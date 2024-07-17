Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2024) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched"), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of health and wellness products derived from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom, is pleased to update the markets with the latest list of specialty retailers that have signed on to sell Calm.

In addition to the previously announced retail partners, Erewhon, Central Markets, Good Earth Markets, and Market of Choice, we are pleased to share that Calm will be available at Harmons locations in the United States. Harmons is a Utah based upscale supermarket chain, with a strong focus on high-quality products. Calm will be on shelves at 16 of their locations across the state. To support this new partnership, Psyched has engaged with UNFI, the largest wholesale distributor of health and specialty food across the United States and Canada.

"As part of our ongoing strategy to increase sales and awareness, we are pleased to update the street on our retail and distribution partnerships," says Jeff Stevens, CEO of the Company. "Our strategy continues to be focused on working with a select group of specialty retailers that offer their customers the highest quality products. As the first, legal for human consumption Amanita Muscaria derived products in the United States, maintaining this strategy separates and elevates Psyched Wellness from the other Amanita Muscaria vendors in market."

Appointment of Kyle Nazareth as Chief Financial Officer

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kyle Nazareth as its Chief Financial Officer effective July 17, 2024.

Mr. Nazareth brings over a decade of experience in managing public companies, advising on capital market transactions, and providing financial stewardship. He is the Chief Financial Officer of Branson Corporate Services, a Toronto-based firm focused on providing fractional services, strategic financial consulting, and financial compliance consulting at a high quality and on a cost-efficient basis. Mr. Nazareth brings a proven track record of success in providing extensive finance and capital markets expertise to clients in high-growth sectors.

Mr. Nazareth will succeed Mr Keith Li, who has served as the Company's CFO since January 2020. The Company would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Li for his role and effort over the past few years.

Psyched Wellness continues to grow their route-to-market partnerships, throughout the nation. If you are interested in distributing/listing Calm or Fly (agaric) please reach out to sales@psyched-wellness.com.

Visit psyched-wellness.com for more information about ordering the product directly.

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

