PT AKR Corporindo Tbk : Code of Conduct of EGMS - 20 December 2021

12/19/2021 | 02:40am EST
CODE OF CONDUCT

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ("Meeting")

PT AKR CORPORINDO Tbk

(the "Company")

Friday, December 20, 2021

Referring to the provisions of Article 39 of the Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2020 dated April 21, 2020 concerning the Plan and Implementation of the General Meeting of Shareholders of a Public Company (hereinafter abbreviated as "POJK No. 15/2020") and Article 11 of the Company's Articles of Association as well as adapting to the appeal of the government of the Republic of Indonesia regarding Health Protocol guidelines For the community in public places and facilities in preventing and controlling the Covid-19 virus, the Meeting will be held according to the Meeting Code of Conduct as follows:

A. The Rules in relation to preventing the spread of the Covid 19 virus

  1. The Company will ensure that The Company's Shareholders ("Shareholders") who are unable to attend or choose not to attend the Meeting can exercise their rights by:
    1. Authorize an electronic proxy ("e-Proxy") through the Electronic General Meeting System (eASY.KSEI) platform provided by PT Kustodian Sentral Efek Indonesia (KSEI), which can be accessed through the eASY.KSEI application on the https://easy.ksei.co.id ("eASY.KSEI Application"), as an e-Proxy mechanism in the process of holding the Meeting and available from the date of the Meeting Invitation until 12:00 PM on 1 (one) business day before the Meeting. E-Proxy procedures can be accessed through the eASY.KSEI Application; or
    2. Granting power of attorney to an independent party appointed by the Company or a party appointed by the Shareholders by filling out a Power of Attorney form that has been uploaded on the Company's website and can be downloaded on the Company's website, giving power of attorney to the recipient of the power of attorney (to attend and vote at each Meeting Agenda). ) on the www.akr.co.id website with the conditions as stated in the Invitation to the Meeting dated November 26, 2021.
  3. All parties who present at the Meeting, without exception, must:
    1. Have a COVID-19 vaccine certificate with a complete dose as evidenced through the Peduli Lindung application and scan the QR Code for the Peduli Lindungi application when entering the Meeting building.
    2. Have a Certificate of Rapid Antigen Test or COVID-19 PCR Swab Test with negative results obtained from hospital doctors, health centers or clinics with a sampling date of 1 (one) day before the Meeting is held.
    3. Taking body temperature measurements during re-registration at the officer' desk before

Version : 01

1

entering the meeting place, using double masks, using the hand sanitizer provided in the Meeting area and always maintaining a distance.

B. Rules of the Meeting

1. Attendance quorum and decision-makingmechanism related to the Meeting Agenda.

  1. Meetings may be held if attended by Shareholders representing 2/3 (two thirds) of the total shares with voting rights are present or represented. (Article 12 paragraph 1 of the Company's articles of association).
  2. Meeting decisions are taken based on deliberation for consensus. In the event that a decision based on deliberation for consensus is not reached, the decision is taken by voting as determined in the articles of association of the Company (Article 11 paragraph 2 of the articles of association of the Company).
  3. Decisions at the Meeting are valid if they are approved by more than 2/3 (two thirds) of all shares with voting rights present at the Meeting (Article 12 paragraph 1 of the Company's articles of association).
  4. In the Meeting, each share gives the owner the right to cast 1 (one) vote (Article 11 paragraph 14 of the Company's articles of association). If a shareholder owns more than 1 (one) share, then he or she is only required to vote 1 (one) time and the vote represents all the shares owned or represented.
  5. Shareholders of shares with valid voting rights who attend the Meeting but abstain (not voting) are deemed to have cast the same vote as the majority of shareholders who cast votes (article 11 paragraph 18) of the Company's articles of association.

2. Procedure for the Use of Shareholders' Rights to Ask Questions and/or Opinions.

  1. Shareholders or their proxies who will ask questions, are expected to raise their hands to be seen by our officers who will distribute the inquiry form.
  2. Questions are given in writing by stating the name and number of shares owned.
  3. Shareholders or their proxies who participate via media conferencing can ask questions through the chat column in the 'Electronic Opinions' column available on the E-Meeting Hall screen in the eASY.KSEI application used by stating the name, number of shares owned/represented, the agenda item and the question.
  4. Shareholders or their proxies who witness the implementation of the Meeting through the GMS show have a raise hand feature that can be used to ask questions and/or opinions during the discussion session per agenda of the Meeting.
  1. Mandatory questions regarding the subject of the Meeting Agenda, are submitted briefly, concisely and directly to the subject matter.
  2. The Chairperson of the Meeting will provide answers or responses one by one, and may ask for assistance from members of the Board of Directors or other parties to

Version : 01

2

answer the questions raised.

  1. For the smooth running of the Meeting and for time efficiency, the Chairperson of the Meeting has the right to limit the time for asking questions and providing answers and responses to each Meeting Agenda.

3. The Voting Procedures are as follows:

  1. For each agenda item of the Meeting, a vote will be held for decision making.
  2. Voting is carried out after the completion of the discussion of each agenda item of the Meeting and submission of proposed decisions and after the Chairman of the Meeting has invited the Shareholders or their proxies to carry out the voting process which will be guided by a Notary and the Securities Administration Bureau as independent parties.
  3. The electronic voting process takes place in the eASY.KSEI application on the E- Meeting Hall menu, Live Broadcasting sub menu.
  4. Voting time during the electronic voting process The Company determines the time policy for direct electronic voting per agenda of the Meeting (with a maximum time of 3 (three) minutes per agenda of the Meeting).
  5. At the end of the voting, the Notary reads the results of the voting for each agenda item of the Meeting.

Version : 01

3

PT AKR Corporindo Tbk published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
