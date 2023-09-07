Using a black inkpen, mark your votes with an X as shown in this example.
Please do not write outside the designated areas.
Annual Meeting Proxy Card
q IF VOTING BY MAIL, SIGN, DETACH AND RETURN THE BOTTOM PORTION IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. q
Voting Items
The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR all of the following nominees:
+
1. Election of Directors:
01 - Robyn C. Davis
Nominees:
02 - Brian J. Hullinger
Mark here to vote FORall nominees
Mark here to WITHHOLDvote from all nominees
03 - Peter H. Kamin
01
02
03
04
05
04 - Darius G. Nevin
For All EXCEPT- To withhold a vote for one or more nominees, mark the
05 - Andrew M. Reynolds
box to the left and the corresponding numbered box(es) to the right.
The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR the following item:
Against
Abstain
2. Advisory vote on executive compensation
For
The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR the following item:
Against
Abstain
For
3. Ratification of Appointment of BDO USA LLP
NOTE: I also authorize my proxy to vote in his discretion with regard to such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Authorized Signatures - This section must be completed for your vote to count. Please date and sign below.
Please sign exactly as name(s) appears hereon. Joint owners should each sign. When signing as attorney, executor, administrator, corporate officer, trustee, guardian, or custodian, please give full title.
Date (mm/dd/yyyy) - Please print date below.
Signature 1 - Please keep signature within the box.
Signature 2 - Please keep signature within the box.
1 U P X
+
03UK8D
q IF VOTING BY MAIL, SIGN, DETACH AND RETURN THE BOTTOM PORTION IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. q
+
Proxy - Psychemedics Corporation
PROXY FOR 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 17, 2023
THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The undersigned hereby appoints Raymond C. Kubacki and Michael Weisenhoff, and each of them acting singly with full power of substitution, attorneys and proxies to represent the undersigned, at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Psychemedics Corporation (the "Company") to be held at Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor, 101 Harborside Drive, Boston, MA 02128 on August 17, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. local time and any adjournments thereof, according to the number of shares and as fully as the undersigned would be entitled to vote if personally present.
Without limiting the general authorization hereby given, said proxies are instructed to vote or act as follows on the proposals set forth in the Company's Proxy Statement dated July 20, 2023 and on such other matters as may properly come before the meeting. If no such instruction is given, this proxy will be voted in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations.
PLEASE VOTE, DATE AND SIGN ON REVERSE SIDE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE.
Non-VotingItems
Change of Address - Please print new address below.
Comments - Please print your comments below.
+
Psychemedics Corporation published this content on 07 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2023 17:48:09 UTC.
Psychemedics Corporation is a hair drug testing company. The Company provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples. Its testing methods utilize a patented technology that digests the hair and releases drugs trapped in the hair without destroying the drugs. The Company customizes its enzyme immunoassay (EIA) procedures to drug test hair samples. It provides screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, phenylcyclohexyl piperidine (PCP), amphetamines (including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall), opiates (including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone and codeine), synthetic cannabinoids (including K2, Spice, Blaze), benzodiazepines (Xanax, Valium, and Ativan), nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol. The Company markets its corporate drug testing services through its own sales force, distributors, and webinars. It markets its home drug testing service, PDT-90, through the Internet.