Summary Report 2022

PT AKR Corporindo Tbk

2022 was an important year in AKR's business journey, where AKR had to deal with many dynamic challenges and opportunities. Thanks to its strong business model, supported by the toughness, reliability and capability of its human resources, technology and the finances

maintained by the Company, AKR recorded many positive achievements. In addition, the strategic initiatives first instigated in 2013 has helped JIIPE Gresik SEZ's results as it entered a time of asset monetization. This is reflected in the increase in AKR's ROE (21.9%) and AKR's ROA (8.8%).

Theme Explanation

Table of Contents

ESG Performance

Important Achievements 2022

About AKR

2022 Strategy

Awards and Certification

Important Events 2022

Corporate Identity

Brief History

Company Group Structure

Operating Areas and Office Address List

Business Lines

Organizational Structure

Corporate Vision, Mission & Values

Corporate Values

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Meaning Behind Company Logo

33

Milestones

34

36

Financial Highlights

41

Share Highlights

42

Board of Commissioners' Report

47

Board of Commissioners

48

Board of Directors' Report

54

Board of Directors

56

Operational Overview

65

Human Capital

73

Information Technology

77

AKR GCG Achievements in 2022

79

Governance Implementation Commitment

83

Sustainability Strategy

88

2022 Sustainability Performance Highlights

Summary Report 2022

SUMMARY REPORT

ESG PERFORMANCEE S G

  • Total Renewable Energy from biodiesel and solar energy reaches 35,304.15 GJ
  • Total emissions are maintained at level of 84,453.36 tons of CO2
  • Truck efficiency and energy savings in subsidiaries reduced

energy consumption at AKR by 3.3%

• A l l o c a t e d f u n d f o r environmental management up to IDR 6+ billion

  • Water conservation by developing recycling systems in JTT and Aruki, as well as zero run off water in JIIPE Gresik SEZ
  • Total Distributed Economy reached IDR 45,936 billion
  • Tax contribution to government increased by 100.66%

• D i v i d e n d p a y m e n t t o shareholders increased by 56%

  • The realization of 2022 CSR program reached IDR 22 billion

- 0.5% of Gross Profit

• > 2 0 % o f m i d d l e u p management positions are women, 43% of Directors are women

  • Safe working hours of 13.99 million hours, with 12.28 million
    KM mileage of the truck fleet without accidents
  • 100% of employees signed the Integrity Pact and given socialization on the Company's Code of Ethics including the Anti-Corruption commitment
  • 100% of supplier vendors have got anti-corruption

socialization.

• E s t a b l i s h e d t h e E S G Committee and ESG Task Force

  • Multi-channelWBS
  • Established governance in Cyber security

PT AKR Corporindo Tbk

AKR Corporindo

wins B20 Sustainability 4.0 Award HSBC Net Zero Transition Award - Investment in Clean Energy

ESG Risk Rating

25.6Medium

Risk

ESG STAR LISTED

COMPANY

Summary Report 2022

PT AKR Corporindo Tbk

