    ANTM   ID1000106602

PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

(ANTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-18
2460.00 IDR   +2.50%
2460.00 IDR   +2.50%
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : 1st Quarter 2022

05/20/2022 | 09:05am EDT
QUARTERLY REPORT

PT ANTAM TBK

For the First Three Month Period Ended March 31, 2022 ARBN - 087 423 998 Securities Ticker: ASX: ATM, IDX: ANTM

Pomalaa Ferronickel Plant

Pongkor Gold Processing Plant

Tayan Bauxite Mine

HIGHLIGHTS

ANTAM's unaudited ferronickel production in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22) reached 5,681 ton nickel within ferronickel (TNi), with unaudited ferronickel sales volume amounted to 5,660 TNi.

In 1Q22, ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore production amounted 2.92 million wet metric ton (wmt), which was used as ore feed for ANTAM's ferronickel plant as well as being sold to domestic market. ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore sales in 1Q22 booked at 2.33 million wmt.

ANTAM record unaudited gold sales figure in 1Q22 reached of 6,575 kg (211,391 troy oz), with unaudited production volume amounted to 370 kg (11,896 troy oz). In 2022, ANTAM focus to develop the domestic gold customer based.

In 1Q22, ANTAM's unaudited bauxite production volume amounted 469,322 wmt, which was used as ore feed for alumina production and as well as being sold to the third-party customer.

Meanwhile, the unaudited bauxite sales volume in 1Q22 reached 102,373 wmt.

ANTAM Official Gold Boutique Available on Tokopedia.

ANTAM and PLN Sign a Power Purchase Agreement for the East Halmahera Ferronickel

Smelter.

CORPORATE INFORMATION AS PER MARCH 31, 2022

Board of Commissioners

F.X. Sutijastoto

President Commissioner and Independent Commissioner

Gumilar Rusliwa Somantri

Independent Commissioner

Anang Sri Kusuwardono

Independent Commissioner

Bambang Sunarwibowo

Commissioner

Dilo Seno Widagdo

Commissioner

Board of Directors

Nicolas D. Kanter

President Director

I Dewa Wirantaya

Director of Operations and Production

Dolok Robert Silaban

Director of Business Development

Elisabeth RT Siahaan

Director of Finance and Risk Management

Basar Simanjuntak

Director of Human Resources

In May 2, 2022, the member of ANTAM's Board of Commissioners, Mr. Gumilar Rusliwa Somantri and Mr. Anang Sri Kusuwardono, has accomplished the first term of office in accordance with the fulfilment of the Indonesia Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 33/POJK.04/2014 on the Directors and Board of Commissioners of Issuers or Public Companies and in line with Company's Articles of Association.

Share Information

  • ANTAM's market capitalization as at March 31, 2022 was Rp58.64 trillion.
  • ANTAM's share prices on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) hovered within the range of Rp1,725-Rp2,840 per share during January-March 2022.
  • ANTAM's average share price on the IDX during 1Q22 period was Rp2,161 per share.
  • ANTAM's average share price on the ASX during 1Q22 period was AU$1.12 per CDI.

Top 10 Public Shareholders:

  1. PT INDONESIA ASAHAN ALUMINIUM (PERSERO)
  2. BNYM RE BNYMLB RE EMPLOYEES PROVIDENTFD BOARD-2039927326
  3. DJS KETENAGAKERJAAN PROGRAM JHT
  4. DJS KETENAGAKERJAAN PROGRAM JP
  5. PT AXA MANDIRI FINANCIAL SERVICES S/A MANDIRI DINAMIC MONEY RP
  6. JPMCB NA RE - VANGUARD EMERGING MARKETS
  7. JUNI SETIAWATI WONOWIDJOJO
  8. PT. PRUDENTIAL LIFE ASSURANCE - REF
  9. CACEIS BANK, LUXEMBOURG BRANCH / CANDRIAM EQUITIES L
  10. JPMCB NA RE-VANGUARD TOTAL INTERNATIONAL STOCK INDEX FUND

2

PRODUCTION VOLUME (UNAUDITED)

1Q21

1Q22

Commodity

Unit

(Jan - Mar)

(Jan - Mar)

2021

2022

Ferronickel

TNi

6,300

5,681

Nickel Ore

Wmt

2,637,023

2,917,105

Gold

Kg/t oz

290/9,324

370/11,896

Silver

Kg/t oz

2,201/70,764

2,104/67,645

Bauxite

Wmt

557,354

469,322

Alumina

Ton

15,315

33,830

PRODUCTION AND SALES

TNi.

