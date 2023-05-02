PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : 1st Quarter 2023

ANTAM's booked unaudited ferronickel production volume within the first three month period of 2023 (1Q23) at 5,437 ton nickel within ferronickel (TNi), with unaudited ferronickel sales volume amounted to 4,287 TNi.
In 1Q23, ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore production amounted 3.41 million wet metric ton (wmt), which was used as ore feed for ANTAM's ferronickel plant as well as being sold to domestic market. ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore sales in 1Q23 reached at 3.44 million wmt.
ANTAM focus to develop the domestic gold customer based. ANTAM record unaudited gold sales figure in 1Q23 reached of 7,223 kg (232,225 troy oz.), with unaudited production volume amounted to 304 kg (9,774 troy oz).
In 1Q23, ANTAM's unaudited bauxite production volume amounted 347,139 wmt, which was used
as ore feed for alumina production and as well as being sold to the third party customer.
Meanwhile, the unaudited bauxite sales volume in 1Q23 reached 84,267 wmt.
ANTAM Records Positive Performance Rating In Environmental Management (PROPER) 2021-2022.
The Signing of The Conditional Share Purchase Agreement and Conditional Shareholder Agreement
for The EV Battery Ecosystem Development Project.
ANTAM and PLN Sign a Power Purchase Agreement For ANTAM Ferronickel Plant Operation in
Kolaka, Southeast Sulawesi
CORPORATE INFORMATION AS PER MARCH 31, 2023
Board of Commissioners
F.X. Sutijastoto
President Commissioner and Independent Commissioner
Gumilar Rusliwa Somantri
Independent Commissioner
Anang Sri Kusuwardono
Independent Commissioner
Bambang Sunarwibowo
Commissioner
Dilo Seno Widagdo
Commissioner
Board of Directors
Nicolas D. Kanter
President Director
I Dewa Wirantaya
Director of Operations and Production
Dolok Robert Silaban
Director of Business Development
Elisabeth RT Siahaan
Director of Finance and Risk Management
Basar Simanjuntak
Director of Human Resources
Share Information
ANTAM's market capitalization as at March 31, 2023 was Rp50.22 trillion (USD3.33 billion).
ANTAM's share prices on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) hovered within the range of Rp1,795-Rp2,370 per share during January-March 2023.
ANTAM's average share price on the IDX during 1Q23 period was Rp2,090 per share.
ANTAM's average share price on the ASX during 1Q23 period was AUD1.04 per CDI.
Top 10 Shareholders:
PT MINERAL INDUSTRI INDONESIA (PERSERO)
BNYM RE BNYMLB RE EMPLOYEES PROVIDENTFD BOARD-2039927326
DJS KETENAGAKERJAAN PROGRAM JHT
DJS KETENAGAKERJAAN PROGRAM JP
JPMCB NA RE - VANGUARD EMERGING MARKETS STOCK INDEX FUND
JUNI SETIAWATI WONOWIDJOJO
JPMCB NA RE-VANGUARD TOTAL INTERNATIONAL STOCK INDEX FUND
DJS KETENAGAKERJAAN PROGRAM JAMINAN KECELAKAAN KERJA
CITIBANK SINGAPORE S/A GOVERNMENT OF SINGAPORE
UBS AG LONDON-2140724000
2
PRODUCTION VOLUME (UNAUDITED)
1Q22
1Q23
Commodity
Unit
(Jan - Mar)
(Jan - Mar)
2022
2023
Ferronickel
TNi
5,681
5,437
Nickel Ore
Wmt
2,917,105
3,406,460
Gold
Kg/t oz
370/11,896
304/9,774
Silver
Kg/t oz
2,106/67,709
2,021/64,977
Bauxite
Wmt
469,322
347,139
Alumina
Ton
33,830
40,992
SALES VOLUME (UNAUDITED)
With a good resource profile and nickel ore
Pursuant to the Company's aim to enhance
reserves, in line with the Company's nickel
Logam Mulia gold product, during the 1Q23
segment development plan, ANTAM will
period, ANTAM through the Precious Metals
strengthen the Company's business scale
Processing and Refining Business Unit,
through the efforts to develop nickel mineral
launches the gold thematic product of the
downstream, including to support the
Chinese New Year 2023 AD/2574 Kongzili
development of the National Electric Battery
and Eid Al-Fitr 2023/1444 H. The gold three-
industry.
