PSYC Corporation Discusses Launch of Spotlight Media Corporation and Spore Group Collaboration with The Stock Day Podcast

Copley began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "At PSYC Corporation, we consider ourselves the multimedia leader for the emerging psychedelic space," explained Flores. "We have established that reputation through our 100% owned and operated media platform, Pyschedelicspotlight.com, which has become one of the top-ranking sources for news, information, and resources surrounding the psychedelic space and industry."

Copley then asked about how the Company has faced the recent challenges of the psychedelic industry. Flores discussed the difficulties facing companies within the OTC Market, especially those within the psychedelic sector. "We continue to move forward with the process of expanding," said Flores. "In the past few months, we have actually had more success than we've had in any period over the past two years," he shared, before discussing the Company's recently announced equity-based financing deal for $350,000.

"That financing deal was a big part of one of our top objectives coming into 2022, which is moving away from debt-based financing and looking at more equity-based financing," continued Flores. "We hope this will put us in a more effective position to start looking at potential acquisition opportunities," he said. "We expect that to be a much more prominent part of our process moving forward."

"We also recently announced the launch of our wholly-owned subsidiary, Spotlight Media Corporation," shared Flores. "The intent is to put all of our media assets into the wholly-owned subsidiary," he added. "Our focus right now is to diversify our ability to expand on our media assets," said Flores. "That is going to be a big part of the focus going into the second half of the year."

"How encouraged do you remain over the long-term potential of the psychedelic industry?" asked Copley. "We remain very encouraged," said Flores. "We knew we were going to be in this for the long haul, so we adopted this marathon vs. sprint mentality in terms of how we were going to grow," he explained. "We're here and we continue to grow our audience," said Flores. "The general public is still very much excited and intrigued by psychedelics, otherwise we would not be seeing our audience continuing to grow on a month-over-month basis."

Copley then asked about the significance of the Company's collaboration with the Spore Group. "We have identified an opportunity where we could take the Spore Group's knowledge and expertise in putting together events and conferences, and combine that with the platform that we have with Psychedelic Spotlight and our ability to create high-quality, engaging, top-tier content," said Flores.

"We're in that together to pull off what we expect to be leading events here in the psychedelic space," he continued, adding that the first event will take place on June 24th. "We absolutely expect to explore other collaborations and partnership opportunities that might be out there."

