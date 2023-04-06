PT AKR Corporindo Tbk : Code of Conduct for AGMS 28 April 2023
04/06/2023 | 03:54am EDT
CODE OF CONDUCT
THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ("Meeting")
PT AKR CORPORINDO Tbk
(the "Company")
Friday, April 28, 2023
Referring to the provisions of Article 39 of the Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2020 dated April 21, 2020 concerning the Plan and Implementation of the General Meeting of Shareholders of a Public Company (hereinafter abbreviated as "POJK No. 15/2020") and Article 11 of the Company's Articles of Association as well as adapting to , Minister of Home Affairs Instruction Number 53 of 2022 concerning Prevention and Control of Corona Virus Disease 2019 During the Transitional Period to Endemic ("Inmendagri 53/2022"), the Meeting will be held according to the Meeting Code of Conduct as follows:
A. The Rules in relation to preventing the spread of the Covid 19 virus
The Company will ensure that The Company's Shareholders ("Shareholders") who are unable to attend or choose not to attend the Meeting can exercise their rights by:
Authorize an electronic proxy ("e-Proxy") through the Electronic General Meeting System (eASY.KSEI) platform provided by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSEI), which can be accessed through the eASY.KSEI application on the https://easy.ksei.co.id("eASY.KSEI Application"), as an e-Proxy mechanism in the process of holding the Meeting and available from the date of the Meeting Invitation until 12:00 PM on 1 (one) business day before the Meeting. E-Proxy procedures can be accessed through the eASY.KSEI Application; or
Granting power of attorney to an independent party appointed by the Company or a party appointed by the Shareholders by filling out a Power of Attorney form that has been uploaded on the Company's website and can be downloaded on the Company's website, giving power of attorney to the recipient of the power of attorney (to attend and vote at each Meeting Agenda) on the www.akr.co.id website with the conditions as stated in the Invitation to the Meeting dated April 6, 2023.
All parties who present at the Meeting, without exception,have obligation to:
Must have the COVID-19 vaccine certificate with a complete dose which is proven through Satu Sehat application (previously known as Peduli Lindungi) and scan the QR code of Satu Sehat application before entering the Meeting building;
Must have a Statement Letter of Rapid Antigen Test or PCR Swab Test of COVID-19 with negative result obtained from a hospital doctor, public health center, or medical clinic with the date of the test taken 1 (one) day prior to the Meeting, for those who has not carried out booster vaccines.
1
Registration on the Meeting date since 07.00 - 08.30 a.m. by submitting the copy of the Collective Share Certificate and Identity Card
Taking body temperature measurements during re-registration at the officer' desk before entering the meeting place, using double masks, using the hand sanitizer provided in the Meeting area and always maintaining a distance.
Rules of the Meeting
1. Attendance quorum anddecision-makingmechanism related to the Meeting Agenda.
Regarding to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the meeting may be held if attended by Shareholders representing 1/2 (a half) of the total shares with voting rights are present or represented. (Article 11 paragraph 3 of the Company's articles of association).
Meeting decisions are taken based on deliberation for consensus. In the event that a decision based on deliberation for consensus is not reached, the decision is taken by voting as determined in the articles of association of the Company (Article 11 paragraph 2 of the articles of association of the Company).
Decisions at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders are valid if approved by more than 1/2 (a half) of all shares with voting rights present at the Meeting (Article 11 paragraph 3 of the Company's articles of association).
In the Meeting, each share gives the owner the right to cast 1 (one) vote (Article 11 paragraph 14 of the Company's articles of association). If a shareholder owns more than 1 (one) share, then he or she is only required to vote 1 (one) time and the vote represents all the shares owned or represented.
Shareholders of shares with valid voting rights who attend the Meeting but abstain (not voting) are deemed to have cast the same vote as the majority of shareholders who cast votes (article 11 paragraph 18) of the Company's articles of association.
2. Procedure for the Use of Shareholders' Rights to Ask Questions and/or Opinions.
Shareholders or their proxies who physically attend the meeting and have intention to offer questions, are expected to raise their hands to be seen by our officers who will distribute the inquiry form.
Questions are given in writing by stating the name and number of shares owned.
Shareholders or their proxies who participate via media conferencing can ask questions through the chat column in the 'Electronic Opinions' column available on the E-Meeting Hall screen in the eASY.KSEI application used by stating the name, number of shares owned/represented, the agenda item and the question.
Shareholders or their proxies who witness the implementation of the Meeting through the GMS show have a raise hand feature that can be used to ask questions
2
and/or opinions during the discussion session per agenda of the Meeting.
Mandatory questions regarding the subject of the Meeting Agenda, are submitted briefly, concisely, and directly to the subject matter.
The Chairperson of the Meeting will provide answers or responses one by one, and may ask for assistance from members of the Board of Directors or other parties to answer the questions raised.
For the smooth running of the Meeting and for time efficiency, the Chairperson of the Meeting has the right to limit the time for asking questions and providing answers and responses to each Meeting Agenda.
3. The Voting Procedures are as follows:
For each agenda item of the Meeting, a vote will be held for decision making.
Voting is carried out after the completion of the discussion of each agenda item of the Meeting and submission of proposed decisions and after the Chairman of the Meeting has invited the Shareholders or their proxies to carry out the voting process which will be guided by a Notary and the Securities Administration Bureau as independent parties.
The electronic voting process takes place in the eASY.KSEI application on the E- Meeting Hall menu, Live Broadcasting sub menu.
Voting time during the electronic voting process The Company determines the time policy for direct electronic voting per agenda of the Meeting (with a maximum time of 5 (five) minutes per agenda of the Meeting).
At the end of the voting, the Notary reads the results of the voting for each agenda item of the Meeting.
PT AKR Corporindo Tbk published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 07:53:08 UTC.