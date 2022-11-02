Advanced search
    ANTM   ID1000106602

PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

(ANTM)
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-01
1865.00 IDR   +3.04%
11/02Pt Aneka Tambang Tbk : 3rd Quarter 2022
PU
11/01Pt Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Receives 3 (Three) Awards of Alpha Southeast Asia 2022 and CSA Awards 2022
PU
10/27PT Aneka Tambang Launches Third Series of Batik Gold Products in Indonesia
MT
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : 3rd Quarter 2022

11/02/2022 | 11:25pm EDT
QUARTERLY REPORT

PT ANTAM TBK

For the First Nine Month Ended September 30, 2022 ARBN - 087 423 998 Securities Ticker: ASX: ATM, IDX: ANTM

Pomalaa Ferronickel Plant

Pongkor Gold Processing Plant

Tayan Bauxite Mine

HIGHLIGHTS

ANTAM's booked unaudited ferronickel production volume within the first nine month period of 2022 (9M22) at 18,088 ton nickel within ferronickel (TNi), with unaudited ferronickel sales volume amounted to 17,269 TNi.

In 9M22, ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore production amounted 6.22 million wet metric ton (wmt), which was used as ore feed for ANTAM's ferronickel plant as well as being sold to domestic market. ANTAM's unaudited nickel ore sales in 9M22 reached at 4.75 million wmt.

ANTAM record unaudited gold sales figure in 9M22 reached of 25,931 kg (833,701 troy oz),

with unaudited production volume amounted to 967 kg (31,090 troy oz).

In 9M22, ANTAM's unaudited bauxite production volume amounted 1.34 million wmt, which

was used as ore feed for alumina production and as well as being sold to the third party customer. Meanwhile, the unaudited bauxite sales volume in 9M22 reached 935,518 wmt.

Improvement of ANTAM's Corporate Credit Outlook in 2022.

ANTAM Conducted Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders year 2022.

CORPORATE INFORMATION AS PER SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Board of Commissioners

F.X. Sutijastoto

President Commissioner and Independent Commissioner

Gumilar Rusliwa Somantri

Independent Commissioner

Anang Sri Kusuwardono

Independent Commissioner

Bambang Sunarwibowo

Commissioner

Dilo Seno Widagdo

Commissioner

Board of Directors

Nicolas D. Kanter

President Director

I Dewa Wirantaya

Director of Operations and Production

Dolok Robert Silaban

Director of Business Development

Elisabeth RT Siahaan

Director of Finance and Risk Management

Basar Simanjuntak

Director of Human Resources

Share Information

  • ANTAM's market capitalization as at September 30, 2022 was Rp46.62 trillion (USD3.06 billion).
  • ANTAM's share prices on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) hovered within the range of Rp1,540-Rp2,900 per share during January-September 2022.
  • ANTAM's average share price on the IDX during 9M22 period was Rp2,160 per share.
  • ANTAM's average share price on the ASX during 9M22 period was AUD1.17 per CDI.

Top 10 Public Shareholders:

  1. PT INDONESIA ASAHAN ALUMINIUM (PERSERO)
  2. BNYM RE BNYMLB RE EMPLOYEES PROVIDENTFD BOARD-2039927326
  3. DJS KETENAGAKERJAAN PROGRAM JHT
  4. DJS KETENAGAKERJAAN PROGRAM JP
  5. JUNI SETIAWATI WONOWIDJOJO
  6. JPMCB NA RE - VANGUARD EMERGING MARKETS STOCK INDEX FUND
  7. JPMCB NA RE-VANGUARD TOTAL INTERNATIONAL STOCK INDEX FUND
  8. DJS KETENAGAKERJAAN PROGRAM JAMINAN KECELAKAAN KERJA
  9. PT. PRUDENTIAL LIFE ASSURANCE - REF
  10. CITIBANK SINGAPORE S/A GOVERNMENT OF SINGAPORE

