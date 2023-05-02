Advanced search
    ANTM   ID1000106602

PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

(ANTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-25
2110.00 IDR   +0.48%
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : 1st Quarter 2023

05/02/2023 | 11:03am EDT
QUARTERLY REPORT

PT ANTAM TBK

For the First Three Month Ended March 31, 2023

ARBN - 087 423 998

Securities Ticker: ASX: ATM, IDX: ANTM

Pomalaa Ferronickel Plant

Pongkor Gold Processing Plant

Tayan Bauxite Mine

HIGHLIGHTS

ANTAM's booked unaudited ferronickel production volume within the first three month period of 2023 (1Q23) at 5,437 ton nickel within ferronickel (TNi), with unaudited ferronickel sales volume amounted to 4,287 TNi.

In 1Q23, ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore production amounted 3.41 million wet metric ton (wmt), which was used as ore feed for ANTAM's ferronickel plant as well as being sold to domestic market. ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore sales in 1Q23 reached at 3.44 million wmt.

ANTAM focus to develop the domestic gold customer based. ANTAM record unaudited gold sales figure in 1Q23 reached of 7,223 kg (232,225 troy oz.), with unaudited production volume amounted to 304 kg (9,774 troy oz).

In 1Q23, ANTAM's unaudited bauxite production volume amounted 347,139 wmt, which was used

as ore feed for alumina production and as well as being sold to the third party customer.

Meanwhile, the unaudited bauxite sales volume in 1Q23 reached 84,267 wmt.

ANTAM Records Positive Performance Rating In Environmental Management (PROPER) 2021-2022.

The Signing of The Conditional Share Purchase Agreement and Conditional Shareholder Agreement

for The EV Battery Ecosystem Development Project.

ANTAM and PLN Sign a Power Purchase Agreement For ANTAM Ferronickel Plant Operation in

Kolaka, Southeast Sulawesi

CORPORATE INFORMATION AS PER MARCH 31, 2023

Board of Commissioners

F.X. Sutijastoto

President Commissioner and Independent Commissioner

Gumilar Rusliwa Somantri

Independent Commissioner

Anang Sri Kusuwardono

Independent Commissioner

Bambang Sunarwibowo

Commissioner

Dilo Seno Widagdo

Commissioner

Board of Directors

Nicolas D. Kanter

President Director

I Dewa Wirantaya

Director of Operations and Production

Dolok Robert Silaban

Director of Business Development

Elisabeth RT Siahaan

Director of Finance and Risk Management

Basar Simanjuntak

Director of Human Resources

Share Information

  • ANTAM's market capitalization as at March 31, 2023 was Rp50.22 trillion (USD3.33 billion).
  • ANTAM's share prices on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) hovered within the range of Rp1,795-Rp2,370 per share during January-March 2023.
  • ANTAM's average share price on the IDX during 1Q23 period was Rp2,090 per share.
  • ANTAM's average share price on the ASX during 1Q23 period was AUD1.04 per CDI.

Top 10 Shareholders:

  1. PT MINERAL INDUSTRI INDONESIA (PERSERO)
  2. BNYM RE BNYMLB RE EMPLOYEES PROVIDENTFD BOARD-2039927326
  3. DJS KETENAGAKERJAAN PROGRAM JHT
  4. DJS KETENAGAKERJAAN PROGRAM JP
  5. JPMCB NA RE - VANGUARD EMERGING MARKETS STOCK INDEX FUND
  6. JUNI SETIAWATI WONOWIDJOJO
  7. JPMCB NA RE-VANGUARD TOTAL INTERNATIONAL STOCK INDEX FUND
  8. DJS KETENAGAKERJAAN PROGRAM JAMINAN KECELAKAAN KERJA
  9. CITIBANK SINGAPORE S/A GOVERNMENT OF SINGAPORE
  10. UBS AG LONDON-2140724000

2

the first three month periods of 2022 million wet metric ton (wmt) increase 17% (January-March2022, 1Q22) unaudited from the 1Q22 production of 2.92 million production of 5,681 TNi. The ferronickel wmt. The realization of production is also unaudited sales volume in 1Q23 reach 4,287 determined with the unaudited domestic TNi, met with 76% from the 1Q22 sales nickel ore sales volume during 1Q23 which
volume.amounted to 3.44 million wmt, grows 48%
from 1Q22 unaudited sales volume of 2.33
In terms to maintain its ferronickel plant million wmt. reliability (Kolaka Ferronickel plant in
3
production volume are amounting to 3.41
nickel in ferronickel (TNi), equal to 96% from
During 1Q23, ANTAM unaudited nickel ore
In 1Q23, ANTAM's unaudited ferronickel production volume reached 5,437 ton of
ANTAM applies a business innovation to Company believes the performance of the enhance the product added value and ferronickel product will consistently grow in implements a proper policy in cost efficiency line with the positive outlook for the
management.absorption of nickel commodities and the development of the Company's ferronickel
production capacity.
FERRONICKEL
NICKEL ORE
be commencing the production phase. The
and sales challenges faced during the period.
PRODUCTION AND SALESSoutheast Sulawesi), ANTAM implements the
Total Productive Maintenance initiatives to During the first quarter of 2023 (January- ensure the plant operational stability and March 2023, 1Q23), ANTAM strives to optimization performance with an efficient maintain the optimum output of production production cost level. In the second half and sales in terms to pursue the fulfilment of period of 2023, the new ferronickel plant 2023 targets amidst the various operational facility in East Halmahera, North Maluku will

