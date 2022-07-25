PT AKR Corporindo Tbk : AKR Corporindo reports 74% growth in Net Profit - Rp 955 Billion BOD approves higher Interim dividend Rp 25 per share

July 25, 2022

JAKARTA, 25 July 2022 - PT AKR Corporindo Tbk (AKRA) reported strong performance for the 6 months ended 30th June 2022 with Net Profit growing 74% to Rp 955 Billion compared to IDR 550 Billion in the same period last year. Sales revenue grew 107% to Rp 22,102 billion supported by volume growth in trading distribution segment along with significant increase in average selling prices of basic chemicals and petroleum products distributed by the Company

Mr. Haryanto Adikoesoemo, President Director of AKRA said, "AKR has delivered another strong performance in the second quarter of 2022 building on the consistent performance delivered during the past 3 years; despite the significant volatility in the energy markets, significant supply chain disruptions, the Company has delivered significant profit growth while ensuring that the Cash flow and balance sheet remain strong."

"Demand for basic chemicals, petroleum products have been on the rise as the mining, plantation and other companies in Indonesia have been increasing the production not only to serve domestic demand but also the significant rise in exports to meet the demand due to the current condition in World markets. AKR with its integrated logistics and supply chain infrastructure along with investments in Information technology has continued to meet the requirements of our customers without any disruptions. The robust risk management and proven business model of the company to manage price fluctuations and ensure pass through of the prices while maintaining absolute margins has also been a big factor in the strong performance in times of significant challenges" said Haryanto.



Higher Interim Dividend of Rp 25 per share announced:

"The Company further strengthened its balance sheet with Net Gearing below Zero. We also managed the working capital efficiently and with the strong cash flows the company maintained adequate liquidity with cash balance of Rp 3.6 trillion as of 30th June 2022. Considering the good financial performance and needs of cash the Board of Directors have announced payment of interim dividend of Rp 25 per share for the financial year 2022 " announced Mr Haryanto.

The balance sheet remains strong with total assets of IDR 27,835 billion and total equity of IDR 11,992 billion with Net gearing in NET CASH situation



The key financial ratios of the Company further improved with Return on Equity significantly improving to 19% and the Return on Assets at 6.9%; with the repayment of debts and adequate cash balance the company debt is lower than the cash balance.





Interim Dividend payment Schedule :

Considering the strong company's performance in first half of 2022, Company's Board of Directors and Commissioners approved interim dividend of IDR 25/share to all shareholders of the Company. The total interim dividend to be paid on August 16, 2022 is around IDR 493 billion.

The Company has consistently paid over 50% of its profits to its shareholders over the past five years.





