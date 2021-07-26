Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT AKR Corporindo Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKRA   ID1000106701

PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK

(AKRA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PT AKR Corporindo Tbk : AKRA delivers strong Net Profit growth 28% in 1H 2021 reached Rp550bio - Will pay Interim Dividend of Rp60/shares

07/26/2021 | 03:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AKRA delivers strong Net Profit growth 28% in 1H 2021 reached Rp550bio - Will pay Interim Dividend of Rp60/shares July 26, 2021

JAKARTA, July 26, 2021 - PT AKR Corporindo (AKRA) has continued its strong financial performance, with 1H 2021 Net Profit of Rp550bn, up 28% yoy compared to Rp432 bio. Net Margin grew from 4.3% to 5.1%.

Considering these achievements, Board of Directors have approved Interim Dividend of Rp60 per shares.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company reported the unaudited financial results for the six months ended 30th June 2021 to Indonesian Stock Exchange today , the Key Highlghts are:

  • AKRA's consolidated revenue for the first semester of 2021 grew 7% to Rp10.7 trillion,
  • Operating profit grew 21% to Rp751 billion
  • Net profit before minority grew 35% to reach Rp610 billion
  • Net profit for parent entity and EPS grew 28%


Mr. Haryanto Adikoesoemo, President Director of AKRA stated, 'AKR has continued to deliver strong performance even during COVID19 pandemic. The company has been carrying out its operations without disruption while keeping health and safety of our employees as our top priority. This ensures that we deliver petroleum and chemical products to our customers throughout Indonesia'

'The Company's performance in the first half of 2021 was driven by the growth of the Trading and Distribution business segment as well as the contribution of the SEZ JIIPE Gresik, Java Timur. The company continues to strictly maintain operational costs as well as working capital to remain efficient.'

'We are very optimistic about the prospect of JIIPE, especially after being designated as a Special Economic Zone - JIIPE Gresik by the President of the Republic of Indonesia on June 28, 2021. SEZ JIIPE Gresik, Java Timur will encourage investment in East Java and Indonesia. We continue to market the land and utilities of the JIIPE Gresik SEZ to domestic and foreign investors. Currently SEZ JIIPE Gresik, Java Timur has entered Phase II development. The port jetty has been expanded to meet shipping demand, including for a copper smelter.'

Mr. Haryanto also emphasized, 'The management has kept the Company's net gearing low at 11%. With a strong balance sheet and cash flow, the Company is confident that it can run investment projects without interruption.' Taking into account the company's performance in 1H 2021, it was decided to pay an interim dividend of Rp 60/share. The total dividend to be paid on August 19, 2021, is IDR 237 billion.'

The dividend distribution schedule is as follows.

BALANCE SHEET AS OF 30th JUNE 2021


Haryanto Adikoesoemo

President Director

PT AKR Corporindo Tbk



Download

Disclaimer

PT AKR Corporindo Tbk published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 07:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK
03:48aPT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : AKRA delivers strong Net Profit growth 28% in 1H 2021 re..
PU
07/15PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : Freeport Indonesia confirms construction of Smelter in J..
PU
05/11PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/04PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : Resume of AGM April 30, 2021
PU
04/30PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : AKRA AGM Approves Dividend of Rp 125/shares for Financia..
PU
04/23PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : AKRA Posted Very Strong Net Profit growth of 58% for the..
PU
03/24PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : AKRA Posted Very Strong Net Profit growth of 30% for the..
PU
03/24Pt Akr Corporindo Tbk Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
03/24PT Anugerah Krida Retailindo announced that it has received IDR 8.5 billion i..
CI
02/08PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : AKRA Received the Second-Best Indonesia GCG Award-VI-202..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 310 B 1,54 B 1,54 B
Net income 2021 1 091 B 0,08 B 0,08 B
Net Debt 2021 2 617 B 0,18 B 0,18 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 4,30%
Capitalization 13 816 B 953 M 953 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 944
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK
Duration : Period :
PT AKR Corporindo Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3 500,00 IDR
Average target price 3 988,00 IDR
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Haryanto Adikoesoemo President Director
Murti Tiban Ter Director-Finance
Soegiarto Adikoesoemo President Commissioner
I Nyoman Mastra Independent Commissioner
Mohamad Fauzi Maulana Ichsan Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK10.06%836
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS0.00%11 519
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.("WOQOD")-5.51%4 875
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-12.34%4 688
RUBIS-12.09%4 641
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.13.21%2 815