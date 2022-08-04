Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Indonesia
  4. INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTM   ID1000106602

PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK

(ANTM)
  Report
End-of-day quote INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-02
1970.00 IDR   -1.25%
02:57aPT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM, Along With MIND ID Group Supports ASEAN Para Games 2022
PU
07/27UBS Adjusts Aneka Tambang's Price Target to 2,875 Rupiahs From 3,675 Rupiahs, Keeps at Buy
MT
07/12PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : Eid Al-Adha 1443 H, ANTAM Distributes 240 Cattle and Goat throughout the Operational Area
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM, Along With MIND ID Group Supports ASEAN Para Games 2022

08/04/2022 | 02:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jakarta, August 4, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM), member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia, together with MIND ID, PT Bukit Asam Tbk, PT Freeport Indonesia, PT Inalum (Persero), and PT Timah Tbk, participated in the 11th ASEAN Para Games Solo 2022, which held on July 30 - August 6, 2022. The biennial event with the theme of "Striving for Equality" was attended by athletes from 11 ASEAN countries.

ANTAM's Human Resources Director, Basar Simanjuntak said:
As part of the MIND ID Group, ANTAM's support in the 11th ASEAN Para Games Solo 2022 is in line with the sustainable development goals that the Company wants to achieve. In accordance with the ASEAN Para Games 2022 tagline, striving for equality, ANTAM will also continue to prioritize equal opportunities to grow and develop with the Company.

In line with the pillars of Excellence Synergy and Harmonious Synergy, ANTAM's support with MIND ID Group in the ASEAN Para Games reflects the Company's efforts to provide equal opportunities in developing the potential of athletes. On the other hand, through various CSR activities carried out, ANTAM also supports the empowerment of people with disabilities around the operational area and provides opportunities for an employee with disabilities to be able to work in the Company.

The 11th ASEAN Para Games Solo 2022 is attended by 2,309 athletes with 14 sports such as athletics, swimming, badminton, table tennis, chess, weight lifting, boccia, judo, goalball, wheelchair tennis, archery, CP football, and wheelchair basketball.

###

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
02:57aPT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM, Along With MIND ID Group Supports ASEAN Para Games 2022
PU
07/27UBS Adjusts Aneka Tambang's Price Target to 2,875 Rupiahs From 3,675 Rupiahs, Keeps at ..
MT
07/12PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : Eid Al-Adha 1443 H, ANTAM Distributes 240 Cattle and Goat throughou..
PU
07/10PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Contributes to the Government of Rp2.05 Trillion Throughout 2..
PU
07/06PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Records Zero Fatality for Implementing OHS Principles
PU
07/06PT Aneka Tambang Receives Outlook Upgrade to Positive from S&P Global
MT
07/05PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Recorded the Improvement of Corporate Credit Outlook in 2022
PU
07/01PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : Downstream Fortification, ANTAM to Spin-off Partial Business of Nic..
PU
06/29PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Gold Commodity Recorded Positive Performance Growth During th..
PU
06/28PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK : ANTAM Receives Two CSR & PDB Awards 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 636 B 2,80 B 2,80 B
Net income 2022 4 157 B 0,28 B 0,28 B
Net Debt 2022 819 B 0,06 B 0,06 B
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 47 341 B 3 181 M 3 181 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 3 969
Free-Float 13,9%
Chart PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
Duration : Period :
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 970,00 IDR
Average target price 3 089,64 IDR
Spread / Average Target 56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas D. Kanter President Director
Elisabeth R. T. Siahaan Director & Director-Finance & Risk Management
F.X. Sutijastoto President Commissioner
I Dewa Wirantaya Operations Director & Director
Bambang Sunarwibowo Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK-12.44%3 181
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-7.43%24 126
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-12.49%8 492
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-13.61%5 212
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-9.23%4 861
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-33.99%3 417