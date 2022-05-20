PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : 1st Quarter 2022

For the First Three Month Period Ended March 31, 2022 ARBN - 087 423 998 Securities Ticker: ASX: ATM, IDX: ANTM
Pomalaa Ferronickel Plant
Pongkor Gold Processing Plant
Tayan Bauxite Mine
HIGHLIGHTS
ANTAM's unaudited ferronickel production in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22) reached 5,681 ton nickel within ferronickel (TNi), with unaudited ferronickel sales volume amounted to 5,660 TNi.
In 1Q22, ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore production amounted 2.92 million wet metric ton (wmt), which was used as ore feed for ANTAM's ferronickel plant as well as being sold to domestic market. ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore sales in 1Q22 booked at 2.33 million wmt.
ANTAM record unaudited gold sales figure in 1Q22 reached of 6,575 kg (211,391 troy oz), with unaudited production volume amounted to 370 kg (11,896 troy oz). In 2022, ANTAM focus to develop the domestic gold customer based.
In 1Q22, ANTAM's unaudited bauxite production volume amounted 469,322 wmt, which was used as ore feed for alumina production and as well as being sold to the third-party customer.
Meanwhile, the unaudited bauxite sales volume in 1Q22 reached 102,373 wmt.
ANTAM Official Gold Boutique Available on Tokopedia.
ANTAM and PLN Sign a Power Purchase Agreement for the East Halmahera Ferronickel
Smelter.
CORPORATE INFORMATION AS PER MARCH 31, 2022
Board of Commissioners
F.X. Sutijastoto
President Commissioner and Independent Commissioner
Gumilar Rusliwa Somantri
Independent Commissioner
Anang Sri Kusuwardono
Independent Commissioner
Bambang Sunarwibowo
Commissioner
Dilo Seno Widagdo
Commissioner
Board of Directors
Nicolas D. Kanter
President Director
I Dewa Wirantaya
Director of Operations and Production
Dolok Robert Silaban
Director of Business Development
Elisabeth RT Siahaan
Director of Finance and Risk Management
Basar Simanjuntak
Director of Human Resources
In May 2, 2022, the member of ANTAM's Board of Commissioners, Mr. Gumilar Rusliwa Somantri and Mr. Anang Sri Kusuwardono, has accomplished the first term of office in accordance with the fulfilment of the Indonesia Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 33/POJK.04/2014 on the Directors and Board of Commissioners of Issuers or Public Companies and in line with Company's Articles of Association.
Share Information
ANTAM's market capitalization as at March 31, 2022 was Rp58.64 trillion.
ANTAM's share prices on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) hovered within the range of Rp1,725-Rp2,840 per share during January-March 2022.
ANTAM's average share price on the IDX during 1Q22 period was Rp2,161 per share.
ANTAM's average share price on the ASX during 1Q22 period was AU$1.12 per CDI.
Top 10 Public Shareholders:
PT INDONESIA ASAHAN ALUMINIUM (PERSERO)
BNYM RE BNYMLB RE EMPLOYEES PROVIDENTFD BOARD-2039927326
DJS KETENAGAKERJAAN PROGRAM JHT
DJS KETENAGAKERJAAN PROGRAM JP
PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES S/A MANDIRI DINAMIC MONEY RP
JPMCB NA RE - VANGUARD EMERGING MARKETS
JUNI SETIAWATI WONOWIDJOJO
PT. PRUDENTIAL LIFE ASSURANCE - REF
CACEIS BANK, LUXEMBOURG BRANCH / CANDRIAM EQUITIES L
JPMCB NA RE-VANGUARD TOTAL INTERNATIONAL STOCK INDEX FUND
PRODUCTION VOLUME (UNAUDITED)
1Q21
1Q22
Commodity
Unit
(Jan - Mar)
(Jan - Mar)
2021
2022
Ferronickel
TNi
6,300
5,681
Nickel Ore
Wmt
2,637,023
2,917,105
Gold
Kg/t oz
290/9,324
370/11,896
Silver
Kg/t oz
2,201/70,764
2,104/67,645
Bauxite
Wmt
557,354
469,322
Alumina
Ton
15,315
33,830
PRODUCTION AND SALES
TNi.
In the first quarter of 2022 (January-March
In 1Q22, ferronickel sales were the second
2022, 1Q22) ANTAM's unaudited net sales
largest contributor to ANTAM's unaudited
reached Rp9.75 trillion, with gold as the larg-
net sales, amounting to Rp1.86 trillion or
est contributor of ANTAM's revenue,
19% of the total net sales in 1Q21. ANTAM's
amounting to Rp5.88 trillion or 60% of the
revenue from ferronickel sales in 1Q22
total 1Q22 unaudited net sales.
increased 51% compared to 1Q21's
ANTAM's production and sales achievements
ferronickel revenues of Rp1.23 trillion.
ANTAM's ferronickel products are fully
in 1Q22 were generally in line with the
absorbed by overseas export market
Company's
2022
budget
plan.
The
operational
and
sales accomplishments
GOLD
reflect ANTAM's commitment to maintaining
the continuity of its operations, production,
In 1Q22, ANTAM recorded unaudited gold
sales and development activities in the midst
production volume of 370 kg (11,896 troy
of the new normal COVID-19 condition.
oz) from the Pongkor and Cibaliung Mines,
FERRONICKEL
rose 28% from the unaudited 1Q21
production volume of 290 kg (9,323 troy oz).
