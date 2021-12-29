Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Indonesia
  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTM   ID1000106602

PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

(ANTM)
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM Achieves GOLD PROPER Ranking 2021

12/29/2021
Jakarta, December 29, 2021 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry, is pleased to announce that ANTAM through the Pongkor Gold Mining Business Unit achieves GOLD PROPER Ranking as the Company's performance and innovation in environmental and social management during 2020-2021. ANTAM also achieves two (2) GREEN PROPER Ranking through the West Kalimantan Bauxite Mining Business Unit and the Precious Metals Processing and Refinery Business Unit and three (3) BLUE PROPER Ranking through the Southeast Sulawesi Nickel Mining Business Unit, the North Maluku Nickel Mining Business Unit, and its subsidiary PT Cibaliung Sumberdaya. The GOLD PROPER Ranking was presented by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Mr. KH Ma'ruf Amin and the Minister of Environment and Forestry Mrs. Siti Nurbaya, on the 2021 PROPER Environmental Award, Tuesday, 28 December 2021.

ANTAM's Director of Operations and Production, Mr. I Dewa Wirantaya said:
"The success of ANTAM Pongkor Gold Mining Business Unit in achieving the GOLD PROPER Ranking is an appreciation for the effort and hard work of all employees in environmental and sustainability aspects. ANTAM's program in environmental management through the geoecoedutorism eco-innovation program is one of the Company's competitive advantages. ANTAM's excellence in environmental management through eco-innovation programs. This also remarks the success of the Company's commitment to solving social problems and environmental issues that have been carried out sin a sustainable manner since 2015 through the Ecoriparian Ciguha social innovation as part of CIKAL TANGKAL program (Ciguha Kampung Lestari Tangguh Kawal Lingkungan)."

ANTAM achieved GREEN PROPER Ranking that represent the Company's commitment to continuously improve the effectiveness of environmental management by complying with the laws and regulations, and also several other efforts such as energy efficiency, emission reduction, waste management innovation, maintaining biodiversity, post-mining planning, as well as the management of the Corporate Social Responsibility program as an additional assessment of the handling of Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters.

Meanwhile, the BLUE PROPER Ranking indicates that the Company has implemented environmental management in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. The PROPER Ranking is a company performance appraisal program in environmental management organized by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

ANTAM is always committed to implementing good mining practices in carrying out operations in all of the Company's operational areas and will continue to strive to improve environmental management in order to implement sustainability and to obtain better PROPER in the future.

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 05:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
