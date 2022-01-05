AKRA 1:5 Stock Split effective from January 12' 2022

January 06, 2022

JAKARTA, January 6, 2022 - PT AKR Corporindo Tbk (IDX stock code: AKRA.IJ) today informed that the stock split of AKRA shares which received unanimous approval of shareholders in the EGMS held on 20 December 2021 will be effective w.e.f 12 January 2022. The Company has also received necessary approval from IDX and MOLHR (Kemenhumkam) for this exercise.

Mr. Haryanto Adikoesoemo, President Director of AKRA stated, "We believe the stock split will make AKRA shares attractive to the retail investors especially millennials who are now active in investing in companies delivering sustainable growth and have good practices. The company's shares which are included in all major indices such as LQ45, Kompas 100, Investor 33, IDX SMC Liquid, also Sustainability Indices - ESG Leader Index, Sri Kehati Index, and ESG LQ45 Index, will become even more liquid and traded in the exchange."

Post stock split, the par value of AKRA will be Rp20/share, from Rp100/share. The number of AKRA shares will increase to 20,073,474,600 shares from 4,014,694,920 shares. AKRA trading schedule at the new price is as follow:



No Activity Date 1<_o3a_p> Announcement of the Stock Split Schedule on the Indonesia Stock Exchange's website and the Company's website<_o3a_p> January 6, 2022<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> End of Trading of Shares with the old nominal value in Regular Markets and Negotiated Markets<_o3a_p> January 11, 2022<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> Start of Trading of shares with the new nominal value in Regular Markets and Negotiated Markets<_o3a_p> January 12, 2022<_o3a_p> 4<_o3a_p> Record Date to determine the Shareholders' eligibility for the result of the Stock Split<_o3a_p> January 13, 2022<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> Start of trading of shares with the new nominal value in Cash Markets<_o3a_p> January 14, 2022<_o3a_p> 6<_o3a_p> Shares with the new nominal value after the Stock Split are distributed by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia ("KSEI") to the Shareholder<_o3a_p> January 14, 2022<_o3a_p>



"AKRA continues to deliver solid results during the year 2021. Based on the first look of the performance of the company's business in the just-ended year 2021, AKRA is expected to deliver good growth in trading and distribution business along with the positive developments in the Industrial Estate project JIIPE," said Mr. Haryanto.

Full information and procedures regarding AKRA stock split can be accessed on the Company's website www.akr.co.id









