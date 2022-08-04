PT Aneka Tambang Tbk : ANTAM, Along With MIND ID Group Supports ASEAN Para Games 2022

Jakarta, August 4, 2022 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM), member of Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID) - the State-Owned Enterprise Holding of the Mining Industry Indonesia, together with MIND ID, PT Bukit Asam Tbk, PT Freeport Indonesia, PT Inalum (Persero), and PT Timah Tbk, participated in the 11th ASEAN Para Games Solo 2022, which held on July 30 - August 6, 2022. The biennial event with the theme of "Striving for Equality" was attended by athletes from 11 ASEAN countries.

ANTAM's Human Resources Director, Basar Simanjuntak said:

As part of the MIND ID Group, ANTAM's support in the 11th ASEAN Para Games Solo 2022 is in line with the sustainable development goals that the Company wants to achieve. In accordance with the ASEAN Para Games 2022 tagline, striving for equality, ANTAM will also continue to prioritize equal opportunities to grow and develop with the Company.

In line with the pillars of Excellence Synergy and Harmonious Synergy, ANTAM's support with MIND ID Group in the ASEAN Para Games reflects the Company's efforts to provide equal opportunities in developing the potential of athletes. On the other hand, through various CSR activities carried out, ANTAM also supports the empowerment of people with disabilities around the operational area and provides opportunities for an employee with disabilities to be able to work in the Company.

The 11th ASEAN Para Games Solo 2022 is attended by 2,309 athletes with 14 sports such as athletics, swimming, badminton, table tennis, chess, weight lifting, boccia, judo, goalball, wheelchair tennis, archery, CP football, and wheelchair basketball.

