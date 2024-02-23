PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) (“PublicSquare,” “the Company”), a leading marketplace of patriotic businesses and consumers, today announced that the Company will be hosting the next installment of its Town Hall series with West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore and Public Square Chairman & CEO Michael Seifert on March 4, 2024, in Inwood, WV. The event will be held at Heritage Hall, a proud PublicSquare business.

Michael Seifert, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of PublicSquare, commented, “I am honored that Riley Moore will participate in this important event and speak about issues impacting small businesses, including the movement against environmental, social, and governance (ESG), in West Virginia and the country. Challenging the mainstream embrace of ESG, this event will present a critical examination of its limitations, offering insights that question the efficacy and potential pitfalls associated with rigid adherence to ESG principles. PublicSquare is proud to host this community engagement.”

Riley Moore, West Virginia State Treasurer, commented, “I’m proud West Virginia has championed multiple efforts to oppose ESG investment schemes. Over the past few years, we have led a strong national coalition to fight back against politically motivated, anti-American ESG practices from stifling our critical industries and economic prosperity. Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and I remain firm in my commitment to protect West Virginia jobs to ensure our state has a bright future for generations to come.”

PublicSquare launched its town hall series in 2023 to highlight and support local small businesses participating in the parallel economy. PublicSquare intends to host additional town halls throughout 2024 with other distinguished guests to speak about the importance of the parallel economy and shopping your values.

For more information on the event please visit: https://www.publicsquare.com/events/townhall-wv-riley-moore

About PublicSquare

PublicSquare is an app and website that connects patriotic Americans to high-quality businesses that share their values, both online and in their local communities. The primary mission of the platform is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. In just over one year since its nationwide launch, PublicSquare has seen tremendous growth and proven to the nation that the parallel, “patriotic” economy can be a major force in commerce. The platform has approximately 75,000 businesses from a variety of different industries and approximately 1.6 million consumer members. Additionally, PublicSquare leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its consumers’ needs and provide quality wholly-owned products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes and PSQ Link, to fill those needs. PublicSquare is free to join for both consumers and business owners alike, and to learn more, download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSquare.com.

