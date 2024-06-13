Confirmed Parallel Economy Summit Speakers Include - Donald Trump Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy, Governor Doug Burgum, Kelly Loeffler, and Pat Lencioni, among others Event will include dedicated speaking sessions, networking opportunities, a ‘Shark Tank’ style pitch competition, and many other notable experiences

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) (“PublicSquare,” or the “Company”), America's leading commerce and payments ecosystem that serves customers and businesses that value life, family, and freedom, today announced that the Company will host the inaugural Parallel Economy Summit - Shaping a New American Future through the Power of the Marketplace, bringing together like-minded individuals and businesses who champion life, family, and freedom, and share PublicSquare’s commitment to these core values. The Parallel Economy Summit will be held in Orlando, FL, on October 10-11, 2024, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort.

Michael Seifert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PublicSquare, commented, “I am excited to announce the inaugural Parallel Economy Summit to be held this October in Orlando, FL. Our aim for this summit is to bring together values-aligned consumers, business owners and thought leaders to build a stronger connection within the Parallel Economy. This summit is about more than networking; it's about forging connections with those who prioritize the same principles that drive our community and learning from the titans of industry who have built great enterprises without compromising their convictions. We are pleased to partner with Rumble, our Premier Media Partner for the summit, to bring together two powerful forces in the Parallel Economy.”

Chris Pavlovski, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rumble, commented, “We are honored to be working with PublicSquare, the leading marketplace for patriotic businesses, as the Premier Media Partner of the Parallel Economy Summit. We believe when patriotic businesses and consumers support the Parallel Economy, they protect shared values of freedom and truth, and we are committed to supporting this community of freedom fighters at the first-ever Parallel Economy Summit.”

Parallel Economy Summit Information

The Parallel Economy Summit will be held in Orlando, FL, on October 10-11, 2024, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort. It will feature renowned speakers such as Donald Trump Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy, Governor Doug Burgum, Kelly Loeffler, Pat Lencioni, and many other notable leaders who are at the forefront of shaping the future of the Parallel Economy. The event will feature speaking sessions, topical breakout sessions, and a “Shark Tank” pitch competition, among other noteworthy experiences. For more information on how to attend, please visit paralleleconomysummit.com.

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is America's leading commerce and payments ecosystem that serves customers and businesses that value life, family, and freedom. PublicSquare operates under three segments: Marketplace, Financial Technology, and Brands. The primary mission of the Marketplace segment is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the Marketplace to assess its customers’ needs and provide wholly-owned quality financial products and brands. PublicSquare’s Financial Technology segment consists of Credova, a consumer financing and payments company. PublicSquare’s Brands segment consists of D2C companies, such as EveryLife, a premium life-affirming baby products company, as well as business services, such as PSQ Link. The PublicSquare Marketplace is free to join for both consumers and business owners. To learn more, download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSquare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240613456333/en/