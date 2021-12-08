PT AKR Corporindo Tbk : AKRA masuk ke dalam Indeks SRI-KEHATI – Mendapat Pengakuan atas Praktik Pertumbuhan Berkelanjutan

December 08, 2021

JAKARTA, 8 December 2021 - PT AKR Corporindo Tbk (IDX stock code: AKRA.IJ) is happy to inform that Indonesian Biodiversity Foundation (KEHATI) has included AKRA as a constituent stock of SRI-KEHATI Index comprising Top 25 companies in the Indonesian Stock exchange recognized for sustainable growth practices and good financial performance. AKRA has been included in the SRI-KEHATI Index with effect from 1 December 2021.

SRI-KEHATI index is well known green stock index which evaluates and selects listed Companies that apply the principle of Sustainable Responsible Investment (SRI), Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. This index is one of the reference index for investment principles that emphasizes ESG issues in the Indonesian Capital Markets



Mr. Haryanto Adikoesoemo President Director of PT AKR Corporindo expressed happiness on inclusion of AKRA into the SRI KEHATI Index and said, "We thank to the KEHATI Foundation for recognizing our ESG initiatives backed by good financial performance. This achievement will enhance our motivation in developing policies and implementing sustainable practices. We continue to maintain high standards of safety in our day to operations and are committed to raise awareness of environmental, social and good corporate governance aspects. We also thank our employees, customers, surrounding communities in which we operate for their dedication and support."

AKRA management is committed to implementing good ESG practices and incorporated the same in the Company's culture and business operation. The Board of Directors of the company have committed to implement the UN Sustainable Development goals (SDG) and identified the goals which focus on building logistics infrastructure to support Indonesian industry by supplying essential raw materials and energy products; AKR also is developing KEK JIIPE Gresik which will support economic growth and also provide significant work opportunities for the community; the company has always worked closely with the communities and initiated programs for good health and education. Currently the Company is working closely with Government to reduce the carbon footprint and support climate action by supplying biofuels and investing in renewable energy in KEK Gresik JIIPE industrial and port estate.

The Company has been publishing Sustainability Report as per GRI Standard since 2014 highlighting the various metrics and strategies and AKRA is also included in the Indonesian stock exchange IDX Leaders Index . We believe the inclusion of AKRA in SRI KEHATI index will attract more investors who put sustainability aspects as their investment factor and will also encourage sustainable development programs in Indonesia







