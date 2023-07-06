Summary Report
A Year of Growth
and Resilience
Summary Report 2022
PT AKR Corporindo Tbk
SUMMARY REPORT
THEME EXPLANATION
A Year of
Growth and
Resilience
2022 was an important year in AKR's business journey, where AKR had to deal with many dynamic challenges and opportunities. Thanks to its strong business model, supported by the toughness, reliability and capability of its human resources, technology and the finances
maintained by the Company, AKR recorded many positive achievements. In addition, the strategic initiatives first instigated in 2013 has helped JIIPE Gresik SEZ's results as it entered a time of asset monetization. This is reflected in the increase in AKR's ROE (21.9%) and AKR's ROA (8.8%).
Laporan Tahunan 2022
Theme Explanation
Table of Contents
ESG Performance
Important Achievements 2022
About AKR
2022 Strategy
Awards and Certification
Important Events 2022
Corporate Identity
Brief History
Company Group Structure
Operating Areas and Office Address List
Business Lines
Organizational Structure
Corporate Vision, Mission & Values
Corporate Values
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Meaning Behind Company Logo
33
Milestones
34
36
Financial Highlights
41
Share Highlights
42
Board of Commissioners' Report
47
Board of Commissioners
48
Board of Directors' Report
54
Board of Directors
56
Operational Overview
65
Human Capital
73
Information Technology
77
AKR GCG Achievements in 2022
79
Governance Implementation Commitment
83
Sustainability Strategy
88
2022 Sustainability Performance Highlights
Summary Report 2022
SUMMARY REPORT
ESG PERFORMANCEE S G
- Total Renewable Energy from biodiesel and solar energy reaches 35,304.15 GJ
- Total emissions are maintained at level of 84,453.36 tons of CO2
- Truck efficiency and energy savings in subsidiaries reduced
energy consumption at AKR by 3.3%
• A l l o c a t e d f u n d f o r environmental management up to IDR 6+ billion
- Water conservation by developing recycling systems in JTT and Aruki, as well as zero run off water in JIIPE Gresik SEZ
- Total Distributed Economy reached IDR 45,936 billion
- Tax contribution to government increased by 100.66%
• D i v i d e n d p a y m e n t t o shareholders increased by 56%
- The realization of 2022 CSR program reached IDR 22 billion
- 0.5% of Gross Profit
• > 2 0 % o f m i d d l e u p management positions are women, 43% of Directors are women
- Safe working hours of 13.99 million hours, with 12.28 million
KM mileage of the truck fleet without accidents
- 100% of employees signed the Integrity Pact and given socialization on the Company's Code of Ethics including the Anti-Corruption commitment
- 100% of supplier vendors have got anti-corruption
socialization.
• E s t a b l i s h e d t h e E S G Committee and ESG Task Force
- Multi-channelWBS
- Established governance in Cyber security
PT AKR Corporindo Tbk
Summary Tahunan 2022
AKR Corporindo
wins B20 Sustainability 4.0 Award HSBC Net Zero Transition Award - Investment in Clean Energy
ESG Risk Rating
25.6Medium
Risk
ESG STAR LISTED
COMPANY
Summary Report 2022
5
PT AKR Corporindo Tbk