PRODUCTION VOLUME (UNAUDITED)

3Q21

9M21

3Q22

9M22

Commodity

Unit

(Jul - Sep)

(Jan - Sep)

(Jul - Sep)

(Jan - Sep)

2021

2021

2022

2022

Ferronickel

TNi

6,418

19,096

6,106

18,088

Nickel Ore

Wmt

2,960,952

8,303,613

1,820,744

6,215,268

Gold

Kg/t oz

444/14,275

1,161/37,327

294/9,452

967/31,090

Silver

Kg/t oz

2,821/90,697

7,950/255,598

2,147/69,028

5,927/190,557

Bauxite

Wmt

274,960

1,369,091

461,131

1,341,749

Alumina

Ton

27,104

55,814

41,982

115,875

PRODUCTION AND SALES

ferronickel production reached 6,106 TNi,

ANTAM recorded positive production and

meeting 96% of the 2Q22 production of

6,301 TNi.

sales performance during the first nine

months of 2022 (9M22, January-September

In 9M22, ANTAM ferronickel unaudited sales

2022). The unaudited production and sales

volume reach 17,269 TNi, met with 91% of

performance increased during third quarter

the 9M21 unaudited sales volume of 18,880

of 2022 (July-September 2022, 3Q22)

TNi. During 3Q22 ANTAM sold 7,646 TNi

compare to second quarter period of 2022

(unaudited)

ferronickel

products, a

(April-June 2022, 2Q22).

significantly increased of 93% from previous

The production and sales figures within

unaudited 2Q22 sales volume of 3,962 TNi

inline with the industrial demand recoveries

9M22 are generally reflected by the volatility

and ferronickel growth absorption in 3Q22.

of global economics & geopolitics tension as

well as the COVID-19 pandemic approached

In the midst of the recent volatility of the

in East Asia. A series of conditions affect the

global economy and base metal commodity

demand of based metal product absorption

market conditions, ANTAM focuses on the

as well as the fluctuation of the international

implementation of strategic policies to meet

base metal selling price.

an appropriate cost efficiency approach,

FERRONICKEL

while maintaining the stability of production

level and aims to expand the export

In 9M22, ANTAM's unaudited ferronickel

destination

of ferronickel product.

The Company believes the performance of

production volume reached 18,088 ton of

ANTAM's Nickel Segment will consistently

nickel in ferronickel (TNi), equal to 95% from

grow in line with strengthening global

the first nine periods of 2021 (9M21)

economic conditions and the positive

ferronickel unaudited production of 19,096

outlook for the absorption of nickel

TNi. During the 3Q22 period, the unaudited

commodities.

GOLD

Pursuant to the Company's aim to ease

In 9M22, ANTAM recorded unaudited gold

customer access, ANTAM commences the

Precious Metal product sales activity through

production volume of 967 kg (31,090 t.oz)

the

marketplace

platform

Tokopedia,

from the Company's gold mines. Meanwhile,

Shopee, and TikTok Shop in addition of the

in 9M22 ANTAM recorded the unaudited

existing official online sales website at

gold sales volume achievement of 25,931 kg

www.logammulia.com.

(833,701 t.oz), improved positively by 31%

compare to 9M21 gold sales volume of

ANTAM through the Precious Metals

19,870 kg (638,835 t.oz).

Processing and Refinery Business Unit is the

In 3Q22, ANTAM recorded gold production

only gold refining plant in Indonesia with

"Good Delivery List Refiner" accreditation

volume of 294 kg (9,452 t.oz). Meanwhile, in

from the London Bullion Market Association

3Q22 ANTAM recorded an unaudited gold

(LBMA).

sales volume of 12,462 kg (400,663 t.oz)

improved by 81% from the previous gold

NICKEL ORE

sales volume in 2Q22 of 6,894 kg (221,647

t.oz). Moreover, the 3Q22 sales achievement

During 9M22, ANTAM unaudited nickel ore

was positively increased by 91% compared

production volume produced as ferronickel

to the 3Q21 sales volume. The recovery of

plant feed ore material as well as being sold

national economic growth led to an increase

to domestic market customers are

in domestic gold aspiration.

