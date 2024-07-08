Shortwave Life Sciences PLC - London-based drug development for mental health, formerly called Psych Capital - Announces that its PCT application number PCT/IL2023/050442 receives a positive report from the PCT examining authority acknowledging all of its claims as novel, non-obvious and industrially applicable. Says this acknowledgement from the PCT authority signifies a major milestone, confirming its mucoadhesive buccal film as a novel and inventive drug delivery platform for psychedelic-based drugs. Also explains the positive opinion means 9 million deferred consideration shares to be issued.

Current stock price: 1.50 pence

12-month change: up 25%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

