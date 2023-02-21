PSP Swiss Property : Sustainability Report 2022 (Excerpt from annual report 2022)

In 2019, we carried out a materiality analysis, assessing whether the demands of our stakeholders and the effects of our work on the environment and society are reflected appropriately in our business approach. We also considered in which areas we can and must be able to make a meaningful contribution to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The analysis resulted in the identification of 12 thematic areas, which we have been able to match up with the most important requirements. We have allocated the 12 thematic areas to the four levels of our business activity. The materiality analysis was revised in 2021, but this has in no way changed the material issues. These still form the basis for defining and setting priorities for our sustainability initiatives. Further information concerning our materiality analysis can be found on our website. www.psp.info/sustainability

Sustainability initiatives are steered by a nine- member panel composed of representatives from property management, construction, asset man- agement, business development, transactions, human resources and communications, as well as the Chief Investment Officer. The coordination of activities is carried out by the communication and sustainability office. Sustainability initiatives and prioritisation are discussed with and defined by the Executive Board. Implementation is in the hands of the most involved department for each initiative. Selected individuals assume this responsibility as part of their job description or as project managers for a specific sustainability initia- tive. A graphic representation of the sustainability organisation can be found on our website. www.psp.info/sustainability