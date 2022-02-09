Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Indonesia
  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  PT AKR Corporindo Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKRA   ID1000106701

PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK

(AKRA)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT AKR Corporindo Tbk : AKR Corporindo awarded as the Top 50 Most Valuable and Strongest Brand 2021

02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
AKR Corporindo awarded as the Top 50 Most Valuable and Strongest Brand 2021 February 09, 2022

JAKARTA, February 09, 2022 - PT AKR Corporindo (stock code IDX: AKRA.IJ) is proud to be awarded in Brand Finance Indonesia Top 100 Most Valuable and Strongest Brands 2021 held on February 8, 2022. AKRA was rated as the 48th most Valuable and Strongest Brand amongst the 5,000 world's biggest brands evaluated by Brand Finance. The Brand of AKR Corporindo got the GOLD predicate with a brand value of USD 100 - 299 million.

The assessment carried out by Brand Finance uses the Brand valuation methodology by measuring the Brand Strength Index, Brand Impact, Royalty Rate, and Brand Value. The aspects assessed are including brand investment in marketing activities, stakeholder perceptions of the brand, and company performance.

Director and Corporate Secretary of AKR, Mr Suresh Vembu expressed his pride, "Thank you to Brand Finance and Berita Satu for the appreciation given to PT AKR Corporindo Tbk as one of the Top 100 Most Valuable Brands. AKR Corporindo considers strong brand value as a measurement of customer and stakeholder satisfaction with our services across various spectrums of the national economy. In addition, as a public listed company, it is also a measurement for investors' perceptions above AKRA's performance in the Indonesian capital market. This is a form of prestigious recognition of the AKRA brand strength, which is a strategic asset in AKR's sustainable growth."

Looking at future, Mr. Vembu added, "AKRA is now rapidly expanding our Cleaner and Renewable energy initiatives as they will become an integral part of AKR business and branding in the future."

"AKR has delivered consistently strong performance over the last 61 years. Our performance has been strong and resilient during pandemic situation. With competitive advantages in logistics and supply chain infrastructure, we can deliver energy and chemical products without interruption. This Top 100 Most Valuable Brands award will further motivate PT AKR Corporindo Tbk in improving the company's performance as well as in strengthening the AKRA brand as a major player in energy and chemical supply chain logistics in Indonesia," he concluded.



PT AKR Corporindo Tbk published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:03 UTC.


