  • Voting Items

The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR all of the following nominees:

1. Election of Directors:

01 - Robyn C. Davis

Nominees:

02 - Brian J. Hullinger

Mark here to vote FORall nominees

Mark here to WITHHOLDvote from all nominees

03 - Peter H. Kamin

01

02

03

04

05

04 - Darius G. Nevin

For All EXCEPT- To withhold a vote for one or more nominees, mark the

05 - Andrew M. Reynolds

box to the left and the corresponding numbered box(es) to the right.

The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR the following item:

Against

Abstain

2. Advisory vote on executive compensation

For

The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR the following item:

Against

Abstain

For

3. Ratification of Appointment of BDO USA LLP

NOTE: I also authorize my proxy to vote in his discretion with regard to such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

  • Authorized Signatures - This section must be completed for your vote to count. Please date and sign below.

Please sign exactly as name(s) appears hereon. Joint owners should each sign. When signing as attorney, executor, administrator, corporate officer, trustee, guardian, or custodian, please give full title.

Date (mm/dd/yyyy) - Please print date below.

Signature 1 - Please keep signature within the box.

Signature 2 - Please keep signature within the box.

Proxy - Psychemedics Corporation

PROXY FOR 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 17, 2023

THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The undersigned hereby appoints Raymond C. Kubacki and Michael Weisenhoff, and each of them acting singly with full power of substitution, attorneys and proxies to represent the undersigned, at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Psychemedics Corporation (the "Company") to be held at Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor, 101 Harborside Drive, Boston, MA 02128 on August 17, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. local time and any adjournments thereof, according to the number of shares and as fully as the undersigned would be entitled to vote if personally present.

Without limiting the general authorization hereby given, said proxies are instructed to vote or act as follows on the proposals set forth in the Company's Proxy Statement dated July 20, 2023 and on such other matters as may properly come before the meeting. If no such instruction is given, this proxy will be voted in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations.

PLEASE VOTE, DATE AND SIGN ON REVERSE SIDE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE.

