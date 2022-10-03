PSYC Corporation Discusses Significance of Expansion into Cannabis and Precious Metals Sectors with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed PSYC Corporation (PSYC) ("the Company"), integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters. CEO of the Company, David Flores, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "PSYC Corporation, through our wholly-owned subsidiary Spotlight Media Corp., has become a multimedia leader for forward thinking industries, which is really dialed in on the psychedelic, cannabis, and now mining and precious metals sectors," explained Flores.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recently announced media asset purchases, including Technical420.com and Mushroomstocks.com. "The acquisition of these media assets was the culmination of restructuring and redeveloping the very foundation that PSYC Corp. sits on," said Flores. "These are performing media assets, or assets that are already generating revenue," he added, noting that the Company also purchased media assets in the precious metals sector. "It was always important to us that any M&A opportunity that we move forward with would have an immediate impact on our bottom line, as well as our P&L, but also something that would be a natural fit for our company."

The conversation then turned to the Company's expansion into the cannabis industry. "In 2023, we should really start to see some traction in this space," said Flores, noting the significance of clinical trials. "The brand identity that we have established through Psychedelic Spotlight has given us a tremendous advantage in finding companies and brands that want to work with us."

"Cannabis was always a natural fit for us," said Flores. "This was a great opportunity for us and a huge value addition," he said. "This gives us the opportunity to monetize and monetize now."

"What would you like to highlight for your company as we head into the last few months of 2022?" asked Jolly. "We are very excited," said Flores. "I genuinely believe we are positioned to have these final months be the most successful for us from a revenue standpoint," he shared. "For us, the focus is taking these media assets and identifying opportunities to maximize what they are already doing from a revenue standpoint, while really showcasing to the world that we are a leader for forward thinking industries."

To close the interview, Flores elaborated on the significance of the Company's upcoming events and encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on their current projects as they continue to expand across multiple sectors.

To hear the entire interview with David Flores, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8168073-psyc-corporation-discusses-significance-of-expansion-into-cannabis-and-precious-metals-sectors-wi

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink: PSYC)

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA's more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

About Spotlight Media Corporation

Spotlight Media Corporation ("SMC") (www.spotlightmediacorp.com) is a Nevada Corporation and is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC that was incorporated on February 8, 2022. At present time, SMC operates as a multimedia service company for the medicinal psychedelic industry through Psychedelic Spotlight in addition to the developing community-based platform, Bonfire (f/k/a "PsycheDev"). However, management intends, but cannot guarantee the success or profitability, that the business plan for SMC is to potentially expand beyond the medicinal psychedelic industry by way of other multimedia-related opportunities within other niche-style industries like cannabis, health and wellness, and sports such that SMC can make use of the audience it is establishing, across its platforms for cross-promotional opportunities and with the intent of developing a network of interconnected media-focused platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

PSYC Corporation (PSYC)

www.psyccorporation.com

www.spotlightmediacorp.com

(702) 330-0363

info@psyccorporation.com

(OTC Pink: PSYC)

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139271