PT AKR Corporindo Tbk : The Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia visited SEZ JIIPE Gresik – bp AKR signed an MoU on Gas Station Development Cooperation in East Java

February 07, 2023

Gresik-East Java, 7th February 2023 -Vice President of Republic of Indonesia Mr. lr. Prof. Dr. (HC) K.H. Ma'ruf Amin visited the SEZ JIIPE today - Java Integrated Industrial and Port Estate Strategic Project - which was developed by PT AKR Corporindo Tbk ( AKRA) with PELINDO - and reviewed the progress of the JIIPE Gresik Special Economic Zone also reviewing the copper smelter project being built in the Industrial estate. Mr. Vice President was accompanied by Senior Government officials, while Mr. Haryanto Adikoesoemo - President Director of AKR Corporindo Group and Mr. Bambang Soetiono - President Director of PT Berkah Kawasan Manyar Sejahtera (BKMS) as the JIIPE management provided the progress report.





Press Conference Visit of Mr. Vice President (Wapres) lr. Prof. Dr. (HC) K.H. Ma'ruf Amin to SEZ JIIPE Gresik

Also accompanying the Vice President in this visit, Head of Secretary for Vice President-Ahmad Erani Yustika, Deputy for Economic Policy Support and Competitiveness Improvement - Guntur Iman Nefianto, Deputy for Policy Support for Human Development and Equitable Development - Suprayoga Hadi, Deputy for Government Policy Support and National Outlook - Velix Wanggai, Special Staff of the Vice President - Mohamad Nasir, Masduki Baidlowi, Robikin Emhas, Zumrotul Mukaffa, and Arif Rahmansyah Marbun, as well as the Expert Team of Vice Presidents - Johan Tedja and Farhat Brachma. (SK-BPMI, Vice Presidential secretary)

During the visit, the Vice President appreciated the development of SEZ JIIPE Gresik in terms of investment and supporting infrastructure. The Vice President also explained that JIIPE is a government program in overseeing smelter downstreaming. "Therefore, we hope that SEZ JIIPE Gresik can increase investment in this place. New investment is running by 30%, and we hope that there will continue to increase in 2023. The government will support investment efforts through the Job Creation Law which has now become the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law of Job Creation and accommodates various problems as well as ease of doing business," he added.



President Director of BKMS - Mr. Bambang Soetiono reported on the development and advantages of SEZ JIIPE including the integration of industrial and utilities, also gave updates on connectivity to toll road which will be completed soon. "Through the SEZ JIIPE Gresik, logistics costs can be reduced up to 20%. Likewise, employees can live here. Through this area, tenants can also reduce environmental pollution," he explained.



"300 ha of the 1800 ha SEZ JIIPE Gresik has been occupied. Maybe until the end of next year it's closer to 40%. We are also targeting that in 5 years, SEZ can absorb foreign investment of 7.5 billion dollars, and in 15 years optimally absorb 16 billion dollars," he explained.



Regarding the infrastructure, explained Bambang, "Currently the main road is starting to be widened, and it will connect the toll road from Bunder (KLBM) to JIIPE, only 9 km. For water infrastructure, taken from Sembayat. As for electricity, cooperation with PLN has been carried out, and a 500-megawatt PLN substation is currently being built.



President Director of PT. AKR Corporindo Tbk., Haryanto Adikoesoemo said, "This industrial estate integrates deep seaport, and has direct access to domestic and international markets which can support the Indonesian economy. This project with an investment value of IDR 7.7 trillion has absorbed up to 14,000 workers as of December 2022 and will reach 20,000 people at the smelter construction stage. This 3,000 Ha land area offers a solution for industry to be more productive and efficient in producing export-value products, to encourage regional- East Java and national economic development."

The visit was continued by witnessing the MOU signing between AKRA's subsidiary PT. Aneka Petroindo Raya with PT. Jatim Sarana Utama. Joint Venture Company between AKR and bp which is managing bp AKR station (PT Aneka Petroindo Raya) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PT Jatim Sarana Utama (JSU) in expanding the bp station network in several locations in East Java region. The MoU signing was carried out by Peter Molloy, as President Director of APR and H.R. Khoiron as President Director of PT Jatim Sarana Utama at SEZ JIIPE Gresik.

"East Java is one of the provinces in Indonesia that is growing rapidly. This provides an opportunity for BP-AKR to develop our bp AKR charging station network business in this region. Through a partnership program with local companies, such as PT Jatim Sarana Utama, we hope we able to encourage the development of fuel retail business in Indonesia, especially in East Java. This is also a form of bp-AKR's commitment in expanding public access to petroleum products and quality services from us. Together with our partners, we are also committed to create jobs for the people living around gas stations," explained Peter Molloy

Meanwhile, H.R. Khoiron said at the signing ceremony, "bp-AKR is a Modern Gas Station who is committed to prioritize service and product quality. Therefore, we are pleased to form a partnership with bp-AKR in the development of bp gas stations in East Java through various partnership concepts. We have worked closely with bp-AKR team from the initial site selection to the business evaluation. This is very important for new partner like us to ensure that all bp gas stations are built and operated in the same standards, both those owned by partners and by bp-AKR itself."



The partnership between bp AKR and PT Jatim Sarana Utama will provide opportunities for local empowerment and the regional economy development. The partnership scheme offered by bp-AKR is transparent, flexible, and easy. In addition, to DODO partners, bp-AKR also provides training and support for business development by presenting various promotional programs.



Since commencing operation in 2018, the number of bp AKR stations has continued to grow. Until now, AKR's bp station network has reached 35 outlets with COCO and DODO schemes spread across the Greater Jakarta and East Java region. bp-AKR not only provides opportunities for partners to develop their locations, but also provides support from the planning, construction, to the operational stages, and ensures staff are able to provide services according to operational standards.

