PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

(ANTM)
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Achieves 2020 PROPER Ranking

12/20/2020 | 01:27pm EST
Jakarta, December 18, 2020 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) is pleased to announce that the Company has again achieved PROPER Ranks for the environmental management performance in 2019-2020. ANTAM received 1 Green Ranks and 6 Blue Ranks in the 2020 PROPER Ranking which was held virtually on December 14, 2020.

ANTAM's Operation and Production Director, Hartono said:
'The PROPER Ranking achieved by ANTAM's business units and subsidiaries is a reflection of the Company's commitment to continuously strive to meet environmental management standards and the implementation of social responsibility to provide added value to communities around the operating area. In the midst of the Covid-19 challenges that occurred in 2020, ANTAM has consistently implemented good mining practices by adjusting operations according to health protocols, participating in corporate social responsibility programs in handling the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters that occurred in several areas in Indonesia. ANTAM will continue to strive in maintaining the quality of the environment for the sustainability of the Company.'

Green PROPER rating is achieved through the Gold Mining Business Unit. The achievement of the Green PROPER rating reflected that ANTAM continues to improve the effectiveness of environmental management by complying the regulations, but throuhgt several other efforts (beyond compliance) such as energy efficiency, emission reduction, innovation in waste management, maintaining biodiversity, good post-mining planning and the management of the Corporate Social Responsibility program as an additional assessment of the handling of Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters.

Previously, for the implementation of good mining practices, the Gold Mining Business Unit also received a Trophy and an Aditama rating from the Directorate General of Mineral and Coal, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources because it was considered as best performer in managing the mineral mining environment.

Meanwhile, ANTAM received 6 PROPER Blue Ranks through the Southeast Sulawesi Nickel Mining Business Unit, North Maluku Nickel Mining Business Unit, Precious Metal Processing and Refinery Business Unit, West Kalimantan Bauxite Mining Business Unit, and subsidiaries PT Cibaliung Sumberdaya and PT Gag Nikel. Blue Rating indicates that the Company has implemented environmental management in accordance with laws and regulations.

PROPER rating is a company performance appraisal program in environmental management organized by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

###

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 18:26:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
