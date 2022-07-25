Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT AKR Corporindo Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKRA   ID1000106701

PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK

(AKRA)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-21
1080.00 IDR   -1.82%
04:34aPT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : AKR Corporindo reports 74% growth in Net Profit - Rp 955 Billion BOD approves higher Interim dividend Rp 25 per share
PU
04:32aNomura Adjusts AKR Corporindo's Price Target to 1,400 Rupiahs From 3,380 Rupiahs, Keeps at Buy
MT
07/13PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : AKR Corporindo included in all IDX ESG Indices Committed to implement SDG principles
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT AKR Corporindo Tbk : AKR Corporindo reports 74% growth in Net Profit - Rp 955 Billion BOD approves higher Interim dividend Rp 25 per share

07/25/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AKR Corporindo reports 74% growth in Net Profit - Rp 955 Billion BOD approves higher Interim dividend Rp 25 per share July 25, 2022

JAKARTA, 25 July 2022 - PT AKR Corporindo Tbk (AKRA) reported strong performance for the 6 months ended 30th June 2022 with Net Profit growing 74% to Rp 955 Billion compared to IDR 550 Billion in the same period last year. Sales revenue grew 107% to Rp 22,102 billion supported by volume growth in trading distribution segment along with significant increase in average selling prices of basic chemicals and petroleum products distributed by the Company

Highlights of the 6 months unaudited results :

Mr. Haryanto Adikoesoemo, President Director of AKRA said, "AKR has delivered another strong performance in the second quarter of 2022 building on the consistent performance delivered during the past 3 years; despite the significant volatility in the energy markets, significant supply chain disruptions, the Company has delivered significant profit growth while ensuring that the Cash flow and balance sheet remain strong."

"Demand for basic chemicals, petroleum products have been on the rise as the mining, plantation and other companies in Indonesia have been increasing the production not only to serve domestic demand but also the significant rise in exports to meet the demand due to the current condition in World markets. AKR with its integrated logistics and supply chain infrastructure along with investments in Information technology has continued to meet the requirements of our customers without any disruptions. The robust risk management and proven business model of the company to manage price fluctuations and ensure pass through of the prices while maintaining absolute margins has also been a big factor in the strong performance in times of significant challenges" said Haryanto.

Higher Interim Dividend of Rp 25 per share announced:

"The Company further strengthened its balance sheet with Net Gearing below Zero. We also managed the working capital efficiently and with the strong cash flows the company maintained adequate liquidity with cash balance of Rp 3.6 trillion as of 30th June 2022. Considering the good financial performance and needs of cash the Board of Directors have announced payment of interim dividend of Rp 25 per share for the financial year 2022 " announced Mr Haryanto.

STRONG BALANCE SHEET - ADEQUATE CASH BALANCE & LOW GEARING

The balance sheet remains strong with total assets of IDR 27,835 billion and total equity of IDR 11,992 billion with Net gearing in NET CASH situation

The key financial ratios of the Company further improved with Return on Equity significantly improving to 19% and the Return on Assets at 6.9%; with the repayment of debts and adequate cash balance the company debt is lower than the cash balance.


Interim Dividend payment Schedule :

Considering the strong company's performance in first half of 2022, Company's Board of Directors and Commissioners approved interim dividend of IDR 25/share to all shareholders of the Company. The total interim dividend to be paid on August 16, 2022 is around IDR 493 billion.

The dividend distribution schedule is as follows;


The Company has consistently paid over 50% of its profits to its shareholders over the past five years.



Corporate Secretary
PT AKR Corporindo Tbk







Download

Disclaimer

PT AKR Corporindo Tbk published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK
04:34aPT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : AKR Corporindo reports 74% growth in Net Profit - Rp 955 Billion B..
PU
04:32aNomura Adjusts AKR Corporindo's Price Target to 1,400 Rupiahs From 3,380 Rupiahs, Keeps..
MT
07/13PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : AKR Corporindo included in all IDX ESG Indices Committed to implem..
PU
05/18PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : Resume of AGMS & EGMS 28 April 2022
PU
04/28PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : AKRA GMS Approves Dividend Payment of Rp 579 billion Dividend per ..
PU
04/26PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : delivered 40% Increase in Q 1 2022 Net Profit to IDR 428 Billion.
PU
04/26PT AKR Corporindo Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
04/22PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : AKR Corporindo Won Corporate Emissions Transparency Award with Gol..
PU
04/12PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : Code of Conduct for AGMS & EGMS 28 April 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 35 650 B 2,38 B 2,38 B
Net income 2022 1 432 B 0,10 B 0,10 B
Net Debt 2022 1 415 B 0,09 B 0,09 B
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 21 316 B 1 424 M 1 424 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 986
Free-Float 31,4%
Chart PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK
Duration : Period :
PT AKR Corporindo Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 080,00 IDR
Average target price 1 173,46 IDR
Spread / Average Target 8,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haryanto Adikoesoemo President Director
Soegiarto Adikoesoemo President Commissioner
I Nyoman Mastra Independent Commissioner
Mohamad Fauzi Maulana Ichsan Independent Commissioner
Suresh Vembu Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK31.39%1 424
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.63%8 438
PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD11.65%5 127
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED10.21%2 782
RUBIS-13.44%2 381
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.-34.31%1 984