In 1Q22, ANTAM's unaudited ferronickel
Meanwhile, in 1Q22 ANTAM recorded
unaudited gold sales volume of 6,575 kg
production volume reached 5,681 ton of
(211,391 troy oz) or 89% from unaudited
nickel in ferronickel (TNi), or equal to 90%
gold sales volume in 1Q21.
from ferronickel
production
in the
first
quarter of 2021 (January-March 2021, 1Q21) of 6,300 TNi. Meanwhile, ANTAM's unaudited ferronickel sales volume in 1Q22 amounted to 5,660 TNi, increase 1% from ferronickel sales volume in 1Q21 of 5,624
In 2022, ANTAM will focus on developing customer base in the domestic market, which is line with the increase in public awareness of investing in gold and the growing demand for gold in the domestic market.
Pursuant to the Company's aim to ease
net sales of gold amounted to Rp5.88 trillion.
customer access, on February 2022, ANTAM
Gold was the largest contributor of ANTAM's
commences the Precious Metal product sales
1Q22 net sales, contributing 60% of the
activity through the marketplace platform
figure.
Tokopedia with the opening of the "Butik
Emas ANTAM Official" account in addition to
NICKEL ORE
the existing official online sales through
In 1Q22, the Company's unaudited nickel ore
www.logammulia.com
website.
The
development of online-based gold transac-
production volume for plant feed of
tions is in line with the Company's strategy
ANTAM's ferronickel plant and sold to the
to broader its market share in the domestic
third-party domestic customer amounted to
gold market. In addition to the online-based
2.92 million wet metric ton (wmt), an increase
platforms, the Logam
Mulia products
are
of 11% from the 1Q21 nickel ore production
also available and sold in the Butik Emas Logam Mulia network spread across 11 cities in Indonesia and sales exhibitions in several locations. ANTAM carried out the operation and sales activity with a proper and consistent health protocol.
volume of 2.64 million wmt. Meanwhile, ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore sales in 1Q22 to the domestic market amounted to 2.33 million wmt or a rise of 46% compared to 1Q21 sales volume of 1.60 million wmt.
In 2022, ANTAM is focusing on the
ANTAM through the Precious Metals
development of the Company's domestic
Processing and Refinery Business Unit is the
nickel ore market in line with the positive
only gold refining plant in Indonesia with
nickel outlook demand from the domestic
"Good Delivery List Refiner" accreditation
market since the further growth of the nickel
from the London Bullion Market Association
processing facility completion with
(LBMA).
taking consideration on the conservation
aspect of ANTAM's nickel ore reserves and
During the 1Q22 period, ANTAM's unaudited
resources.
SALES VOLUME (UNAUDITED)
1Q21
1Q22
Commodity
Unit
(Jan - Mar)
(Jan - Mar)
2021
2022
Ferronickel
TNi
5,624
5,660
Nickel Ore
Wmt
1,598,216
2,330,406
Gold
Kg/t oz
7,411/238,269
6,575/211,391
Silver
Kg/t oz
2,649/85,167
2,801/90,054
Bauxite
Wmt
384,785
102,373
Alumina
Ton
34,314
34,822
ANTAM posted an unaudited revenue from total unaudited preliminary expenditure of
nickel ore in 1Q22 of Rp1.62 trillion, increase
Rp21.06 billion. As an effort to increase the
71% from 1Q21's revenue of Rp950.01
portfolio of gold reserves and resources, in
billion.
addition to organic exploration activity, the
BAUXITE
Company are also conducting the
comprehensive assessment in relation to find
In 1Q22, ANTAM recorded unaudited
a new discovery of good and promising gold
prospect area.
bauxite ore production volume which was
used as ore feed for alumina production as
GOLD
well as being sold to the third party,
amounted to 469,322 wmt. The bauxite
In 1Q22, ANTAM conducted gold exploration
unaudited sales volume in 1Q22 amounted
activities in Pongkor, West Java with main
to 102,373 wmt.
activity focus on geological modelling and
In addition to export sales, in 2022, the
drilling.
Company will also focus on developing
NICKEL
domestic sales of bauxite ore. In 1Q22,
bauxite sales contributed to the Company's
Nickel exploration activity in 1Q22 were
total sales of Rp23.43 billion.
conducted in Tapunopaka, Pomalaa, and
ALUMINA
Maniang in Southeast Sulawesi and also at
Tanjung Buli in North Maluku. In
In line with ANTAM strategy to optimize the
Tapunopaka, Pomalaa, and Maniang, ANTAM
conducted
geological
mapping,
core
operations of Tayan CGA plant as well as
sampling, core logging, grid measurement &
prioritizing the alumina marketing activity,
re-measurement, yardstick installation and
ANTAM through its subsidiary whom
single tube drilling.
operates the Tayan CGA Plant, PT Indonesia
Chemical Alumina, during 1Q22 was
Meanwhile in Tanjung Buli, ANTAM
producing as many as 33,830 ton alumina
conducted
geological
mapping,
core
(unaudited) a rose 121% from alumina
sampling, core logging, surface sampling,
production volume of 15,315 ton in 1Q21.
path measurement, yardstick installation and
Meanwhile, in 1Q22 unaudited alumina sales
single tube drilling.
volume reached 34,822 ton alumina,
BAUXITE
relatively stable compared to alumina sales
volume in 1Q21 of 34,314 ton alumina. In
Bauxite exploration activities in 1Q22 were
1Q22, ANTAM's revenue generated from
conducted in Tayan, West Kalimantan. In the
alumina sales amounting to Rp275.97 billion.
EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
ANTAM's exploration activities were focused on gold, nickel and bauxite in 1Q22, with
area, ANTAM conducted test pit, logging test pit, test pit sampling and grid/polygon measurement.