In the first quarter of 2022 (January-March

In 1Q22, ferronickel sales were the second

2022, 1Q22) ANTAM's unaudited net sales

largest contributor to ANTAM's unaudited

reached Rp9.75 trillion, with gold as the larg-

net sales, amounting to Rp1.86 trillion or

est contributor of ANTAM's revenue,

19% of the total net sales in 1Q21. ANTAM's

amounting to Rp5.88 trillion or 60% of the

revenue from ferronickel sales in 1Q22

total 1Q22 unaudited net sales.

increased 51% compared to 1Q21's

ANTAM's production and sales achievements

ferronickel revenues of Rp1.23 trillion.

ANTAM's ferronickel products are fully

in 1Q22 were generally in line with the

absorbed by overseas export market

Company's

2022

budget

plan.

The

operational

and

sales accomplishments

GOLD

reflect ANTAM's commitment to maintaining

the continuity of its operations, production,

In 1Q22, ANTAM recorded unaudited gold

sales and development activities in the midst

production volume of 370 kg (11,896 troy

of the new normal COVID-19 condition.

oz) from the Pongkor and Cibaliung Mines,

FERRONICKEL

rose 28% from the unaudited 1Q21

production volume of 290 kg (9,323 troy oz).

In 1Q22, ANTAM's unaudited ferronickel

Meanwhile, in 1Q22 ANTAM recorded

unaudited gold sales volume of 6,575 kg

production volume reached 5,681 ton of

(211,391 troy oz) or 89% from unaudited

nickel in ferronickel (TNi), or equal to 90%

gold sales volume in 1Q21.

from ferronickel

production

in the

first

quarter of 2021 (January-March 2021, 1Q21) of 6,300 TNi. Meanwhile, ANTAM's unaudited ferronickel sales volume in 1Q22 amounted to 5,660 TNi, increase 1% from ferronickel sales volume in 1Q21 of 5,624

In 2022, ANTAM will focus on developing customer base in the domestic market, which is line with the increase in public awareness of investing in gold and the growing demand for gold in the domestic market.

3

Pursuant to the Company's aim to ease

net sales of gold amounted to Rp5.88 trillion.

customer access, on February 2022, ANTAM

Gold was the largest contributor of ANTAM's

commences the Precious Metal product sales

1Q22 net sales, contributing 60% of the

activity through the marketplace platform

figure.

Tokopedia with the opening of the "Butik

Emas ANTAM Official" account in addition to

NICKEL ORE

the existing official online sales through

In 1Q22, the Company's unaudited nickel ore

www.logammulia.com

website.

The

development of online-based gold transac-

production volume for plant feed of

tions is in line with the Company's strategy

ANTAM's ferronickel plant and sold to the

to broader its market share in the domestic

third-party domestic customer amounted to

gold market. In addition to the online-based

2.92 million wet metric ton (wmt), an increase

platforms, the Logam

Mulia products

are

of 11% from the 1Q21 nickel ore production

also available and sold in the Butik Emas Logam Mulia network spread across 11 cities in Indonesia and sales exhibitions in several locations. ANTAM carried out the operation and sales activity with a proper and consistent health protocol.

volume of 2.64 million wmt. Meanwhile, ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore sales in 1Q22 to the domestic market amounted to 2.33 million wmt or a rise of 46% compared to 1Q21 sales volume of 1.60 million wmt.

