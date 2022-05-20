PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : 1st Quarter 2022

QUARTERLY REPORT

PT ANTAM TBK

For the First Three Month Period Ended March 31, 2022 ARBN - 087 423 998 Securities Ticker: ASX: ATM, IDX: ANTM

Pomalaa Ferronickel Plant Pongkor Gold Processing Plant Tayan Bauxite Mine

HIGHLIGHTS

ANTAM's unaudited ferronickel production in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22) reached 5,681 ton nickel within ferronickel (TNi), with unaudited ferronickel sales volume amounted to 5,660 TNi.

In 1Q22, ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore production amounted 2.92 million wet metric ton (wmt), which was used as ore feed for ANTAM's ferronickel plant as well as being sold to domestic market. ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore sales in 1Q22 booked at 2.33 million wmt.

ANTAM record unaudited gold sales figure in 1Q22 reached of 6,575 kg (211,391 troy oz), with unaudited production volume amounted to 370 kg (11,896 troy oz). In 2022, ANTAM focus to develop the domestic gold customer based.

In 1Q22, ANTAM's unaudited bauxite production volume amounted 469,322 wmt, which was used as ore feed for alumina production and as well as being sold to the third-party customer.

Meanwhile, the unaudited bauxite sales volume in 1Q22 reached 102,373 wmt.

ANTAM Official Gold Boutique Available on Tokopedia.

ANTAM and PLN Sign a Power Purchase Agreement for the East Halmahera Ferronickel

Smelter.