PRODUCTION VOLUME (UNAUDITED)

1Q22

1Q23

Commodity

Unit

(Jan - Mar)

(Jan - Mar)

2022

2023

Ferronickel

TNi

5,681

5,437

Nickel Ore

Wmt

2,917,105

3,406,460

Gold

Kg/t oz

370/11,896

304/9,774

Silver

Kg/t oz

2,106/67,709

2,021/64,977

Bauxite

Wmt

469,322

347,139

Alumina

Ton

33,830

40,992

SALES VOLUME (UNAUDITED)

With a good resource profile and nickel ore

Pursuant to the Company's aim to enhance

reserves, in line with the Company's nickel

Logam Mulia gold product, during the 1Q23

segment development plan, ANTAM will

period, ANTAM through the Precious Metals

strengthen the Company's business scale

Processing and Refining Business Unit,

through the efforts to develop nickel mineral

launches the gold thematic product of the

downstream, including to support the

Chinese New Year 2023 AD/2574 Kongzili

development of the National Electric Battery

and Eid Al-Fitr 2023/1444 H. The gold three-

industry.

dimensional (3D) pattern was equipped on

GOLD

the product design which was marked as the

first implemented 3D gold design pattern in

In 1Q23, ANTAM recorded unaudited gold

Indonesia. ANTAM also put the addition of

securities feature through microtext, QR

production volume of 304 kg (9,774 t.oz)

code and rainbow effect on the new

from the Company's gold mines. The

thematic products.

achievement is inline with the gold

production target in 2023 of 1,167 kg

ANTAM through the Precious Metals

(37,519 troy oz.).

Processing and Refinery Business Unit is the

Meanwhile, the gold sales volume within

only gold refining plant in Indonesia with

"Good Delivery List Refiner" accreditation

1Q23 reached 7,223 kg (232,225 troy oz.),

from the London Bullion Market Association

rose 10% from the gold sales volume in

(LBMA).

1Q22 of 6,575 kg (211,391 troy oz.). In 2023,

ANTAM remains

focus on domestic

BAUXITE

customer base market development, which is

line with the increase in public awareness of

In 1Q23, ANTAM recorded unaudited

investing in gold and the growing demand

bauxite ore production volume, which was

for gold in the domestic market.

used as ore feed for alumina production and

as well as being sold to the third party

1Q22

1Q23

Commodity

Unit

(Jan - Mar)

(Jan - Mar)

2022

2023

Ferronickel

TNi

5,660

4,287

Nickel Ore

Wmt

2,330,434

3,444,574

Gold

Kg/t oz

6,575/211,391

7,223/232,225

Silver

Kg/t oz

2,801/90,054

2,244/72,146

Bauxite

Wmt

102,373

84,267

Alumina

Ton

34,822

33,069

4

customer, amounted to 347 thousand wmt.

Southeast Sulawesi and also Tanjung Buli,

Meanwhile, unaudited bauxite ore sales

North Maluku.

volume in 1Q23 reached 84 thousand wmt.

In 2023, the Company will focus on

In North Konawe, ANTAM conducted

development of bauxite domestic sales

geological mapping, core sampling, core

market.

logging, grid measurement & re-

measurement,

yardstick

installation,

space

ALUMINA

drilling. In Pomalaa, ANTAM conducted

In line with ANTAM strategy to optimize the

geological mapping, core sampling, core

logging, grid measurement & re-

operations of Tayan CGA plant as well as

measurement,

yardstick

installation

and

prioritizing the alumina marketing activity,

single tube drilling. Meanwhile in Tanjung

ANTAM through its subsidiary which

Buli, ANTAM conducted geological mapping,

operates the Tayan CGA Plant, PT Indonesia

core sampling, core logging, surface

Chemical Alumina, during 1Q23 was

sampling, path measurement, yardstick

producing as much as 40,992 ton alumina

installation and single tube drilling.

(unaudited), hiked by 21% from 1Q22

alumina production of 33,830 ton.

BAUXITE

The 1Q23 unaudited alumina sales volume Bauxite exploration activities in 1Q23 were reached 33,069 ton alumina, relatively stable conducted in Tayan, Mempawah and Landak, compare to the 1Q22 sales of 34,822 ton West Kalimantan. In the area, ANTAM

alumina.

EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES

ANTAM's exploration activities were focused on gold, nickel and bauxite in 1Q23, with total unaudited preliminary expenditure of Rp37.53 billion.

GOLD

conducted geological mapping, grid/polygon measurement, geodetic GPS measurement, test pit, logging test pit, test pit sampling and rock measurement.

During 1Q23, ANTAM conducted gold exploration activities in Pongkor, West Java. In Pongkor, ANTAM conducted surface drilling.

NICKEL

Nickel exploration activities in 1Q23 were conducted in North Konawe and Pomalaa,

5

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 15:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
