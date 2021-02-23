Log in
EQS-Adhoc : Annual results as per 31 December 2020 -2-

02/23/2021 | 01:11am EST
For the business year 2020, the Board of Directors proposes an increase in the ordinary dividend payment to CHF 3.65 
per share (previous year: CHF 3.50). In relation to net income excluding gains/losses on real estate investments, this 
corresponds to a payout ratio of 77.6%; in relation to the 2020 year-end share price of CHF 118.30, it corresponds to a 
yield of 3.1%. 
Except for Mr. Nathan Hetz, all members of the Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee as well as Mr. Luciano 
Gabriel as Chairman of the Board of Directors stand for re-election. The Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee 
shall consist of the three current members: Peter Forstmoser, Adrian Dudle, and Josef Stadler; Peter Forstmoser is 
again foreseen as Chairman of both committees. The Nomination Committee shall also consist of the current three 
members, Josef Stadler (Chairman), Corinne Denzler and Adrian Dudle. 
Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, as statutory auditors for the 
business year 2021. 
Market environment and outlook 2021 
An outlook on the Swiss economy remains difficult, especially due to the measures enacted by the authorities in 
mid-January 2021 and the uncertainties about the future development of the corona crisis. These imponderables might 
weigh on the economy well into the current business year. It is just as difficult to predict the impact on the property 
sector. We assume that demand for office space will continue to be strongest in well-located and easily accessible 
locations, while marketing and letting in peripheral locations will remain difficult. The non-food retail rental market 
is likely to remain very difficult for some time to come. 
Our focus remains unchanged: we modernise selected properties, develop our projects and concentrate on our letting 
activities. We will only consider acquisitions if they allow for added value in the long term. In financing, we will 
continue to pursue our proven conservative approach. And, as in the past, we will consider tapping the capital market 
if required. 
For the 2021 business year, we expect a slightly higher ebitda excluding gains/losses on real estate investments of 
around CHF 275 million (2020: CHF 271.1 million). With regard to the vacancies, we expect a rate of around 4.5% at 
year-end 2021 (end of 2020: 3.0%). The forecasts with regard to ebitda and vacancies are conditional on the future 
development of the corona crisis. They are based on the assumption of an imminent easing of the current partial 
lockdown and a relatively swift normalisation of the general economic environment. 
Key figures 
Key financial figures                          Unit      2019      2020      +/-^1 
Rental income                                  CHF 1 000 290 460   296 274   2.0% 
EPRA like-for-like change                      %         1.2       -0.2^2 
Net changes fair value real estate investments CHF 1 000 244 176   101 578 
Income property sales (inventories)            CHF 1 000 12 835    16 115 
Income property sales (investment properties)  CHF 1 000 14 961    0 
Total other income                             CHF 1 000 7 957     12 571 
Net income                                     CHF 1 000 453 425   292 091   -35.6% 
Net income excl. real estate gains^3           CHF 1 000 215 214   215 795   0.3% 
Ebitda excl. real estate gains                 CHF 1 000 256 145   271 058   5.8% 
Ebitda margin                                  %         82.0      83.4 
Total assets                                   CHF 1 000 8 036 244 8 665 045 7.8% 
Shareholders' equity                           CHF 1 000 4 450 220 4 579 165 2.9% 
Equity ratio                                   %         55.4      52.8 
Return on equity                               %         10.5      6.5 
Interest-bearing debt                          CHF 1 000 2 596 136 3 057 204 17.8% 
Interest-bearing debt in % of total assets     %         32.3      35.3 
Portfolio key figures 
Number of investment properties                Number    162       160 
Carrying value investment properties           CHF 1 000 7 259 441 7 681 998 5.8% 
Implied yield, gross                           %         4.0       3.8 
Implied yield, net                             %         3.4       3.3 
Vacancy rate end of period (CHF)               %         3.5       3.0 
Number of sites/development properties         Number    12        16 
Carrying value sites/development properties    CHF 1 000 722 223   895 091   23.9% 
Headcount 
Employees/FTE                                  People    94/89     96/89 
Per share figures 
Earnings per share (EPS)^4                     CHF       9.89      6.37      -35.6% 
EPS excl. real estate gains^4                  CHF       4.69      4.70      0.3% 
EPRA EPS                                       CHF       3.94      4.32      9.7% 
Distribution per share                         CHF       3.60      3.65^5    1.4% 
Net asset value per share (NAV)^6              CHF       97.02     99.83     2.9% 
NAV per share before deferred taxes^6          CHF       115.82    119.57    3.2% 
EPRA NRV                                       CHF       119.20    123.19    3.3% 
Share price end of period                      CHF       133.60    118.30    -11.5% 
1             Change to 2019 or carrying value as of 31 December 2019 as applicable. 
2             EPRA like-for-like growth excluding Covid-19 impact is +1.5%. 
3             'Net income excluding gains/losses on real estate investments' corresponds to the net income excluding 
              net changes in fair value of the real estate investments, net income on sales of investment properties 
              and all of the related taxes. Income from the sale of properties which were developed by the Company 
              itself is, however, included in the 'net income excluding gains/losses on real estate investments'. 
4             Based on average number of outstanding shares. 
5             Proposal to the AGM on 31 March 2021 for the business year 2020: dividend payment. 
6             Based on number of outstanding shares. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      PSP Swiss Property AG 
              Kolinplatz 2 
              6300 Zug 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41417280404 
Fax:          +41417280409 
E-mail:       info@psp.info 
Internet:     www.psp.info 
ISIN:         CH0018294154 
Valor:        1829415 
Listed:       SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1170292 
 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 
=------------

1170292 23-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2021 01:10 ET (06:10 GMT)