dimensional (3D) pattern was equipped on
GOLD
the product design which was marked as the
first implemented 3D gold design pattern in
In 1Q23, ANTAM recorded unaudited gold
Indonesia. ANTAM also put the addition of
securities feature through microtext, QR
production volume of 304 kg (9,774 t.oz)
code and rainbow effect on the new
from the Company's gold mines. The
thematic products.
achievement is inline with the gold
production target in 2023 of 1,167 kg
ANTAM through the Precious Metals
(37,519 troy oz.).
Processing and Refinery Business Unit is the
Meanwhile, the gold sales volume within
only gold refining plant in Indonesia with
"Good Delivery List Refiner" accreditation
1Q23 reached 7,223 kg (232,225 troy oz.),
from the London Bullion Market Association
rose 10% from the gold sales volume in
(LBMA).
1Q22 of 6,575 kg (211,391 troy oz.). In 2023,
ANTAM remains
focus on domestic
BAUXITE
customer base market development, which is
line with the increase in public awareness of
In 1Q23, ANTAM recorded unaudited
investing in gold and the growing demand
bauxite ore production volume, which was
for gold in the domestic market.
used as ore feed for alumina production and
as well as being sold to the third party
1Q22
1Q23
Commodity
Unit
(Jan - Mar)
(Jan - Mar)
2022
2023
Ferronickel
TNi
5,660
4,287
Nickel Ore
Wmt
2,330,434
3,444,574
Gold
Kg/t oz
6,575/211,391
7,223/232,225
Silver
Kg/t oz
2,801/90,054
2,244/72,146
Bauxite
Wmt
102,373
84,267
Alumina
Ton
34,822
33,069
4
customer, amounted to 347 thousand wmt.
Southeast Sulawesi and also Tanjung Buli,
Meanwhile, unaudited bauxite ore sales
North Maluku.
volume in 1Q23 reached 84 thousand wmt.
In 2023, the Company will focus on
In North Konawe, ANTAM conducted
development of bauxite domestic sales
geological mapping, core sampling, core
market.
logging, grid measurement & re-
measurement,
yardstick
installation,
space
ALUMINA
drilling. In Pomalaa, ANTAM conducted
In line with ANTAM strategy to optimize the
geological mapping, core sampling, core
logging, grid measurement & re-
operations of Tayan CGA plant as well as
measurement,
yardstick
installation
and
prioritizing the alumina marketing activity,
single tube drilling. Meanwhile in Tanjung
ANTAM through its subsidiary which
Buli, ANTAM conducted geological mapping,
operates the Tayan CGA Plant, PT Indonesia
core sampling, core logging, surface
Chemical Alumina, during 1Q23 was
sampling, path measurement, yardstick
producing as much as 40,992 ton alumina
installation and single tube drilling.
(unaudited), hiked by 21% from 1Q22
alumina production of 33,830 ton.
BAUXITE
The 1Q23 unaudited alumina sales volume Bauxite exploration activities in 1Q23 were reached 33,069 ton alumina, relatively stable conducted in Tayan, Mempawah and Landak, compare to the 1Q22 sales of 34,822 ton West Kalimantan. In the area, ANTAM
alumina.
EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
ANTAM's exploration activities were focused on gold, nickel and bauxite in 1Q23, with total unaudited preliminary expenditure of Rp37.53 billion.
GOLD
conducted geological mapping, grid/polygon measurement, geodetic GPS measurement, test pit, logging test pit, test pit sampling and rock measurement.
During 1Q23, ANTAM conducted gold exploration activities in Pongkor, West Java. In Pongkor, ANTAM conducted surface drilling.
NICKEL
Nickel exploration activities in 1Q23 were conducted in North Konawe and Pomalaa,
