PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : 1st Quarter 2023

QUARTERLY REPORT

PT ANTAM TBK

For the First Three Month Ended March 31, 2023

ARBN - 087 423 998

Securities Ticker: ASX: ATM, IDX: ANTM

Pomalaa Ferronickel Plant Pongkor Gold Processing Plant Tayan Bauxite Mine

HIGHLIGHTS

ANTAM's booked unaudited ferronickel production volume within the first three month period of 2023 (1Q23) at 5,437 ton nickel within ferronickel (TNi), with unaudited ferronickel sales volume amounted to 4,287 TNi.

In 1Q23, ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore production amounted 3.41 million wet metric ton (wmt), which was used as ore feed for ANTAM's ferronickel plant as well as being sold to domestic market. ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore sales in 1Q23 reached at 3.44 million wmt.

ANTAM focus to develop the domestic gold customer based. ANTAM record unaudited gold sales figure in 1Q23 reached of 7,223 kg (232,225 troy oz.), with unaudited production volume amounted to 304 kg (9,774 troy oz).

In 1Q23, ANTAM's unaudited bauxite production volume amounted 347,139 wmt, which was used

as ore feed for alumina production and as well as being sold to the third party customer.

Meanwhile, the unaudited bauxite sales volume in 1Q23 reached 84,267 wmt.

ANTAM Records Positive Performance Rating In Environmental Management (PROPER) 2021-2022.

The Signing of The Conditional Share Purchase Agreement and Conditional Shareholder Agreement

for The EV Battery Ecosystem Development Project.

ANTAM and PLN Sign a Power Purchase Agreement For ANTAM Ferronickel Plant Operation in

Kolaka, Southeast Sulawesi