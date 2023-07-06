SUMMARY REPORT

THEME EXPLANATION

A Year of

Growth and

Resilience

2022 was an important year in AKR's business journey, where AKR had to deal with many dynamic challenges and opportunities. Thanks to its strong business model, supported by the toughness, reliability and capability of its human resources, technology and the finances

maintained by the Company, AKR recorded many positive achievements. In addition, the strategic initiatives first instigated in 2013 has helped JIIPE Gresik SEZ's results as it entered a time of asset monetization. This is reflected in the increase in AKR's ROE (21.9%) and AKR's ROA (8.8%).