In 2022, ANTAM is focusing on the

ANTAM through the Precious Metals

development of the Company's domestic

Processing and Refinery Business Unit is the

nickel ore market in line with the positive

only gold refining plant in Indonesia with

nickel outlook demand from the domestic

"Good Delivery List Refiner" accreditation

market since the further growth of the nickel

from the London Bullion Market Association

processing facility completion with

(LBMA).

taking consideration on the conservation

aspect of ANTAM's nickel ore reserves and

During the 1Q22 period, ANTAM's unaudited

resources.

SALES VOLUME (UNAUDITED)

1Q21

1Q22

Commodity

Unit

(Jan - Mar)

(Jan - Mar)

2021

2022

Ferronickel

TNi

5,624

5,660

Nickel Ore

Wmt

1,598,216

2,330,406

Gold

Kg/t oz

7,411/238,269

6,575/211,391

Silver

Kg/t oz

2,649/85,167

2,801/90,054

Bauxite

Wmt

384,785

102,373

Alumina

Ton

34,314

34,822

4

ANTAM posted an unaudited revenue from total unaudited preliminary expenditure of

nickel ore in 1Q22 of Rp1.62 trillion, increase

Rp21.06 billion. As an effort to increase the

71% from 1Q21's revenue of Rp950.01

portfolio of gold reserves and resources, in

billion.

addition to organic exploration activity, the

BAUXITE

Company are also conducting the

comprehensive assessment in relation to find

In 1Q22, ANTAM recorded unaudited

a new discovery of good and promising gold

prospect area.

bauxite ore production volume which was

used as ore feed for alumina production as

GOLD

well as being sold to the third party,

amounted to 469,322 wmt. The bauxite

In 1Q22, ANTAM conducted gold exploration

unaudited sales volume in 1Q22 amounted

activities in Pongkor, West Java with main

to 102,373 wmt.

activity focus on geological modelling and

In addition to export sales, in 2022, the

drilling.

Company will also focus on developing

NICKEL

domestic sales of bauxite ore. In 1Q22,

bauxite sales contributed to the Company's

Nickel exploration activity in 1Q22 were

total sales of Rp23.43 billion.

conducted in Tapunopaka, Pomalaa, and

ALUMINA

Maniang in Southeast Sulawesi and also at

Tanjung Buli in North Maluku. In

In line with ANTAM strategy to optimize the

Tapunopaka, Pomalaa, and Maniang, ANTAM

conducted

geological

mapping,

core

operations of Tayan CGA plant as well as

sampling, core logging, grid measurement &

prioritizing the alumina marketing activity,

re-measurement, yardstick installation and

ANTAM through its subsidiary whom

single tube drilling.

operates the Tayan CGA Plant, PT Indonesia

Chemical Alumina, during 1Q22 was

Meanwhile in Tanjung Buli, ANTAM

producing as many as 33,830 ton alumina

conducted

geological

mapping,

core

(unaudited) a rose 121% from alumina

sampling, core logging, surface sampling,

production volume of 15,315 ton in 1Q21.

path measurement, yardstick installation and

Meanwhile, in 1Q22 unaudited alumina sales

single tube drilling.

volume reached 34,822 ton alumina,

BAUXITE

relatively stable compared to alumina sales

volume in 1Q21 of 34,314 ton alumina. In

Bauxite exploration activities in 1Q22 were

1Q22, ANTAM's revenue generated from

conducted in Tayan, West Kalimantan. In the

alumina sales amounting to Rp275.97 billion.

EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES

ANTAM's exploration activities were focused on gold, nickel and bauxite in 1Q22, with

area, ANTAM conducted test pit, logging test pit, test pit sampling and grid/polygon measurement.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 13:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 42 112 B 2,88 B 2,88 B
Net income 2022 3 548 B 0,24 B 0,24 B
Net Debt 2022 1 046 B 0,07 B 0,07 B
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 59 116 B 4 041 M 4 041 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 006
Free-Float 13,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2 460,00 IDR
Average target price 3 338,33 IDR
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Managers and Directors
Nicolas D. Kanter President Director
Elisabeth R. T. Siahaan Director & Director-Finance & Risk Management
F.X. Sutijastoto President Commissioner
I Dewa Wirantaya Operations Director & Director
Bambang Sunarwibowo Commissioner
