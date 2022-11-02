PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : 3rd Quarter 2022

For the First Nine Month Ended September 30, 2022 ARBN - 087 423 998 Securities Ticker: ASX: ATM, IDX: ANTM
Pomalaa Ferronickel Plant
Pongkor Gold Processing Plant
Tayan Bauxite Mine
HIGHLIGHTS
ANTAM's booked unaudited ferronickel production volume within the first nine month period of 2022 (9M22) at 18,088 ton nickel within ferronickel (TNi), with unaudited ferronickel sales volume amounted to 17,269 TNi.
In 9M22, ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore production amounted 6.22 million wet metric ton (wmt), which was used as ore feed for ANTAM's ferronickel plant as well as being sold to domestic market. ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore sales in 9M22 reached at 4.75 million wmt.
ANTAM record unaudited gold sales figure in 9M22 reached of 25,931 kg (833,701 troy oz),
with unaudited production volume amounted to 967 kg (31,090 troy oz).
In 9M22, ANTAM's unaudited bauxite production volume amounted 1.34 million wmt, which
was used as ore feed for alumina production and as well as being sold to the third party customer. Meanwhile, the unaudited bauxite sales volume in 9M22 reached 935,518 wmt.
Improvement of ANTAM's Corporate Credit Outlook in 2022.
ANTAM Conducted Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders year 2022.
CORPORATE INFORMATION AS PER SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
Board of Commissioners
F.X. Sutijastoto
President Commissioner and Independent Commissioner
Gumilar Rusliwa Somantri
Independent Commissioner
Anang Sri Kusuwardono
Independent Commissioner
Bambang Sunarwibowo
Commissioner
Dilo Seno Widagdo
Commissioner
Board of Directors
Nicolas D. Kanter
President Director
I Dewa Wirantaya
Director of Operations and Production
Dolok Robert Silaban
Director of Business Development
Elisabeth RT Siahaan
Director of Finance and Risk Management
Basar Simanjuntak
Director of Human Resources
Share Information
ANTAM's market capitalization as at September 30, 2022 was Rp46.62 trillion (USD3.06 billion).
ANTAM's share prices on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) hovered within the range of Rp1,540-Rp2,900 per share during January-September 2022.
ANTAM's average share price on the IDX during 9M22 period was Rp2,160 per share.
ANTAM's average share price on the ASX during 9M22 period was AUD1.17 per CDI.
Top 10 Public Shareholders:
PT INDONESIA ASAHAN ALUMINIUM (PERSERO)
BNYM RE BNYMLB RE EMPLOYEES PROVIDENTFD BOARD-2039927326
DJS KETENAGAKERJAAN PROGRAM JHT
DJS KETENAGAKERJAAN PROGRAM JP
JUNI SETIAWATI WONOWIDJOJO
JPMCB NA RE - VANGUARD EMERGING MARKETS STOCK INDEX FUND
JPMCB NA RE-VANGUARD TOTAL INTERNATIONAL STOCK INDEX FUND
DJS KETENAGAKERJAAN PROGRAM JAMINAN KECELAKAAN KERJA
PT. PRUDENTIAL LIFE ASSURANCE - REF
CITIBANK SINGAPORE S/A GOVERNMENT OF SINGAPORE
2
PRODUCTION VOLUME (UNAUDITED)
3Q21
9M21
3Q22
9M22
Commodity
Unit
(Jul - Sep)
(Jan - Sep)
(Jul - Sep)
(Jan - Sep)
2021
2021
2022
2022
Ferronickel
TNi
6,418
19,096
6,106
18,088
Nickel Ore
Wmt
2,960,952
8,303,613
1,820,744
6,215,268
Gold
Kg/t oz
444/14,275
1,161/37,327
294/9,452
967/31,090
Silver
Kg/t oz
2,821/90,697
7,950/255,598
2,147/69,028
5,927/190,557
Bauxite
Wmt
274,960
1,369,091
461,131
1,341,749
Alumina
Ton
27,104
55,814
41,982
115,875
PRODUCTION AND SALES
ferronickel production reached 6,106 TNi,
ANTAM recorded positive production and
meeting 96% of the 2Q22 production of
6,301 TNi.
sales performance during the first nine
months of 2022 (9M22, January-September
In 9M22, ANTAM ferronickel unaudited sales
2022). The unaudited production and sales
volume reach 17,269 TNi, met with 91% of
performance increased during third quarter
the 9M21 unaudited sales volume of 18,880
of 2022 (July-September 2022, 3Q22)
TNi. During 3Q22 ANTAM sold 7,646 TNi
compare to second quarter period of 2022
(unaudited)
ferronickel
products, a
(April-June 2022, 2Q22).
significantly increased of 93% from previous
The production and sales figures within
unaudited 2Q22 sales volume of 3,962 TNi
inline with the industrial demand recoveries
9M22 are generally reflected by the volatility
and ferronickel growth absorption in 3Q22.
of global economics & geopolitics tension as
well as the COVID-19 pandemic approached
In the midst of the recent volatility of the
in East Asia. A series of conditions affect the
global economy and base metal commodity
demand of based metal product absorption
market conditions, ANTAM focuses on the
as well as the fluctuation of the international
implementation of strategic policies to meet
base metal selling price.
an appropriate cost efficiency approach,
FERRONICKEL
while maintaining the stability of production
level and aims to expand the export
In 9M22, ANTAM's unaudited ferronickel
destination
of ferronickel product.
