PT AKR Corporindo Tbk : Freeport Indonesia signs Agreement for Port construction and operations in JIIPE Manyar SEZ Port

September 06, 2021

JAKARTA, September 6, 2021 - PT Berlian Kawasan Manyar Sejahtera (BMS) operator of JIIPE Manyar Sea Port (affiliate of PT AKR Corporindo Tbk: AKRA.IJ) and PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) have signed agreement for Port facilities in JIIPE Sea port in Manyar, Gresik, East Java. PT Freeport Indonesia which is building 1.7 Million Metric Ton Copper Smelter and Precious Metal refinery in Java Integrated and Industrial Port Estate (JIIPE- SEZ) intends to use the Port Jetty Facility to be constructed by BMS for loading and unloading of PTFI's goods exclusively including installation of Equipment to support loading and unloading activities of PTFI's vessels.

Freeport is building copper smelter and refineries (CSR) as well as ancillary infrastructure and related including power, oxygen, water and sewage treatment, Conveyor Lines and pipelines and PTFI Pier, to process copper concentrate and produce copper cathode and by-products; Freeport precious metal refinery to be constructed shall process anode slimes produced by CSR as a by-product of copper concentrate processing



To support the operation of these facilities BMS will build facilities such as wharf structure for PTFI Jetty, Piers, Trestle, Bridge and Seawater Intake Building on BMS Reclamation which has already been completed; BMS shall also to operate the PTFI Wharf to handle all the vessels of PTFI for the Smelter Project.



The Agreement for construction and use of BMS Infrastructure was signed on September 3rd 2021 by Mr I Putu Sukadana President Director and Ms Dewi Djunaidi Finance Director of BMS and Mr Clayton Allen Wenas President Director, PTFI; The agreement is for a period of 40 years, whereby BMS grants PTFI the exclusive right to use and access the BMS infrastructure during that period to support the construction and operation of the Copper Smelter and Precious Refinery project in the JIIPE Gresik SEZ.

Illustration of PTFI port infrastructure requirement in the SEZ JIIPE Gresik





Speaking after the signing ceremony, President Director of AKRA, Mr. Haryanto Adikoesoemo, stated, 'Today, we have taken another major step in cementing relationship between JIIPE and PTFI. We are working together to ensure completion of PTFI project on time and its smooth commercial operations.

Connectivity is one of the key competitive strengths of JIIPE. The Port is the deepest in East Java with -16 LWS, 4 multifunction piers with 6,200 meters of berth, which are expected to be able to serve large vessels with loads of more than 100,000 DWT. International and domestic access is accommodated with sea, toll and train connectivity.'



Earlier, PTFI on August 27, 2021 had signed 80 years land lease agreement to build copper smelter and precious metal refinery and ancillary infrastructure and related facilities in SEZ JIIPE;



SEZ JIIPE Gresik, East Java is a joint venture between AKRA and PELINDO III and is one of major Public Private Partnership in Indonesia. It is built with a total area of 3,000 ha that comprises an industrial area of 1,761 ha, a deep seaport of 400 ha, and a modern residential area of 800 ha.



Haryanto Adikoesoemo

President Director

PT AKR Corporindo Tbk







