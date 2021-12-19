PT AKR Corporindo Tbk : Code of Conduct of EGMS - 20 December 2021

CODE OF CONDUCT

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ("Meeting")

PT AKR CORPORINDO Tbk

(the "Company")

Friday, December 20, 2021

Referring to the provisions of Article 39 of the Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2020 dated April 21, 2020 concerning the Plan and Implementation of the General Meeting of Shareholders of a Public Company (hereinafter abbreviated as "POJK No. 15/2020") and Article 11 of the Company's Articles of Association as well as adapting to the appeal of the government of the Republic of Indonesia regarding Health Protocol guidelines For the community in public places and facilities in preventing and controlling the Covid-19 virus, the Meeting will be held according to the Meeting Code of Conduct as follows:

A. The Rules in relation to preventing the spread of the Covid 19 virus

The Company will ensure that The Company's Shareholders ("Shareholders") who are unable to attend or choose not to attend the Meeting can exercise their rights by: Authorize an electronic proxy ("e-Proxy") through the Electronic General Meeting System (eASY.KSEI) platform provided by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSEI), which can be accessed through the eASY.KSEI application on the https://easy.ksei.co.id ("eASY.KSEI Application"), as an e-Proxy mechanism in the process of holding the Meeting and available from the date of the Meeting Invitation until 12:00 PM on 1 (one) business day before the Meeting. E-Proxy procedures can be accessed through the eASY.KSEI Application; or Granting power of attorney to an independent party appointed by the Company or a party appointed by the Shareholders by filling out a Power of Attorney form that has been uploaded on the Company's website and can be downloaded on the Company's website, giving power of attorney to the recipient of the power of attorney (to attend and vote at each Meeting Agenda). ) on the www.akr.co.id website with the conditions as stated in the Invitation to the Meeting dated November 26, 2021. All parties who present at the Meeting, without exception, must : Have a COVID-19 vaccine certificate with a complete dose as evidenced through the Peduli Lindung application and scan the QR Code for the Peduli Lindungi application when entering the Meeting building. Have a Certificate of Rapid Antigen Test or COVID-19 PCR Swab Test with negative results obtained from hospital doctors, health centers or clinics with a sampling date of 1 (one) day before the Meeting is held. Taking body temperature measurements during re-registration at the officer' desk before