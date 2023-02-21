Advanced search
    PSPN   CH0018294154

PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG

(PSPN)
2023-02-20
113.80 CHF    0.00%
PSP Swiss Property Posts Lower FY22 Net Income
MT
Psp Swiss Property : Sustainability Report 2022 (Excerpt from annual report 2022)
PU
Psp Swiss Property : Annual report 2022, Short report
PU
PSP Swiss Property : Sustainability Report 2022 (Excerpt from annual report 2022)

02/21/2023
187

187 Sustainability report

188 Highlights

2022

190 Sustainability in

our business strategy

194 Portfolio

194 Reduction in CO2 emissions and conservation of resources

202 Focus Issue: Comprehensive sustain­ability assessment of properties in the PSP portfolio

  1. Flexibility of use
  2. Local development

212 Tenants

212 Operational efficiency

214 Service orientation and wellbeing of tenants

220 Focus Issue: "Optima" - systematic integration of sustainability issues into property management

221 Employees

222 Corporate culture

  1. Employee development and retention
  2. Employee health and wellbeing
  3. Focus Issue: Health and safety

234 Finances and disclosure

  1. Financial strength
  2. Focus Issue:
    Green Bond Framework
  3. Transparency and ethical business conduct

238 Performance measures

238 EPRA Sustainability performance measures - Environment

240 EPRA Sustainability performance measures - Social

  1. EPRA Sustainability performance measures - Governance
  2. Delimitations and explanations on the performance measures

188 Sustainability report

Highlights 2022

CO2 emissions

Per square metre of lettable area we were able to reduce the CO2 emissions associated with our portfolio by 4.6 % compared to the previous year. Additional functionalities for calculating anticipated CO2 reductions have been incorporated into our tools.

- 4.6%

Scope 3 emissions

We have calculated the "embodied" CO2 emissions for our three new buildings in order to provide a basis for a more systematic consideration of grey energy.

Green bonds

At our Sustainability Capital Markets Day on 8 November 2022 we published our own "Green

Bond Framework".

Benchmarks and awards

Our transparency and good performance in the area of sustainability have also been confirmed by external ratings.

Portfolio sustainability rating

We have arranged for all of the assets in our portfolio to be assessed with reference to a variety of sustainability criteria ("Wüest ESG").

30%EA

40% Wüest ESG

S

A

GA

30%

Sustainability in property management

As part of Project "Optima" measures have been taken to systematically incorporate sustainability issues and corresponding targets into property management. This also enhances active dialogue with tenants.

Sustainability report

189

Equal pay

Data relating to equal pay were reviewed again and it was confirmed that the principle of equal pay continues to be adhered to within the com- pany.

Health and Safety

As was the case last year, there were no operational accidents also during the reporting year. Further investments were made in the area of health and safety, including for instance a webinar on ergonomics and ergonomics checks in situ.

0 

Best Medium Workplace

In May 2022 we were ranked in 15th position and commended as one of the best employers (in the category of the medium-sized companies) in Switzerland.

Short film with PSP employees

The shooting of a short film provided motivation to employees to return to the office after the pandem- ic. "The Assignment" pays homage to the office as a place where people and ideas come together.

Optimisation of operations

We were able to reduce the "like-for-like" thermal energy­ consumption associated with our portfolio by 2.8 % compared to the previous year. Following the pandemic, energy demand still has to be brought back to an optimised level. In order to support this process, caretakers have received train-

ing in relation to the optimisation of operations.

- 2.8%

Circular economy

At an information event on the circular economy, we raised the awareness of all employees concerning aspects relating to reusage and recycling.

190 Sustainability report

Sustainability in

our business strategy

Our core business is the letting of commercial properties in Switzerland. This business model with a long-term focus requires that we assume our responsibility towards people and the environment. Sustainability is therefore an integral part of our business strategy.

We have been reporting on our sustainability efforts in our annual report for more than ten years. External benchmarks such as CDP or GRESB show us that we are on the right track.

Commercial properties can only be sustainable if they are rented out and provide good rental income in the long term. This also presupposes that the tenants are satisfied and that the rental properties meet changing requirements in terms of property and location quality, price and service. Sustainability is therefore an integral part of our business strategy and is based on our values. Our

Our 12 material issues

employees, tenants, business partners, investors as well as the public are crucial stakeholder groups for us. Through openness, transparency and regular dialogue, we strive to receive, reflect on and where appropriate implement their concerns for the success of our Company. More about our values and our dialogue with different stakeholders can be found on our website. www.psp.info/values

These form the basis for defining and setting priorities for our sustainability initiatives.

CO2-reduction/

Operational efficiency

resource conservation

Target 7.2 Target 12.2 Target 13.1

Flexibility of use

Portfolio

Tenants

Service orientation

Target 8.4

Target 9.1

Local development

Wellbeing of tenants

Target 11.3/11.4/11.6

Target 15.5

Financial strength

Corporate culture

Finances and

Employees

Employee

Transparency

disclosure

Target 17.16/17.17

development and retention

Ethical business conduct

Employee health and wellbeing

Target 7.3

Target 11.6

Target 13.3

Target 3/3.9

Target 5.1/5.5 Target 10.2

Target 4.3/4.4

Target 16.5

Target 3

Relevant UN SDGs

Relevant UN SDGs

Sustainability report

191

In 2019, we carried out a materiality analysis, assessing whether the demands of our stakeholders and the effects of our work on the environment and society are reflected appropriately in our business approach. We also considered in which areas we can and must be able to make a meaningful contribution to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The analysis resulted in the identification of 12 thematic areas, which we have been able to match up with the most important requirements. We have allocated the 12 thematic areas to the four levels of our business activity. The materiality analysis was revised in 2021, but this has in no way changed the material issues. These still form the basis for defining and setting priorities for our sustainability initiatives. Further information concerning our materiality analysis can be found on our website. www.psp.info/sustainability

Sustainability initiatives are steered by a nine- member panel composed of representatives from property management, construction, asset man- agement, business development, transactions, human resources and communications, as well as the Chief Investment Officer. The coordination of activities is carried out by the communication and sustainability office. Sustainability initiatives and prioritisation are discussed with and defined by the Executive Board. Implementation is in the hands of the most involved department for each initiative. Selected individuals assume this responsibility as part of their job description or as project managers for a specific sustainability initia- tive. A graphic representation of the sustainability organisation can be found on our website. www.psp.info/sustainability

The sustainability report outlines our activities in the reporting year as well as the priorities for the coming year; it describes the prioritisation and organisation around sustainability topics and provides the corresponding key figures. The consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic were also apparent during the reporting year 2022. Although some degree of "normalisation" occurred, no further lockdowns were ordered, cities came back to life and public and social events could take place almost without any restrictions, everyday life in the office is (still) not the same as it was before the pandemic, especially at larger firms. In some cases, the proportion of employees working from home is fairly high, and occupancy of office space is accordingly low. This continues to represent a challenge for us in terms of optimisation of oper- ations, as "normal operations" have not yet been re-established everywhere. The comments and comparisons provided below must be considered against this backdrop.

The following table provides an overview of the long-term goals and priorities as well as the focus areas for the reporting year and the 2023 financial year.

Further information concerning our targets and measures may be found below in the parts concerning portfolio, tenants, employees, and finances and disclosure.

Disclaimer

PSP Swiss Property AG published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 06:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