The Company believes the performance of
production volume reached 18,088 ton of
ANTAM's Nickel Segment will consistently
nickel in ferronickel (TNi), equal to 95% from
grow in line with strengthening global
the first nine periods of 2021 (9M21)
economic conditions and the positive
ferronickel unaudited production of 19,096
outlook for the absorption of nickel
TNi. During the 3Q22 period, the unaudited
commodities.
3
GOLD
Pursuant to the Company's aim to ease
In 9M22, ANTAM recorded unaudited gold
customer access, ANTAM commences the
Precious Metal product sales activity through
production volume of 967 kg (31,090 t.oz)
the
marketplace
platform
Tokopedia,
from the Company's gold mines. Meanwhile,
Shopee, and TikTok Shop in addition of the
in 9M22 ANTAM recorded the unaudited
existing official online sales website at
gold sales volume achievement of 25,931 kg
www.logammulia.com.
(833,701 t.oz), improved positively by 31%
compare to 9M21 gold sales volume of
ANTAM through the Precious Metals
19,870 kg (638,835 t.oz).
Processing and Refinery Business Unit is the
In 3Q22, ANTAM recorded gold production
only gold refining plant in Indonesia with
"Good Delivery List Refiner" accreditation
volume of 294 kg (9,452 t.oz). Meanwhile, in
from the London Bullion Market Association
3Q22 ANTAM recorded an unaudited gold
(LBMA).
sales volume of 12,462 kg (400,663 t.oz)
improved by 81% from the previous gold
NICKEL ORE
sales volume in 2Q22 of 6,894 kg (221,647
t.oz). Moreover, the 3Q22 sales achievement
During 9M22, ANTAM unaudited nickel ore
was positively increased by 91% compared
production volume produced as ferronickel
to the 3Q21 sales volume. The recovery of
plant feed ore material as well as being sold
national economic growth led to an increase
to domestic market customers are
in domestic gold aspiration.
amounting to 6.22 million wet metric ton
(wmt) or meeting 75% of the production
In 2022, ANTAM will focus on developing
volume in 9M21 of 8.30 million wmt. The
customer base in the domestic market, which
realization of production is also determined
is line with the increase in public awareness
with the unaudited domestic nickel ore sales
of investing in gold and the growing
volume during 9M22 which amounted to
demand for gold in the domestic market.
4.75
million wmt
which equals
to 83% of
SALES VOLUME (UNAUDITED)
3Q21
9M21
3Q22
9M22
Commodity
Unit
(Jul - Sep)
(Jan - Sep)
(Jul - Sep)
(Jan - Sep)
2021
2021
2022
2022
Ferronickel
TNi
6,812
18,880
7,646
17,269
Nickel Ore
Wmt
2,102,868
5,758,373
1,713,835
4,752,314
Gold
Kg/t oz
6,530/209,944
19,870/638,835
12,462/400,663
25,931/833,701
Silver
Kg/t oz
2,627/84,460
7,764/249,618
2,783/89,475
8,818/283,505
Bauxite
Wmt
322,700
909,985
274,252
935,518
Alumina
Ton
32,628
93,869
40,279
114,422
4
sales volume in 9M21 of 5.76 million wmt.
In addition to export sales, in 2022, the
Company will also focus on developing
ANTAM unaudited nickel ore production
domestic sales of bauxite ore.
volume in 3Q22 reached 1.82 million wmt,
increase 23% from production volume in
ALUMINA
2Q22 of 1.48 million wmt. The strengthening
In line with ANTAM strategy to optimize the
of nickel ore production is determined by the
higher 3Q22 nickel ore sales of 1.71 million
operations of Tayan CGA plant as well as
wmt or rose 142% from 2Q22 sales of 708
prioritizing the alumina marketing activity,
thousand wmt. The growth in nickel sales
ANTAM through its subsidiary which
performance during 3Q22 was also
operates the Tayan CGA Plant, PT Indonesia
influenced by the demand recovery and
Chemical Alumina, during 9M22 was
stabilization of nickel price.
producing as much as 115,875 ton alumina
(unaudited), hiked by 108% from 9M21
With a good resource profile and nickel ore
alumina production of 55,814 ton. In 3Q22,
reserves, in line with the Company's nickel
alumina unaudited production volume was
segment development plan, ANTAM will
recorded at 41,982 ton alumina, a 5%
strengthen the Company's business scale
increase from 2Q22 production level of
through the efforts to develop nickel mineral
40,063 ton.
downstream, including to support the
Meanwhile, in 9M22 unaudited alumina sales
development of the National Electric Battery
industry.
volume reached 114,422 ton alumina, a 22%
increase compared to the alumina sales
BAUXITE
volume in 9M21 of 93,869 ton. In 3Q22,
alumina unaudited sales volume was
In 9M22, ANTAM recorded unaudited
recorded at 40,279 ton alumina, an increase
bauxite ore production volume, which was
of 2% compared to 2Q22 alumina sales
used as ore feed for alumina production and
volume of 39,321 ton.
as well as being sold to the third party
customer, amounted to 1.34 million wmt or
equal to 98% of 9M21 production level of
1.37 million wmt. ANTAM unaudited bauxite
ore production volume in 3Q22 reached 461
thousand wmt, increase 12% from 2Q22 of
411 thousand wmt.
In 9M22, ANTAM recorded an unaudited
bauxite ore sales volume of 936 thousand
wmt, which grew 3% compared to 9M21
bauxite ore sales volume of 910 thousand
wmt. Moreover, unaudited bauxite ore sales
volume in 3Q22 reached 274 thousand wmt.
5
