PT AKR Corporindo Tbk : Code of Conduct for AGMS 28 April 2023

CODE OF CONDUCT

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ("Meeting")

PT AKR CORPORINDO Tbk

(the "Company")

Friday, April 28, 2023

Referring to the provisions of Article 39 of the Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2020 dated April 21, 2020 concerning the Plan and Implementation of the General Meeting of Shareholders of a Public Company (hereinafter abbreviated as "POJK No. 15/2020") and Article 11 of the Company's Articles of Association as well as adapting to , Minister of Home Affairs Instruction Number 53 of 2022 concerning Prevention and Control of Corona Virus Disease 2019 During the Transitional Period to Endemic ("Inmendagri 53/2022"), the Meeting will be held according to the Meeting Code of Conduct as follows:

A. The Rules in relation to preventing the spread of the Covid 19 virus

The Company will ensure that The Company's Shareholders ("Shareholders") who are unable to attend or choose not to attend the Meeting can exercise their rights by: Authorize an electronic proxy ("e-Proxy") through the Electronic General Meeting System (eASY.KSEI) platform provided by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSEI), which can be accessed through the eASY.KSEI application on the https://easy.ksei.co.id Granting power of attorney to an independent party appointed by the Company or a party appointed by the Shareholders by filling out a Power of Attorney form that has been uploaded on the Company's website and can be downloaded on the Company's website, giving power of attorney to the recipient of the power of attorney (to attend and vote at each Meeting Agenda) on the www.akr.co.id website with the conditions as stated in the Invitation to the Meeting dated April 6, 2023. All parties who present at the Meeting, without exception, have obligation to : Must have the COVID-19 vaccine certificate with a complete dose which is proven through Satu Sehat application (previously known as Peduli Lindungi) and scan the QR code of Satu Sehat application before entering the Meeting building; Must have a Statement Letter of Rapid Antigen Test or PCR Swab Test of COVID-19 with negative result obtained from a hospital doctor, public health center, or medical clinic with the date of the test taken 1 (one) day prior to the Meeting, for those who has not carried out booster vaccines.

1