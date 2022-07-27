PSYC Corporation Discusses Consolidation of Notes with RB Capital Partners on The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink: PSYC) ("the Company"), a company integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters. CEO of the Company, David Flores, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Copley began the interview by asking about the Company's achievement over the past two years with Flores as CEO. "When reflecting on the last two years here, the thing that really stands out to me is the fact that we've been able to really follow through with a couple of very important objectives that we laid out for ourselves," shared Flores. "One of which was to develop Psychedelic Spotlight into a formidable leader in the psychedelic space for news and information," he continued. "We are now seeing more than one million page views to the website each month."

"This has allowed us to establish a foundation where we can now start to expand and grow with the audience and the following that we have, as well as the presence it has helped us establish in the psychedelic space," said Flores. "We are also now looking at ways to diversify, and that may include diversifying outside of the psychedelic sector," added Flores, noting that the Company hopes to expand into the cannabis and holistic living space.

Copley then commented on a recent announcement detailing the Company's consolidation of 49 debentures with RB Capital Partners. "Debt has been an issue of concern," said Flores. "RB Capital continues to remain committed to the vision and long term potential of PSYC, as well as the potential of the psychedelic sector," he said. "We have consolidated the 49 debentures into one larger note," explained Flores. "We were able to lower the interest rate from 10% to 7%, and we also worked in a fixed conversion rate of five cents."

"Where does the Company stand on the potential of a reverse split?," asked Copley. "We are in a time right now where we are building a new shareholder base, and we are doing it organically," said Flores. "We understand the repercussions that could come with a reverse split," he added. "At this point, we are going to do everything we can to avoid a path that would lead to a reverse split."

To close the interview, Flores encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to grow and expand.

About PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink: PSYC)

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA's more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

