JAKARTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Indonesian copper miner PT Amman Mineral Internasional is targeting production of 833,000 dry metric tons of copper concentrate in 2024, the company said on Wednesday, an increase about 54% from last year's output.

The production will be supported by high-grade ore from Phase 7 at its Batu Hijau mine, the company said.

Its production and sales results in 2023 were hit by high rainfall at the beginning of the year, resulting in a 32% drop in both figures.

The company produced 541,893 dry metric tons (dmt) of copper concentrate last year and sold 548,313 dmt of concentrate. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Martin Petty)