Psyched Wellness : and the National Research Council of Canada Announce Preliminary Data from Studies of Neuroprotective Properties of AME-1

Toronto, Ontario, March 24, 2022 - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE:PSYC, OTCQB:PSYCF, FRANKFURT:5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched"), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional and psychedelic mushrooms, is pleased to announce the preliminary data from the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), from studies on the neuroprotective properties of AME-1, Psyched's proprietary extract from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom.

The study was the first in a series planned to explore the neuroprotective properties of AME-1 and examine if the anti-inflammatory properties would indeed have any potential neuroprotective activities. The preliminary findings continue to demonstrate the anti inflammatory properties of AME-1, and indicate that AME-1 does not cause apoptosis while also having a neuroprotective effect at the cellular level.

"The preliminary evidence of this investigative study revealed more key functional properties of the AME-1 extract and its broader health and wellness benefits. The neuroprotective effect found in this study is unique, and the potential impacts from a natural product such as AME-1 are novel. The Amanita Muscaria mushroom's functional properties will be further explored, and will we continue to build our knowledge base on the amazing potential healing power of AME-1," said Brian Tancowny, Scientific Advisor to Psyched.

The first part of the analysis focused on the ability of AME-1 to protect neuronal microglial cells from inflammatory mediator-induced apoptosis (the process whereby the cell undergoes a cell programmed cell death), and monitored the cell surface expression of apoptotic markers using annexin V and propidium iodide. The results of the study showed at the cellular level that AME-1 did have a neuroprotective effect on microglial cells that were treated with a pro-inflammatory mediator, and this was determined to be concentration dependence.

The second part of the study was to determine whether AME-1 has any direct inhibitory effects on one of the pro-apoptotic cellular pathways, such as the induction of caspase 3. Caspase-3 has been published to be important in the apoptotic process and is responsible for proteolytic cleavage of key proteins in the cell nucleus. AME-1 did not increase caspase-3 activity, and thus in this pathway being investigated, did not induce any apoptotic or cell death effects. However, there was no inhibition of this pathway which can be explained by the fact AME-1 may influence another apoptotic pathway not investigated yet.

"It is exciting to see continued positive results from the studies we are conducting with the NRC, and further work is being done to examine the mechanisms of this neuroprotection as we learn more about the Amanita Muscaria," said Jeffrey Stevens, CEO of the Company. "As we focus on commercialization of our AME-1 tinctures in the United States this Spring, these studies provide evidence for the potential of many additional future uses of AME-1 to ensure we can offer consumers options for their health and wellness needs."

The NRC is an agency of the Government of Canada, and specializes in providing vital scientific and technological services to the research and industrial communities of Canada. The NRC was hired to provide their expertise in biomedical nanotechnology, but all the results of the research will belong to Psyched, and the NRC does not endorse the findings or Psyched products.

-30-