amounting to 6.22 million wet metric ton

(wmt) or meeting 75% of the production

In 2022, ANTAM will focus on developing

volume in 9M21 of 8.30 million wmt. The

customer base in the domestic market, which

realization of production is also determined

is line with the increase in public awareness

with the unaudited domestic nickel ore sales

of investing in gold and the growing

volume during 9M22 which amounted to

demand for gold in the domestic market.

4.75

million wmt

which equals

to 83% of

SALES VOLUME (UNAUDITED)

3Q21

9M21

3Q22

9M22

Commodity

Unit

(Jul - Sep)

(Jan - Sep)

(Jul - Sep)

(Jan - Sep)

2021

2021

2022

2022

Ferronickel

TNi

6,812

18,880

7,646

17,269

Nickel Ore

Wmt

2,102,868

5,758,373

1,713,835

4,752,314

Gold

Kg/t oz

6,530/209,944

19,870/638,835

12,462/400,663

25,931/833,701

Silver

Kg/t oz

2,627/84,460

7,764/249,618

2,783/89,475

8,818/283,505

Bauxite

Wmt

322,700

909,985

274,252

935,518

Alumina

Ton

32,628

93,869

40,279

114,422

sales volume in 9M21 of 5.76 million wmt.

In addition to export sales, in 2022, the

Company will also focus on developing

ANTAM unaudited nickel ore production

domestic sales of bauxite ore.

volume in 3Q22 reached 1.82 million wmt,

increase 23% from production volume in

ALUMINA

2Q22 of 1.48 million wmt. The strengthening

In line with ANTAM strategy to optimize the

of nickel ore production is determined by the

higher 3Q22 nickel ore sales of 1.71 million

operations of Tayan CGA plant as well as

wmt or rose 142% from 2Q22 sales of 708

prioritizing the alumina marketing activity,

thousand wmt. The growth in nickel sales

ANTAM through its subsidiary which

performance during 3Q22 was also

operates the Tayan CGA Plant, PT Indonesia

influenced by the demand recovery and

Chemical Alumina, during 9M22 was

stabilization of nickel price.

producing as much as 115,875 ton alumina

(unaudited), hiked by 108% from 9M21

With a good resource profile and nickel ore

alumina production of 55,814 ton. In 3Q22,

reserves, in line with the Company's nickel

alumina unaudited production volume was

segment development plan, ANTAM will

recorded at 41,982 ton alumina, a 5%

strengthen the Company's business scale

increase from 2Q22 production level of

through the efforts to develop nickel mineral

40,063 ton.

downstream, including to support the

Meanwhile, in 9M22 unaudited alumina sales

development of the National Electric Battery

industry.

volume reached 114,422 ton alumina, a 22%

increase compared to the alumina sales

BAUXITE

volume in 9M21 of 93,869 ton. In 3Q22,

alumina unaudited sales volume was

In 9M22, ANTAM recorded unaudited

recorded at 40,279 ton alumina, an increase

bauxite ore production volume, which was

of 2% compared to 2Q22 alumina sales

used as ore feed for alumina production and

volume of 39,321 ton.

as well as being sold to the third party

customer, amounted to 1.34 million wmt or

equal to 98% of 9M21 production level of

1.37 million wmt. ANTAM unaudited bauxite

ore production volume in 3Q22 reached 461

thousand wmt, increase 12% from 2Q22 of

411 thousand wmt.

In 9M22, ANTAM recorded an unaudited

bauxite ore sales volume of 936 thousand

wmt, which grew 3% compared to 9M21

bauxite ore sales volume of 910 thousand

wmt. Moreover, unaudited bauxite ore sales

volume in 3Q22 reached 274 thousand wmt.

