elections of the members of the Compensation Committee

7.1

Wiederwahl von Henrik Saxborn (bisher)

31'288'971

19'975'516

11'273'370

40'085

Re-election of Mr. Henrik Saxborn (current)

100%

63.84%

36.03%

0.13%

7.2

Wiederwahl von Corinne Denzler (bisher)

31'288'971

29'318'008

1'759'084

211'879

Re-election of Ms. Corinne Denzler (current)

100%

93.70%

5.62%

0.68%

7.3

Wiederwahl von Adrian Dudle (bisher)

31'288'971

28'703'632

2'548'407

36'932

Re-election of Mr. Adrian Dudle (current)

100%

91.74%

8.14%

0.12%

Genehmigung des maximalen Gesamtbetrags der Vergütungen des Verwaltungsrats

31'288'921

27'765'990

3'475'449

47'482

bis zur ordentlichen Generalversammlung 2024

8

Approval of the maximum total amount of compensations for the Board of Directors

100%

88.74%

11.11%

0.15%

until the Annual General Meeting 2024

Genehmigung des maximalen Gesamtbetrags der Vergütungen der Geschäftsleitung

31'288'871

26'922'113

4'316'258

50'500

für das Geschäftsjahr 2024

9

Approval of the maximum total amount of compensations

100%

86.05%

13.79%

0.16%

for the Executive Board for the 2024 business year

10

Wahl der Revisionsstelle - Ernst & Young AG (bisher)

31'288'871

30'989'726

265'111

34'034

Election of the Auditors - Ernst & Young AG (current)

100%

99.04%

0.85%

0.11%

Wahl der unabhängigen Stimmrechtsvertreterin -

31'288'871

31'263'651

18'562

6'658

11

Proxy Voting Services GmbH (bisher)

Election of the Independent Shareholder Representative -

100%

99.92%

0.06%

0.02%

Proxy Voting Services GmbH (current)

12

Statutenänderungen

Amendments to the Articles of Association

12.1

Aktienkapital und Aktien

31'288'871

31'236'526

10'638

41'707

Share Capital and Shares

100%

99.84%

0.03%

0.13%

12.2

Aktionäre und Generalversammlung

31'288'871

24'152'530

6'898'952

237'389

Shareholders and General Meeting

100%

77.19%

22.05%

0.76%

12.3

Führungsorganisation

31'288'871

27'674'713

3'561'219

52'939

Management Organisation

100%

88.45%

11.38%

0.17%

PSP Swiss Property

5. April 2023 / 5 April 2023

1/1

Short Report, enclosure 3

PSP  Swiss Property Ltd, Zug

Invitation

to the Annual

General

Meeting

2023

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, at 3 p.m.

Theater Casino Zug, Artherstrasse 2-4, 6300 Zug

Doors opening at 2 p.m.

Disclaimer

PSP Swiss Property AG published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 11:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG
07:44aPsp Swiss Property : Report on the Annual General Meeting
PU
04/05Psp Swiss Property : Annual General Meeting of PSP Swiss Property Ltd approves all proposa..
PU
04/05Press release
EQ
02/22Bank Vontobel Lowers Price Target on PSP Swiss Property, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
02/21PSP Swiss Property AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/21Transcript : PSP Swiss Property AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2023
CI
02/21PSP Swiss Property Posts Lower FY22 Net Income
MT
02/21Psp Swiss Property : Sustainability Report 2022 (Excerpt from annual report 2022)
PU
02/21Psp Swiss Property : Annual report 2022, Short report
PU
02/21Psp Swiss Property : Annual report 2022, Short report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 327 M 362 M 362 M
Net income 2023 166 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2023 2 938 M 3 247 M 3 247 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,0x
Yield 2023 3,57%
Capitalization 4 812 M 5 319 M 5 319 M
EV / Sales 2023 23,7x
EV / Sales 2024 23,3x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG
Duration : Period :
PSP Swiss Property AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 104,90 CHF
Average target price 119,22 CHF
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giacomo Balzarini Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Luciano Gabriel Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Martin Heggli Chief Operating Officer
Reto Grunder Chief Investment Officer
Aviram Wertheim Non-Executive Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG-3.32%5 319
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.15%40 274
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.98%32 794
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.67%27 955
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.17%25 493
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.52%21 877
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer