Psyched Wellness Hires Ad Agency, dacs Marketing to Build the Branding and Marketing Strategy for AME-1

06/03/2021 | 07:35am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - Psyched Wellness Ltd., (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched") a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional and psychedelic mushrooms, is pleased to announce the company has contracted dacs Marketing, a full service agency focused on delivering brand, sales, marketing and digital conversion strategies for B2B and B2C clients across North America, including full creative services; design, art, photography, video, digital and web.

"When Jeff Stevens outlined their business and product plans, our senior team was all in. People are looking for natural supplements to regain physical health and mental balance coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and we believe Amanita will disrupt the market," says Dave Schmidt, CEO of dacs Marketing.

"This is an important step for the company as we initiate plans to commercialize our products in the first half of 2022. Identifying dacs as an agency that understands the health and wellness category as well as the alternative categories including psychedelics and cannabis is key to helping Psyched build a fulsome go-to-market strategy," says Jeff Stevens, CEO of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Stevens
Chief Executive Officer
Psyched Wellness Ltd.
Tel: 647-400-8494
Email: jstevens@psyched-wellness.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to receiving the Initial Supply on the timelines and in quantities mentioned above, the quality and potency of the Amanita muscaria mushrooms received from MB MEMEL GOODS, the intended use of the Initial Supply and the Company's ability to reach commercial production. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including MB MEMEL GOODS being unable to deliver Initial Supply on the timelines and in quantities mentioned above, the quality and potency of the Amanita muscaria mushrooms received from MB MEMEL GOODS being unfit for AME-1, and the inability of the Company to reach commercial production. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86238


© Newsfilecorp 2021
